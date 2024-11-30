"There is no staircase, there is no light fixture, the "wiskey bar" is pushed over to one side and maybe has 15 chairs around it, the largest area in this "grand artrium" is (get this) a Starbucks and an internet cafe.If you are wanting a grand atrium where everyone gathers at the center of the ship with a big staircase and a giant light fixture and a bif bar and dance area etc......."Read More
After reading all the negative reviews on the Prima, my husband and I sailed out of New York on a Caribbean Island adventure on the Prima. The ship was beautiful, and the food was delicious. However, the design and layout of the ship were very choppy. The main atria, the main buffet, and the pool areas were not designed well at all. This ship is very different from other NCL ships. I would sail ...
I really don't understand why The Prima gets such horrible reviews on here. I hope to do a full photo review in the NCL forum, but I wanted to leave a review here as well. This was a repositioning cruise from New York to Galveston for 15 days.
Embarkation:
This was the quickest ever. We drove to offsite parking at La Guardia (we flew in there after our cruise) and took the NCL airport ...
I could write a book about this cruise to and from HELL!
1.). Had to stand in line for 45 minutes just to get on the ship. Then we had a 2 mile walk to our cabin.
2.) The NCL cruise agent assigned us to a forward balcony cabin at the front of the ship. We had to walk miles to our cabin everyday and we are seniors
3.) Husband’s military discount was not applied to purchase ...
A lifetime as a performer and designer, i always look for "functionality" in all design. prima has gone a long way to perfecting, the state of the art in design, quality, function. my stateroom was oceanview with a large round window....everything about this room was what the passenger needs and right where they need it....beautiful, bathroom, loads of plugs, shower and vanity with loads of ...
The ship is nice. The atrium felt a little closed in and there wasn’t enough seating so folding chairs were used during performances. The entertainment was so-so. It felt like there were a lot of holes with nothing to do. One of our ports was cancelled before departure but it felt like they didn’t really do much with the entertainment to make up for it. They did a nice job with Christmas themed ...
This was my 8th cruise, and second with Norwegian, but unfortunately, it will also be my last with this cruise line. The 12-day itinerary departing from New York initially caught my attention because Bermuda was listed as a stop. However, Bermuda was removed without explanation, which was frustrating given that it was a key reason for choosing this departure port.
The ship itself is a colossal ...
Buffet area was small and located one side of ship
No seats were available
Hotdogs were rubber and pizza was terrible
No round pie slices
Went to The Local to get better food, waited a half hour and never got served
Few bathroom stalls in mens too
Limited shows
Syd Norman was very small and crowed could get in
They should have Sid Norman shows in larger area
Not enough ...
This was my 1st cruise so I did not know what to expect, Upon checking in took about an hour before we were allowed to board so I really id not have to be there as early as they said in their e-mail. I boarded in New York and I would recommend not doing that if you can. Luggage drop off was a 3 ring circus and parking was expensive. $45.00 per day. upon entering the ship you were directed to the ...
We are home just a few hours after our Carribean trip on NCL Prima. What follows is a review of the experience in THE HAVEN. Truth be told, I was not very enthusiastic about taking another cruise having been on Carnival more than a decade ago, and Royal just last year. I just found them to be too crowded, too noisy for my liking. For perspective we are a couple in our 60's with no mobility ...
We had suite, with a large wraparound aft balcony. The balcony was breathtaking at almost 400 sq ft. Cabin itself had a large walk-in closet with a terrible layout. Very small living room and tight but nice bedroom. Shower was identical to standard balcony. Very nice coffee maker. Butler was good.
Cagney’s for breakfast and lunch was wonderful. The buffets were packed, and hard to maneuver ...