Review for a South Pacific Cruise on Norwegian Spirit

They claim to have spent $100 million dollars to update the ship but that was not apparent. The cabins were very small, the veranda could not fit the chairs and your legs at the same time so you have to point them at each other instead of looking out. There was a problem with the plumbing. Every time you went out into the hallway, the carpets were wet with sewer and covered up the smell with sharp ...