Norwegian Prima offers a solo studio, providing accommodations and a place to hang for cruisers traveling alone. It also offers family and accessible cabins in multiple categories, as well as a large number of connecting rooms.

The decor in each cabin is contemporary, with tasteful wall murals and calming blues and grays. While we love the spacious nature of the cabins, we wish there were more places to store things, as most rooms lack sufficient drawers, with only a few confusing wire baskets in the closets of most cabins acting as storage. The closet also sits directly across from the bathroom door, so you need to communicate with your cabin-mate carefully or risk getting smacked by the door.

What to Expect Cabins on Norwegian Prima

Staterooms on Norwegian Prima generally fall into one of three categories: interior or inside cabins (no windows or outdoor access), outside or oceanview (window but no balcony) or balcony (with a veranda). Suites include balconies, while solo Studio cabins are strictly interior rooms.

All cabins, except for solo cabins, offer two beds that can be combined to create on queen bed, a sofa, desk, ottoman, closet (with wire drawers), night tables, TVs, mini-fridge, safe and hair dryer. (Studio cabins, for solos, include one full-sized bed and are more compactly designed.) USB ports as well as outlets are located throughout for charging items. While standard cruise ship cabins are smaller than what you'll find at many U.S. hotels, rooms on Norwegian Prima feel large.

Accessible cabins are available for guests with mobility issues, and accommodations can be made for guests who are blind or have low vision, or those who are deaf or have low hearing. (Passengers who have needs around accessibility should contact NCL at least 90 days before their cruise and fill out a Special Needs Request Form.)

Suite and Balcony Rooms on Norwegian Prima

Most of the cabins on Norwegian Prima fall into either the balcony or suite category, and for the most part, there's a pretty big leap in square footage between inside/outside cabins and balconies, so if you're looking for space to sprawl, you'll want to spring for a balcony room. (Need help deciding what cabin is right for you? Check out our advice on picking a cruise ship room.)

Balcony cabins start at 231 square feet and offer nice-sized verandas with two chairs and a small table. If you're looking for quieter cabins, book on a deck that doesn't have public space above or below it (Decks 9 through 14 fit the bill nicely).

If you're looking to splurge a bit, consider a Balcony with Access to Thermal Spa. All these cabins are located on Deck 16, near the Mandara Spa, and, as the name suggest, comes with free, unlimited access to the excellent Thermal Spa onboard.

For a little extra space, the Aft-Facing Balcony cabins on Deck 9 offer more interior square footage and giant verandas.

Larger suites, accommodating two to four passengers, are located on decks 9 through 16. Sitting outside the Haven complex, these suites still offer perks like more room and large balconies. To get the best perks, though, book in the Haven.

The Haven on Norwegian Prima

The Haven on Norwegian Prima is a private, keycard-access enclave devoted exclusively to Haven passengers. Norwegian is one of the innovators of private suite space, and the Haven seems to get better on every ship. The Haven on Norwegian Prima is the best in the fleet, with a huge private restaurant, large infinity pool, dedicated concierge desk and al fresco dining.

Suites in the Haven run the gamut from Penthouse suites (368 square feet) to the Premier Owner's Suite (2,100 square feet), and everything in between.

The bevy of amenities includes luxury bathroom products, plush robes, oversized towels, fine linens and pillowtop mattresses, a welcome bottle of sparkling wine, minibar and deluxe coffee machines, exclusive invites to cocktail parties, priority reservations, escort on and off the ship, suite butler and concierge service and white tablecloth in-suite dining.

The Haven's private pool deck and restaurant come with stunning views and will never be overcrowded. The upper part of the sundeck is reserved for those over 16, meaning that there's a place to relax and not be disturbed.

Cabin Bathrooms on Norwegian Prima

Norwegian Prima's bathrooms are a big step up from previous incarnations. They're large, featuring big sinks and oversized showers with large paddle showerheads. Toiletries for most cabins come in bulk bottles, affixed to the shower wall or the wall near the sink. You'll get a combination shampoo/conditioner as well as shower gel and hand wash. No lotion is provided.

While the cabins themselves might lack storage space, there's plenty in the bathroom, with multiple shelves and nooks, plus a drawer (hidden behind the hand towel rack, so it's easy to miss).

Our only minor complaint with the bathrooms is the door, which doesn't stay open on its own. In fact, it slams quickly shut the moment you release it, loudly slamming every time unless you remember to gently close it.

Cabins to Avoid on Norwegian Prima

Cabins on Deck 9 forward are located right above the Prima Theater & Club, and noise is a real problem, especially when late-night activities are taking place there. You will hear club beats and loud music, so avoid these cabins if you head to bed early or if you're a light sleeper.

A number of cabins have views of the slides: The Rush and the Drop run past them, obstructing their balcony views. If you don't want an obstructed view or are concerned about the noise of guests plummeting down the slide, avoid these cabins, which might be partially blocked: 16190, 16192, 16790, 16792, 15196, 15198, 15796, 15798, 15300, 14190, 14192, 14300, 14792, 14790, 14900, 13208, 13210, 13808, 13810, 13900, 12210, 12212, 12810, 12812, 11212, 11214, 11300, 11302, 11812, 11814, 11900, 11902, 10214, 10216, 10300, 10302, 10814, 10816, 10900, 10902, 9216, 9218, 9816 and 9818.