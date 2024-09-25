For reference, I've been on about 25 cruises across all of the major cruise lines with the exception of the most upscale.
The existing crew was great, and went out of their way to be friendly and accomodating. The exception were the cabin stewards, who for the most part barely interacted with you. This was understandable, as providing added service was not in their job description, so why ...
Very nice Christmas Day cruise. Christmas was on Great Stirrup Cay. Excellent and attentive service, as par the course for NCL. Solo Balcony (BT) had a sheltered balcony, which was great since there were a couple of downpours and I stayed nice and dry! Only drawbacks were a little smaller than standard balcony (could only fit one nightstand instead of the usual two), and it is right above the ...
I have been on many cruises around the world and this is the first time using NCL. To start with we delayed about 3 hours getting on board, I was told that this was due to a Coast Guard inspection and that is understandable. What was not understandable were the announcements made over the loudspeaker system. No one could understand them and it just added to the frustration of trying to embark. ...
The trip began badly with embarkation in Barcelona taking 3 hours due to a combination of NCL incompetence and Barcelona customs. While I recognize NCL had no part of the insistence of Spanish customs to stamp each passenger, NCLs absolute lack of information regarding embarkation issues only made matters worse. The crew of the ship was top notch and Chester, my cabin steward was a joy. The ...
We had an awesome time on tgis 9-day cruise which we also went a 14-day TA afterwards from Barcelona to Miami! We also booked a Paris hotel stay through NCL, which allowed us to walk over to both the Arch de Triumph and the Eiffel Tower before jumping on tge 3-hour NCL transfer bus to Le Havre where be boarded the Pearl. Along the way our bus driver had to drive through a snow blizzard most of the ...
My husband and I, in our 40s, booked this 10-night cruise a year before with our 20% off future cruise credit from missed ports in Iceland/Greenland for its awesome itinerary. All the ports were new to both of us, and we had two nights before and after the cruise planned to see Florence and Rome. I had been to Florence and Rome 25 years ago, and they were new to my husband. We had a port everyday, ...
Ship first. The Pearl was refurbed in 2021. I found it to be too dark in color and lighting, in the public spaces. The grand foyer wasn’t grand at all. Our room was our first balcony room ever and we did love that. Our neighbors, who were coughing horribly the whole trip, ruined it at times but I recommend balcony rooms! Storage in our room was ok but definitely could have been better. The ...
This cruise had great destinations, but Norwegian is falling short in some key areas:
The good:
1. The cruise ports were excellent and we had a new port every day!
2. The cabin and ship was clean and in good condition.
3. The food in the specialty restaurants was good.
The bad:
1. They deceptively imply you end in Venice by listing the final port as "Venice (Trieste)". The ...
Going to go into some detail on some parts:
First the best parts:
Ship and Cabin (balcony): 4 1/2 star. While not my decorating taste, the ship and cabin were spotless and meticulously cleaned. A few stains around here and there. In the cabin, a balcony door that wouldn't stay tightly latched/closed (even after a "repair" which took 2 requests over 2 days to receive). The problem was it ...
The Norwegian Pearl is a smaller ship. The cabins are a nice size and the bathrooms are also a good size. The food is ok. The specialty dining is better than the main dining room. The buffet is limited in selection but the food was ok. Anytime dining works well, not long lines to get a table. The staff work hard to make sure you have a good vacation. The entertainment was limited but the ...