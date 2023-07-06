Bathrooms include a toilet, sink, shallow shelves and shower, which has a curtain rather than a glass door. The space is tight, but showerheads are moveable, so tall people can be accommodated. Inside the shower, you'll find a "conditioning shampoo" dispenser as well as a gel dispenser -- labeled "hand soap" but perfectly adequate for body wash. A hand soap dispenser is installed next to the sink, as well.

Norwegian Sky has a large number of cabins that can accommodate families, with third and fourth berths, and by connecting staterooms. Several cabins across multiple categories accommodated those with disabilities, including a few for those with hearing impairments.

Interior: Inside cabins range between 121 and 147 square feet; the bigger range generally are called "Family Inside" cabins. Many inside cabins, which have no external windows or balconies, can accommodate up to four passengers thanks to additional lofted beds that fold into the walls when not in use.

Ocean-view: Ocean-view cabins come in two styles: those with round portholes and those that have larger rectangle picture windows. Both styles come in at 149 square feet. Cabins can accommodate between two and five passengers, with the addition of lofted beds and a convertible sofa.

Balcony: At 154 square feet, balcony cabins are only slightly larger than ocean-view cabins, but they do come with 48-square-foot verandas, which are deep and feel spacious. Each balcony includes two blue mesh chairs and a low table just big enough to hold two drinks and a bottle of wine.

Suite: Norwegian Sky has two types of suites onboard: Penthouse and Owner's suites. Penthouse Suites are located on decks 8, 9 and 10, either at the very front or back of the ship. Those that face forward range between 402 and 561 square feet and have balconies that range from 96 to 238 square feet. The smallest of the suites sleep three, while the larger suites sleep up to five. Penthouse Suites are large open spaces, and beds can be separated from living space by curtains. Suites feature a desk, convertible couch, entertainment center and Lavazza coffee maker. Bathrooms have separate jetted bathtub and shower and are decorated in marble and tile. The suites that sleep five have an additional small bedroom that features a twin bed and second lofted bed that folds down from the ceiling. Balconies are teak and include wicker chairs (with baby blue cushions) and loungers as well as a full-sized table suitable for dining for two. Passengers staying in Penthouse Suites and above have access to butler and concierge service. They also get a fruit basket, refilled upon request, a warm chocolate chip cookie at turndown on the last night of the cruise and upgraded Elemis bathroom amenities. A solid perk is exclusive access to Cagney's for breakfast and lunch.

Sky's four Owner's Suites are located at the back of the ship. These suites are 835 square feet and feature 353-square-foot balconies, which have private hot tubs. Cabins, which can accommodate up to five, feature separate bedrooms and living areas, which include a sofa bed and loveseat, dining area, wet bar, entertainment center, desk and Lavazza coffee maker, as well as ample closet space. Bedrooms, which can open to the living area thanks to waist-high sliding shutters, have a small desk/vanity, second TV and walk-in closet. The master bathroom includes separate shower and bathtub, marble and tile detailing and Elemis toiletries. A powder room has a toilet and sink, and is also decorated with dark marble and white tiles.