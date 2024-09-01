Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Norwegian Star

We arrived in Lisbon two days before the cruise using NCL's shuttle from the airport to our hotel, also booked through NCL, The Marriott. It is a very good hotel we were very pleased with our room and the food. The only downside was the long wait for room on arrival. If you have not been to Lisbon before you may find the Marriott a little out of the way of the old town. We had been before and ...