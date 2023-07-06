The standard rooms (all of them, except for those designated as "suites"), are designed with colorful nautical-inspired prints on the carpeting, rich cherry-stained furnishings, a seating area that can be converted (in most rooms) into another bed, and a "split bathroom" configuration that has a small sink in the middle, toilet on one side, and a nice-sized stall shower on the other, each closed off by a sliding glass door. Amenities in standard and mini-suite bathrooms include pump bottles of both soap and shampoo in the shower and hand soap at the sink. No hair conditioner is provided.

Note: The move to the pump bottles for soap and shampoo has made some guests feel that NCL is cheapening their experience. In fact, the move was made for waste conservation, and the quality of the products is very good. We had misgivings, but although it isn't labeled, the shampoo is actually terrific and is probably a generic version of Herbal Essences.

Suite guests (Penthouse and higher) get Elemis bath products.

Standard cabins also have plenty of closet space and drawers, a mirrored vanity, a writing table, a television and a mini-fridge. Oddly, the only 110-volt plug is located at the vanity area, which also has a nice salon-style hairdryer to use. If you intend to bring a laptop, bring a set of converter plugs too, so you can plug into the 220-volt outlets located by the writing tables.

Balconies on those cabins which have them are spacious and furnished with comfortable cloth-mesh recliners. The Deck 11 mini-suite balconies are a little bit deeper than those located on lower floors, as are the balconies of the eight standard balcony cabins located here. The rooms at the forward end and at the aft of the Lido Deck overhang on this deck have a portion of balcony that is uncovered, adding to the sunshine quotient.

Mini-suites have a large, elegant bathroom with tub, a larger seating area, and elegant drapes, spreads and carpeting. The full pull-across drape separating the seating area from the sleeping area is double-lined, shutting out almost all light, and welcomed by those who have alternate sleeping and waking schedules.

Hint: The closet in the mini-suites is located adjacent to the bed, facing the center of the room. The configuration requires reaching sideways to access the shelving since there is not a door that opens to that part of the closet. It isn't an ideal design, but is made much easier when you discover that there is, indeed, a light in the closet. It's hidden: Almost at eye-level, there is a little button at the back. Press it and presto! Light! The button is visible in the dark since it emits a soft glow, but if you don't know it's there, it makes the closet difficult to use.

Of the 36 suites on Star, two are the aforementioned Garden Villas, 5,700 square ft. of opulent lifestyle, complete with private gardens, saunas, hot tubs, three bedrooms, a living area, a pantry and butler service. The others range from forward-facing Owner's Suites with 740 square ft. of living space to a variety of Penthouse suites, the ones at the aft corners having enormous wrap-around verandahs. All of the suites (except mini-suites) have whirlpool bathtubs. We particularly like the Penthouse suites located on the sides of Deck 11, with a floor-to-ceiling one-way window in the bath next to a whirlpool tub.

Guests in suites have a concierge at their service; guests in Penthouse suites have the added advantage of butler service.

The 20 wheelchair-accessible rooms are available as insides, or outsides with balcony.