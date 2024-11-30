Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Norwegian Prima

This was my 1st cruise so I did not know what to expect, Upon checking in took about an hour before we were allowed to board so I really id not have to be there as early as they said in their e-mail. I boarded in New York and I would recommend not doing that if you can. Luggage drop off was a 3 ring circus and parking was expensive. $45.00 per day. upon entering the ship you were directed to the ...