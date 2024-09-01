"For "Paris" you arrive in Le Havre which is 2 hours by train and 3 hours by bus from Paris.The travel agent found a Norwegian cruise on the Norwegian Star leaving Southampton on October 23, 2023...."Read More
First cruise on NCL and so far, last cruise on NCL. Buffet is chaos due to very poor, choppy layout and not enough seating. Food is basic and worst I’ve seen across many cruise lines.
Room steward does a good job but we’ve seen him exactly 2 times in a week. Don’t know his name. Drink package does not include bottled/packaged water or coffee from coffee shop…ridiculous.
Biggest ...
17 days from repositioning from Lisbon to Buenos Aires: 8 destinations and 10 seedays, highly recommended if you like a ship with a few kids, enough spaces en entertainment on seedays.
The NCL Star has been around since 2001, but is still a very nice ship. The ship is very well maintained, outside looks spotless. It is very stable, quality build at Meyer Germany. Interior is a bit outdated, ...
Since I used CC extensively to prepare for this cruise, it's only fair that I provide some content. I'll try and address some areas that I was curious about and sometimes couldn't find information about it.
Overall, we had a great time and I'd sail NCL again (first time NCL cruiser.)
Of course, our experience is different than anybody else's and is influenced by our background. A ...
Although 3 months before sailing they canceld 2 ports (Maceio and Salvador) and added Montevideo, I did like the itinerary and the ports of call. The cruise is "old style", not too big and ideal for this itinerary...Although it was full capacity, I never have to wait for a table or share one at the buffet...I always foud a place for me. I did like the "free style" and having the opcion of eating ...
We booked this cruise because of the itinerary. I would recommend doing research of each port so you know what to expect.
We stayed in Lisbon at the Mera PrimeGold hotel. They arranged a shuttle bus for us from the airport since we were a group of 6. They had luggage storage as we arrived early in the morning. From that location you can walk to many sites in Lisbon or walk to the train station ...
We booked this cruise to see some of Portugal and Spain and they changed the itinerary dropping a stop at both Portugal and Spain for a day at sea and an additional stop in Morocco (we did not like Morocco). Arrived in Lisbon after a 7 hr flight and had to sit in the airport for 3 hrs as they had no shuttle available. After sitting around for hours our veranda cabin was finally ready. The cabin ...
We arrived in Lisbon two days before the cruise using NCL's shuttle from the airport to our hotel, also booked through NCL, The Marriott. It is a very good hotel we were very pleased with our room and the food. The only downside was the long wait for room on arrival. If you have not been to Lisbon before you may find the Marriott a little out of the way of the old town. We had been before and ...
We picked this cruise because of the excellent itinerary and were not disappointed. We had 5 ports in Norway, another 5 in Iceland, and 2 in Scotland (3 at sea). We were to also go to the Faroe Islands but that port was cancelled before departure. The Star is an older ship. It was clean but not spotless. The staff was all wonderful. The specialty restaurants were excellent. The Main Dinning ...
I knew this cruise was going to be a disaster when I received at least 6 requests to watch the “Pre-Boarding Safety Video” ONCE IS ENOUGH!
Check in was an utter disaster.
Stood in long line to turn in luggage, no option to carry my own luggage onboard. Forced to turn it in. Other cruise lines allow you to bring ALL of your baggage onboard (maintaining positive control). Also, check in ...
More than half way thru our cruise now. Boarded in Reykjavik. Probably took about an hour from arrival at port to actually stepping on ship. Was organised and staff working hard. We asked for an upgraded cabin as we had booked early and prices fell dramatically, so we really appreciated our upgraded balcony cabin. It was on 11th floor and there was some noise from above, but no big deal to us. Our ...