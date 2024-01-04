firstly I would say that the cruise is better than average but less than very good. we are in a stateroom on level 10 with a balcony, the room is very well-equipped, the ship was upgraded in 2022, air con and the bed is very comfortable.
the plus factors, a good range of restaurants with all the food being of a high standard and something for all tastes. entertainment is reasonable and there ...
Most things were just one step poorer than we've encountered on other cruise lines. To start they cancelled second port day in Kyoto that was the reason we picked this trip in the first place, just ended up cruising around at 9 knots for no reason or explanation (saving port costs?). Embarkation was chaotic. Buffet was small, poor and terribly over-crowded. Half of what should have been the ...
Off to a bad start as one of our large suitcases was damaged somewhere between Edinburgh-Doha-Seoul. So much so that it’s become difficult to manoeuvre and will be going in the local dump when we get home.
On arrival at Seoul airport at approx 17:30, the NCL rep was there as planned only to tell us we were booked on the 19:40 transfer bus.
At this point we are standing in arrivals after ...
This was my 8th cruise with my wife. Overall I would say we had a good time and the trip was memorable because of the itinerary but the ship was probably my least favorite of the 8 cruises.
Pros:
-Service was generally very good in the restaurants, with shore excursion staff, and with the cruise director and staff.
- The production shows were above average and the Elements show was ...
Cabin attendant never introduced himself. Never gree ted us. We are not royalty and don't expect to be treated as royalty. A simple good morning and how are you would have sufficed. We have cruised 6 times and cabin attendants have all been so friendly and welcoming. This cabin attendant only left his card on the 7th day of our cruise. The toilet in this cabin has been stained since our ...
We had a very good time on this Alaska to Japan cruise.
Good things:
Taste Restaurant was the absolute best for food and service.
The broadway style shows are just fantastic.
The atrium area had lots of comfortable seating. Nice place to while away the time.
Staff are the BEST.
Nice steady ship (for me). If the motion bothers you, the shop sells Bonine; or get a a lower deck ...
They claim to have spent $100 million dollars to update the ship but that was not apparent. The cabins were very small, the veranda could not fit the chairs and your legs at the same time so you have to point them at each other instead of looking out. There was a problem with the plumbing. Every time you went out into the hallway, the carpets were wet with sewer and covered up the smell with sharp ...
I was nervous that the Norwegian Spirit wouldn’t be as nice an experience as Celebrity’s Equinox but it actually exceeded my expectations. Wonderful staff and service. Excellent food. Lots of fun entertainment and activities offered. Great basic drink package that included everything from martinis to Irish coffee, pina coladas and Coronas. The ship was smaller than the Equinox but nicely updated ...
This was our honeymoon cruise. Neither of us had been to Australia or New Zealand and we thought this would be a great opportunity to see that side of the world.
FOOD:
- We loved love loved Onda. The food was superb and the service was just top notch. Cagneys was good but the service was just so so. Le Bistro was not worth it! It was very hot inside, the service was lacking and the food was ...
This is our fifth NCL cruise. We keep coming back because the relaxed experience on the ship and flexible dining suit us.
The itinerary from Auckland, New Zealand to Syndey, Australia was what drew us to this cruise. The ship only had 1,600 passengers (double occupancy is 2,050), so the Garden Cafe and Stardust Theater were rarely busy/filled. Note, though it was school holidays here, because ...