All cabins on Norwegian Spirit were given a complete refurb in 2020 (and bear in mind the ship didn't sail for almost three years) and look and feel brand new, with modern fixtures and fittings in the rooms and bathrooms. Norwegian Spirit has three wheelchair-accessible cabins.

What to Expect in Rooms on Norwegian Spirit

All cabins regardless of category have two beds that covert into one, two bedside tables with lights and USB ports; a small desk, with US, AU and European plug sockets, plus two USB ports; a sofa (that converts to a single bed) and coffee table, interactive flat-screen TVs, a coffee maker, mini-bar and a hair dryer.

It's worth noting that ship cabins are generally smaller than hotel rooms, but there is still ample storage space, provided you store suitcases under the bed, with a double wardrobe with drawers and hanging space. Note some of the lower deck cabins have beds that come down from the wall for additional occupancy.

There are 385 inside cabins measuring 149 square feet (14 square meters). These have no natural light, making them a good choice for those who like to sleep in. Some have a pull-down or pull-out beds to accommodate third and fourth passengers.

Oceanview: These 223 cabins have a porthole or picture window and are 157 square feet (15 square meters). Some accommodate third and fourth passengers on a pull-out or pull-down bed.

Balcony cabins (see below) have their own private balcony, but note these aren't that big (3m2) and you'd be hard pressed to get more than a couple of chairs and a small table.

Suites all have separate living/dining rooms, larger balconies and an array of perks (see below).

Balcony Cabins on Norwegian Spirit

There are 382 balcony cabins ranged on decks 9-11. They come in at 172 square feet (16 square meters) with a 29-square-foot (3 square meter) balcony. Some balcony cabins can accommodate third and fourth passengers. The balcony is just big enough for two chairs and a tiny table. Many connect and some are obstructed (ask at time of booking).

Suites on Norwegian Spirit

Norwegian Spirit has 18 suites fall into three categories: Owner's Suite (2), Deluxe Penthouse Suites and Penthouse Suites. They are all on Decks 9 and 10.

All are luxurious spaces with features that include oval-shaped whirlpools, living room areas with dining tables, walk-in closets, flat-screen TVs, Nespresso coffee making machines and flatscreen TVs.

The eight Penthouse Suites on Deck 10 are notable not only for their size, but for their reasonable price and because they have bathrooms with one-way, floor-to-ceiling windows, so you can look at the sea from your whirlpool tub. They range in size from 414 to 555 square feet (38 to 52 square meters) with 22- to 84-square-foot balconies (2 to 8 square meters). All can connect with balcony cabins.

In addition there are two forward facing Penthouse Suites (51m2) with wraparound balconies and three forward facing Deluxe Penthouse Suites with large balconies.

The two Aft-Facing Owner's Suites on Deck 9 measure 605 square feet (56 square meters). They include a living room, dining room and separate bedroom with king or queen-size bed. These suites have 92-square-foot (9 square meter) wraparound balconies furnished with two sun loungers plus two chairs and a cafe-style table.

Note there is no Haven onboard Norwegian Spirit and suites are located on decks 9 and 10 and aft and forward. All Penthouse Suites and above come with butler and concierge service and access to Cagney's Steakhouse on an exclusive basis at breakfast and lunch. The concierge can make dinner and shore excursion reservations, set up special requests and airport transfers, and arrange for priority disembarkation. There is no dedicated concierge lounge, but the concierge can be reached by phone or approached in person during breakfast at Cagney's.

Cabin Bathrooms on Norwegian Spirit

Like the cabins, bathrooms have all been completely modernised, with all old fixtures and fittings ripped out. All come with large showers, with glass doors; center sink areas (with storage shelves for toiletries) and toilet compartments with a separate door. This is a great feature for those who want additional privacy, but the compact toilet compartment could be a squeeze for larger passengers. Liquid dispensers of hand soap, shampoo and body wash are provided in the bathroom.

Cabins to Avoid on Norwegian Spirit

There are really no "bad" cabins on Norwegian Spirit, but you may want to avoid the inside ones on the lower decks if you need natural light and don't fancy being in the bowels of the ship.

Alternatively, check out our favorite cabins below.

Cruise Critic Cabin Picks on Norwegian Spirit

Budget: Opt for an inside on an upper deck so you're never far from the outside.

Splash: A high deck balcony cabin is always worth spending a little more on.

Splurge: Definitely opt for a Penthouse Suite on Deck 10.

Family: There are a number of Family Oceanview cabins on Deck 9, which include two lower beds that convert into a queen-size bed, a sitting area and a porthole window.