Other amenities include a mini-fridge, coffee maker, safe and hair dryer. Bathrooms boast stand-up showers with plastic curtains (shower and bathtub in all mini-suites and suites); several shelves for toiletries that flank the mirror as well as ample counter space for your bathroom essentials. Provided toiletries include hand soap, body wash and conditioning shampoo. (Bvlgari bath products are provided in suite-level and higher accommodations.) We especially loved the light in the closet, which doubles as a perfect nightlight. Both 110- and 220-volt outlets are available on the desk, and USB ports and lights can be found bedside.

A range of stateroom categories are available, including family accommodations that can sleep up to five in various categories, as well as select connecting staterooms. There are 20 wheelchair/ADA accessible rooms in Balcony, Oceanview and Inside stateroom categories.

Interior: The 293 inside cabins range from 145 to 180 square feet. Family inside accommodations are 172 square feet and can sleep up to five with a sofa and pull-down beds for two.

Oceanview: There are 243 ocean-view staterooms ranging in size from 145 to 170 square feet and include either a porthole or picture window. Family ocean-view with picture-window accommodations are 170 square feet and can sleep up to five with a pull-down bed and convertible sofa

Balcony: The 380 balcony staterooms range from 198 to 235 square feet (all with a 48-square-foot balcony), including some that are aft-facing, some larger family accommodations that sleep up to four and some balcony staterooms that can sleep up to five. A solid door opens from the cabin onto the balcony.

Mini-Suite: The 32 mini-suites range from 322 to 387 square feet and include some that are aft-facing; they sleep up to four and feature sliding-glass doors to the balcony, a sitting area that can be divided by a curtain and a larger bathroom including a bathtub with shower as well as Bvlgari bath products. Standard mini-suite balconies are 48 square feet; aft-facing mini-suite balconies are 68 square feet.

Suite: There are 18 Penthouse Suites ranging in size from 443 to 504 square feet, including aft-facing and forward-facing versions. Penthouse Suite balconies range in size from 88 to 149 square feet. These suites sleep up to four and include a sitting area that can be separated by a curtain. The largest accommodations, two Owner's Suites, are 828 square feet each with a 258-square-foot balcony, sleep up to four and include a separate living room/dining room, walk-in closet and luxury bath with whirlpool bathtub. Passengers staying in either type of suite receive butler and concierge service.