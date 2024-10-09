Overall I was disappointed with this cruise. I was very excited due to the ports we were visiting. But due to bad weather we ended up on sea for three days. When we had better options to dock. But whatever the capitan wants he gets. Not like the cruise was three thousand per person or anything. Also the food was below average and you had to add salt and pepper to everything. The entertainment was ...
First, one must understand that cruise lines do not sail to make people happy. They sail to make money. It is their business. Earning money means selling as many cabins as possible at the highest margin and then upselling to customers to maximize spending per head.
Reflecting on our cruise experience with this in mind, we can now understand why some aspects were great while others fell far ...
Ship was cold, the night in the specialty restaurants the temperature was 66 degrees, hardly a warm environment for a dressy night out. Food was average with most meals similar each day. Only 9 nights of entertainment our of 21. The violinist and lady singer were great and the ships singers and dancers where great but only saw them 3 times. No educational classes about Africa un till the day ...
We approached this cruise with some trepidation, after cruising on the Getaway a month earlier which had a lot of issues and problems. Having reservations about the itinerary, cancelled ports and issues on previous cruises that had sailed this route we were in for a pleasant surprise.
Our 7th NCL cruise, we loved the ship, the layout, capacity and the friendliest of staff. We went with an open ...
I must start by saying that we have taken 8 cruises with Norwegian over the years and have begun to notice during the last three especially this one the decline in the overall quality of what they provide, the quality of the food, the upkeep of the ships and the increased cost of charges and the far less of what you get. First I will start with the transfer from the airport to the port which was ...
The good:
* Although older, the ship is well maintained. You really have to look to see signs of her age.
* Housekeeping staff was attentive and treated us very well.
* Free sit-down dining and the specialty dining we tried (Cagney's and Le Bistro) were wonderful.
* The Barcelona, Spain embark and Lisbon disembark processes were among the smoothest we ever experienced.
The ...
We booked this because the itinerary at this time of year was good. We left Barcelona in a tremendous thunder and rain storm. However the next day and we had excellent weather around Morocco and Canary Islands.
We knew the ship was older and was smaller than the Viva that we had sailed on previously. NCL though have done an excellent job of the refurb and the ship was in great condition. ...
I loved the sky, it's older/well maintained, crew outstanding, cabins smaller, great for solos, and folks w/o children! it's not equipped for entertaining children like the newer ships and has about 2,000 passenger capacity!
Only complaint was the food and i know they certainly want to provide their best especially with the multi nations sailing on board, it's difficult to provide for all ...
I've been on many cruises but this one is the worst when they don't even have onions or grapes on a ship. The food was no good. The service was ok but they just look at you seating there with a dirty table. Something not right. I did ask them to clean off table. Ask for mushrooms or onions in my onion soup there was none left. As for the shows in theatre we did try 3 times to see comic but he was ...
We have just spent 10 days on the Sky. Unfortunately it was not the best experience for us. We were in balcony cabin. It was the smallest cabin we've ever been in on any line! Very limited storage and an uncomfortable loveseat-size couch. Tiny bathroom. We were the middle cabin in a row of three traveling together and thought we'd be able to open the balcony dividers. Nope. NCL won't open ...