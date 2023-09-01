Norwegian Cruise Line has always been ahead of the curve when it comes to cabin design. From the innovative (if not entirely well-received) staterooms aboard Norwegian Epic in 2010, the line has continually re-thought the stateroom experience throughout its existence, culminating with 2023's Norwegian Viva.

Cabins on Norwegian Viva are shockingly well-designed. Décor is elegant and upscale without being frumpy, and cabins -- right down to the lowest-grade interior room -- are a pleasure to spend time in. Norwegian Viva offers a multitude of staterooms and suites, running the gamut from Interior and Oceanview rooms to Balcony staterooms, Club Balcony staterooms, Suites, and, at the top of the pack, the exclusive Suites belonging to The Haven, Norwegian's luxury ship-within-a-ship suite complex.

Beds seem to have gotten comfier over time on Norwegian, with those aboard Norwegian Viva providing a nice middle ground between soft and firm. Closet space is ample enough for two people on a weeklong voyage, and Norwegian's relaxed dress code means there's no longer the need to cram bulky formal wear into your closet -- even on the line's longest sailings.

Our standard Balcony Room was modern and up-to-date when it came to power options, with four North American-style outlets, one two-pronged European-style outlet, three USB outlets and three newer USB-C outlets available. We had no issues charging our phones, cameras, and laptops -- all at once -- and still had outlets to spare.

Norwegian offers a unique concept when it comes to its interactive movies-on-demand: 10 movies per genre are presented free of charge, with newer blockbuster releases coming at a modest per-rental charge. We like this approach; if we want a new release, we can pay for it. Otherwise, Grumpy Old Men just might suffice for our late-night viewing needs.

One minor quibble: we do miss the bed skirts. Seeing your luggage under the bed as you enter the room never stopped being a little weird.

The Haven Is a True Escape aboard Norwegian Viva

Those looking for more than a bit of luxury on a big ship cruise will want to book suites in The Haven, Norwegian Cruise Line's exclusive luxury ship-within-a-ship concept. Not only are the suites here larger and more lavish (the largest, The Haven Premier Owner's Suite with Large Balcony, clocks in at over 2,000 square feet), but being a Haven "resident" allows access to a private dining room, lounge, bar, and sun deck. Other fun features include private elevator access and 24-hour butler service.

We found The Haven's public areas on Norwegian Viva to be a little bit on the dark side for our tastes, but it's hard to find fault with the massive, private sundeck overlooking the stern, the primary feature of which is a stunning Infinity Pool that will make you forget you're on a big ship in the first place.

Despite its luxurious trappings, The Haven is actually a great deal for families looking for more space to spread out, and for larger multigenerational get-togethers. Few will go away disappointed with this lavish enclave -- though be warned: the top suites do sell out well in advance.

Cabins to Avoid on Norwegian Viva

Passengers looking for unobstructed balcony views will want to avoid the staterooms nearest the slides that cascade down from the upper decks to Deck 8. These run along both port and starboard sides of the ship and are mercifully now marked on the ship's deck plan (sister-ship Norwegian Prima's deck plan initially didn't offer any indication of obstructed views). We don't know whose idea it was to have the ship's slides run clear through several outdoor balconies, but we hope we see this rectified on future vessels in this class.

Cruise Critic's Cabin Picks on Norwegian Viva

On a Budget: Norwegian Viva's Oceanview Staterooms are every bit as spacious and well-designed as their more expensive counterparts, at a fraction of the cost. Interior rooms cost less, still, but we feel these deserve mention thanks to their oversized windows that let in plenty of natural light.

For the Solo Cruiser: It's tough to beat Norwegian Viva's Studio Staterooms for sheer coolness. Never has travelling alone been so much fun -- or so hip. We'd even recommend them to friends travelling together who are looking for a little more personal space.

Splash: An upgrade over the standard (already well designed) balcony cabin, the Club Balcony Cabins aboard Norwegian Viva sparkle. Not only are they larger than a standard balcony, but the upgraded décor and amenities make these a win for the traveller looking for something more splashy than a standard stateroom, but less expensive than moving up to The Haven.

Splurge: Norwegian Viva's luxury ship-within-a-ship concept practically sells itself. The Haven offers lavish suites paired with an exclusive lounge, restaurant, bar and top deck concept that will spoil you for anything else.