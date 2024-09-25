Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Norwegian Pearl

I have been on many cruises around the world and this is the first time using NCL. To start with we delayed about 3 hours getting on board, I was told that this was due to a Coast Guard inspection and that is understandable. What was not understandable were the announcements made over the loudspeaker system. No one could understand them and it just added to the frustration of trying to embark. ...