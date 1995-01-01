  • Newsletter
Norwegian Pearl Photos

Cabins

The Haven Courtyard Penthouse Suite

50 photos

The Haven Deluxe Owner's Suite

89 photos

The Haven 2-Bedroom Family Villa

82 photos

Aft-Facing Mini-Suite

71 photos

Penthouse Suite

46 photos

The Haven 3-Bedroom Garden Villa

258 photos

Balcony Cabin

71 photos

Porthole Cabin

51 photos

The Haven Owner's Suite

109 photos

Family Inside Cabin

44 photos

Aft-Facing Balcony Cabin

45 photos

Cabins - Member

272 photos

Restaurants And Bars

O'Sheehan's Neighborhood Bar & Grill

70 photos

Garden Cafe

69 photos

Teppanyaki

18 photos

Moderno Churrascaria

16 photos

Sake Bar

12 photos

Cagney's Steakhouse

32 photos

Le Bistro

66 photos

Sky High Bar

27 photos

Sugarcane Mojito Bar

43 photos

Topsiders Bar & Grill

39 photos

Java Cafe

24 photos

Lotus Garden

44 photos

Sushi Bar

28 photos

La Cucina

43 photos

Shaker's Martini & Cocktail Bar

22 photos

Casino Bar

8 photos

Maltings Beer & Whiskey Bar

40 photos

Corona Cigar Club

18 photos

The Great Outdoors

61 photos

Magnum's Champagne & Wine Bar

68 photos

Indigo Main Dining Room

76 photos

Ice Cream Bar

5 photos

Summer Palace Main Dining Room

106 photos

Restaurants And Bars - Member

142 photos

Activities And Events

Stardust Theater

263 photos

Atrium

98 photos

White Hot Party

85 photos

Bliss Ultra Lounge

77 photos

Casino

67 photos

Deck Games

18 photos

Art Auction

23 photos

Spinnaker Lounge

129 photos

Captain's VIP Cocktail Party

13 photos

Enrichment Activities

31 photos

Activities And Events - Member

78 photos

Pools And Sun Decks

Sun Deck

57 photos

The Haven Sun Deck

49 photos

Kids' Pool

18 photos

The Haven Courtyard

85 photos

Pool

235 photos

Pools And Sun Decks - Member

22 photos

Family

Splash Academy

36 photos

Teen Club

40 photos

Kids' Club

19 photos

Babies and Toddlers Club

11 photos

Video Arcade

28 photos

Spa And Fitness

Jogging Track

22 photos

Rock Climbing Wall

29 photos

Mandara Spa

80 photos

Fitness Center

40 photos

Sport Courts

60 photos

Spa Pool

28 photos

Beauty Salon

13 photos

The Ship

Library

22 photos

Ship Services

40 photos

Hallways, Stairways and More

95 photos

Meeting Rooms

6 photos

Art Gallery

7 photos

Photo and Video Gallery

37 photos

Internet Cafe

15 photos

Bridge Viewing Room

9 photos

Wedding Chapel

12 photos

Card Room

19 photos

Photo Studio

15 photos

Shops

50 photos

Ship Exterior

22 photos

The Ship - Member

317 photos

Other

Miscellaneous - Member

318 photos

Shore Excursion - Member

406 photos

