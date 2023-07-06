Norwegian Pearl Rooms Range from Cozy to Huge

Norwegian Pearl room amenities include well-stocked minifridges (sodas, sparking water and liquor -- for a fee), flat-screen televisions, telephones, and beds topped with thick, comfy Eurostyle mattresses. Standard staterooms feature bathrooms with showers and twin beds that can be made up as one queen, and have adequate closet and drawer space for most families.

All but some inside Norwegian Pearl cabins have "split bathroom" configurations: within one space you'll find a glass-enclosed shower on one side, a closeable toilet chamber on the other, and sink in the middle. These cabins (as well as Club Balcony Suites) have wall-mounted pumps for hand soap (no filmy bar soap) as well as pumps for shampoo and body wash in the shower -- bring your own conditioner. All cabins have a hair dryer.

Where the ship really stands out is in its suites. Passengers who are booked into the Norwegian Pearl Haven enter the upper stratosphere of cruise VIP status -- private restaurant privileges, preferred reservations for the alternate restaurants, priority tender access, priority boarding and disembarking, butlers, concierge service, individual espresso and cappuccino makers, even feather pillows and other perks and privileges that truly set them apart from the average passenger on the same ship.

Norwegian Pearl Cabins Include Several Family Options

Interior: At 138 to 143 square feet, Norwegian Pearl inside cabins are located on all passenger decks: 4, 5, 8, 9, 10 and 11. Family inside cabins sleep up to four, with the inclusion of Pullman beds. A small desk with a stool as well as a table and chair are in the room. A closet, three drawers and shelving should accommodate two adults' luggage on one of the ship's many short itineraries but might be a bit challenging with more than a few days' worth of stuff.

Ocean View: Norwegian Pearl Ocean View staterooms are located on decks 4, 5 and 8, and run 155 to 161 square feet; choose from porthole or picture windows. A family option, with Pullman beds, sleeps up to four passengers. Norwegian Pearl’s Obstructed Ocean View cabins are located on deck 8 midship.

Balcony: Balcony cabins are 200 to 205 square feet, including the balcony. The standard Norwegian Pearl Balcony stateroom also has a small sofa bed, which can serve as third or fourth berths. Balcony cabins are located on decks 8, 9 and 10. Two blue mesh chairs with a tiny table are located on the balcony.

Norwegian Pearl Suites Offer Great Perks

There are three suite categories outside of The Haven complex. They offer perks such as butler and concierge services, as well as upgraded toiletries, but guests don’t get access to Haven spaces.

Club Balcony Suite: At 272 to 285 square feet, Norwegian Pearl’s Club Balcony Suites (formerly known as mini-suites) offer a small amount of additional interior space and a larger balcony. They also have full bathtubs. All Club Balcony Suites are located on Deck 11 and accommodate up to four people. These rooms feature sofas, which can be converted into beds, and the same outdoor furniture as standard balcony cabins.

Penthouse: A penthouse runs anywhere from 333 to 570 square feet with a balcony that can range in size between 53 and 280 square feet. Forward-facing penthouses are the largest units and have the biggest balconies. The accommodations sleep up to three guests and accommodate three to four people. Choose from decks 8, 9 or 10. (Note: Some Penthouse Suites on Deck 10 have balconies that are completely visible from the bridge above.)

Deluxe Penthouses can sleep up to four guests and offer 495 square feet of indoor space plus a 140-square-foot balcony. They’re all located on Deck 10 forward.

Two-bedroom Family Suite: Located on Deck 11, Norwegian Pearl Family Suites provide between 538 and 592 square feet of space and accommodate up to six passengers. These two-bedroom suites include 54-square-foot balconies, plenty of living space and more.

The Haven on Norwegian Pearl Is an Exclusive Area with Its Own Pool

Suites within Deck 14's The Haven -- a keycard-access-only suite enclave -- share a private courtyard at the top of the ship, complete with a covered plunge pool and private hot tubs. Residents of Norwegian Pearl’s Haven suites, which include Garden Villas, Owner's Suites, Family Villas and Courtyard Penthouses, all share access to their exclusive top-of-ship quarters. All Haven suites also include butler and concierge services, luxurious bath amenities and living and dining areas.

Passengers booked in suites (Courtyard Penthouse and higher, including those outside of The Haven) can have breakfast and lunch in Cagney's, with a special menu designed just for them, with items like crab cakes and eggs Benedict for breakfast and blackened snapper sandwiches for lunch, served in the swanky atmosphere of a private club.

Courtyard Penthouse: Penthouses run 430 square feet, sleep three and include a bedroom with a queen-size bed. A curtain divides the bed from a small entertainment area with love seat, small glass table and another table with three chairs. There's also a desk, espresso machine and vanity. The bathroom features a tub, with Elemis bath products, but has the cramped, split-bathroom-style sliding doors. Each Courtyard Penthouse has a 54-square-foot balcony. They’re all located on deck 14.

Family Villa – 2 Bedrooms: Family Villas, which sleep as many as six people, come in at 786 square feet and each include a separate children's room and a 75-square-foot balcony.

Owner's Suite: Norwegian Pearl Owner's Suites, which measure 786 square feet and can accommodate up to 4 guests, are located on deck 9 and have 247-square-foot private sun decks.

Deluxe Owner's Suites measure 818 square feet and include a 151-square-foot balcony and a guest bathroom. These rooms sleep up to four people and are located on Deck 10. Deluxe Owner’s Suites with larger balconies are available on deck 15. They come in at 1,195 square feet and have balconies that measure 560 square feet.

Garden Villa: Norwegian Pearl Garden Villas are the best cabins on the ship, measuring 4,252 square feet and sleeping eight people. They have individual saunas, hot tubs, private sunbathing areas (1,668 square feet), three bedrooms, three baths with tubs, a powder room, living room, dining room and a grand piano.

Accessible: Twenty-seven cabins, including suites, are fully wheelchair accessible and ADA compliant.