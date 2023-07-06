Entertainment & Activities

Theater and Shows on Norwegian Spirit

Stardust Theater

The 807-seat Stardust Theater (Decks 7 and 8) hosts colorful, lively production shows performed by the ship's singers and dancers and accompanied by a live orchestra, including Elements, a music and magic show based on the four elements and Blazing Boots, an homage to country music. You'll also find guest vocalists, magicians, comedians and other crowd-pleasing performers. With its plush red-velvet seating and opera-house ambience, Stardust Theater is one of the prettiest show lounges we've seen at sea. Two decks create a slant and great sight lines in the main section, but sit in the balcony on Deck 8 if you think you might want to leave early. Otherwise, you will have to walk toward the stage and slip out in front of everyone watching the show. In addition to the show productions, the theater hosts visiting performers and is the venue for the highly popular International Crew Show.

Daily Things to Do on Norwegian Spirit

Check out your Freestyle daily (left either on your bed at turndown the night before or outside your cabin) for what's on, or check out the Norwegian app.

Daily activities include: Sunrise stretch at the aerobic studio, sports tournaments, including golf and table tennis; trivia, origami classes, live music, free wellness seminars, jewelry, watch and handbag sales, dance classes, bridge tournaments, casino tournaments, art auctions and short films which show on the big screen in the main atrium.

Nightlife on Norwegian Spirit

Norwegian Cruise Line has a good reputation for throwing a party, and since the makeover, with all kids' facilities removed, the ship is firmly a nightlife ship.

Party vibes get going around 6 p.m. with live music in the Atrium and nearby bars, including Magnum's. You'll find trivia events in Henry's Pub and various meets including for solos and LGBTQIA+ cruisers. From 7:30 p.m. you'll find more live music popping up in different bars including Spinnaker Lounge, Henry's Pub and the main atrium. The main show in the theater is a little later than you might be used to, at 8:30 p.m. and there is just one performance an evening.

After dinner you'll also find music on the Pool Deck, karaoke followed by a DJ in the Social Club from 11:30 p.m. till late.

The renamed Spirit Casino has been moved to Deck 7 and towards the front of the ship. It was empty most night we were onboard. It features slot machines and roulette, black jack, craps, Texas Hold'em and Caribbean stud poker tables. Smoking is permitted in the casino.

Norwegian Spirit Bars and Lounges

Spinnaker Lounge: High up on Deck 12, the ship's observation lounge offers stunning views from floor-to-ceiling windows on three sides. Window seats are the perfect spot to sit and stare mindlessly at the sea (that is, if no activities like bingo or the Perfect Couple game show are taking place). In the evening you'll find live music and there is a dancefloor in the center should you wish to take a spin.

Top tip: Head down the circular stairway, and peer through a glass window at the captain and officers on the bridge.

Humidor Cigar Lounge: Also on Deck 12, if you fancy an indoor smoke , this spot offers cigars and whisky in an intimate setting.

Magnum's: A musical trio or pianist is typically found tickling the ivories in Champagne Charlie's, which serves, not surprisingly, Champagne plus wine and cocktails. The art deco decor and delightful music make this bar the perfect spot to kick off a romantic night out.

Henry's Pub: Traditional English-style pub with pints on draft and a good selection of beers, a dartboard, large screen TVs and fish n' chips should you feel peckish. The bar also offer a growler service, so you can enjoy beers anywhere on the ship.

Social Comedy & Nightclub

This is a new venue onboard and offers stand up comedy, karaoke and a late-night DJ. The line is pioneering the re-use of discarded fruits onboard and offer a selection of "Sail & Sustain" cocktails in which all the ingredients (bar the alcohol) is made from food found on the ship. Examples might include "Watermelon Twist", made from watermelon rind or "Croissant Mai Tai", the ingredients of which include almond croissant. Some of the flavors take a bit of getting used to.

Our Picks

For a Rock Star: Head to the Social Club where there is karaoke every night -- plus a competition per cruise to find the karaoke king or queen.

For a Pint: Henry's, nestled below the sweeping circular stairway and offering eight beers on tap, a wide range of bottled artisanal beers, shots, shot-cocktails and boilermakers.

For Something Elegant: Magnum's. Perfect for a pre- or post-dinner glass of fizz.

For a Quiet Drink: Spinnakers offers wonderful views and an elegant atmosphere.

Pools and Hot Tubs on Norwegian Spirit

Norwegian Spirit has one large outdoor pool surrounded by deck chairs and outdoor sunning spaces on Deck 12. You will also find four shaded hot tubs here. The main pool is large enough for laps if you get there in the early morning before it gets busy. On Deck 10, the aft pool is an adults only area called H20 which has gorgeous views at the aft of the ship.

Sundecks on Norwegian Spirit

Most of the sun deck space can be found on Deck 12 around the pool, and at the aft of the ship in the Spice H20 area. Peaceful sunning can be found on the deck chairs at the front of the ship on Deck 13. The wraparound Promenade Deck also has a few deck chairs but you need to get there early for these, especially if the weather is less than ideal.

Services and Wi-Fi on Norwegian Spirit

Head to Deck 7 for guest services and the shore excursions desk. On Deck 8 there are shops selling logo merchandise, souvenirs and sundries. Duty-free items, including jewelry, alcohol, fragrances, cosmetics, watches and sunglasses are also available. You will also find the ship's conference rooms and Photo Shop and Photo Gallery here.

You will find the entrance to the art gallery directly opposite Le Bistro, on Deck 7.

NCL offers two Wi-Fi packages -- Unlimited which is $29.99 per day and Unlimited Premium at $39.99 per day for streaming or video calling. These are both for one device only and you can upgrade to a second device or an additional $15.99 per day.