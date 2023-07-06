Entertainment & Activities

As usual on an NCL ship, the entertainment shines brightly. The main entertainment venue is the Stardust Theater - a 1,100-seat venue inspired by classic European opera houses and spanning three decks (5, 6, and 7). Nightly shows include magicians, comedians, lavish Broadway-style production numbers and a Cirque du Soleil-type of gravity-defying extravaganza. During the day the space is transformed into a cinema.

Daytimes (and sea days) are made enjoyable with the many contests and activities available on almost all of the public decks, including movies in the Deck 12 theater, enrichment lectures highlighting the history and cultures of the region, golf chipping contests, and hairy legs contests at the pool (men only, please).

The ship also has scattered around its sundry bars and lounges a host of talented individual performers who add greatly to the ambiance of relaxation. Whether it's jazzy piano cocktail music, boogie-woogie and 1940's standards, the Beatles, calypso and reggae, salsa or classical, you can find it aboard Norwegian Star.

5 O' Clock Somewhere Bar (Deck 7): This bar – the first on the Norwegian fleet – replaces The Red Lion Pub. It retains the same shape, acting as a link between Bliss Ultra Lounge to the lobby, but the décor and vibe is completely different. The whole look and feel is ersatz Caribbean/South Florida, with surfboards stuck to the wall, multi-colored deck chairs and a long bar packed at the back with rums and tequilas. It's worth noting that this is not a Margaritaville – which debuts on Norwegian Escape – as this is booze only, no food. We felt there could have been more Caribbean/South Florida décor, personally, such as a parrot hanging from the ceiling, but it tries hard with what it's got and there is even a small area for live music. Cocktails such as the 5 O' Clock Somewhere (Margaritaville Silver & Spiced rums, passion fruit) start at $9.95. Open: 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. on sea days and 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. when in port.

Sugarcane Mojito Bar (Deck 13, midships): This replaces the Star Bar, but shares the space with Moderno Churrascaria, which takes up the vast majority of this room. The bar is just that – a bar with a few stools, surrounded by dining tables. It's hard to imagine what the designers were thinking of here: there's no view or vibe, and it's hard to imagine why anyone would want to perch here other than waiting for their table to come free. The drinks selection is, as you would expect, centered on various interpretations of mojito cocktails from $10.95. Open: 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. every day.

The Bier Garten (Deck 14): Located high above the pool deck, this outdoors was replaced by the Sky High Bar in summer 2018.