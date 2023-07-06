Entertainment & Activities

Norwegian Pearl Theater and Shows

Norwegian Pearl's Stardust Theater, on decks 6 and 7 forward, can host any number of events like improv comedy, song-and-dance shows, audience-participation games, magic and game shows (Not So Newlywed, Ladies vs. Gents) or charades put on by the cruise director's staff. It also serves as a place for Q&A panels (with cast or band members on theme cruise) and movie screenings (or marathons).

The theater itself seems small for a large ship like Norwegian Pearl -- but that's a good thing; when split into two shows per night, there's enough room for everyone and cruisers can access any seat from Deck 6 or 7 and have a similarly intimate experience as those sitting in the first row. Seats are teal to match the dragonfly pattern in the carpeting. The entrance to the theater is flanked with fanciful wall decorations like embroidered peacocks or a hall of mirrors.

Norwegian Pearl Daily Activities

There’s no shortage of amenities and entertainment options on Norwegian Pearl. Daily activities include the Deal or No Deal interactive game show, where cruisers can compete for prizes in the theater (just like on the TV show); family pizza-building in La Cucina; multiple dance classes (held on the pool deck in good weather); family dodgeball; an art enrichment seminar; trivia; bingo; poolside competitions; and even a veteran's social.

Norwegian Pearl’s bowling alley is popular, with its four family-friendly lanes flanking the funky Bliss Ultra Lounge on Deck 7. There is a per-person, per-game cost (check your Freestyle Daily for one-hour, two-for-one specials), which includes shoe rental. Remember to bring socks with you, or you'll be denied.

On a theme cruise (Pearl hosts many), daily activities are centered on the theme -- this could be anything from meet 'n' greets and panels to concerts and trivia. Sixthman, a cruise theme company, works closely with Norwegian Cruise Line and will provide all the information about your voyage's onboard programming.

First-run, barely released movies are shown daily, either in-cabin on one of the TVs movie channels or on the 20-foot LED screen in the Norwegian Pearl atrium. Norwegian has a partnership with Nintendo, allowing the line to use its Wii U gaming system onboard. When played on then giant atrium screen, it's a marriage made in gaming heaven. (The system is also available in both the children's and teen centers.)

Nightlife on Norwegian Pearl

Norwegian Pearl’s casino is located on Deck 6 and features a full bar and the typical gambling fare (roulette, blackjack, slot machines, lottery drawings) all set against a shimmering red and gold color backdrop. The casino is one of the few smoking areas on the ship.

You know nightlife is important when your cruise ship has something called Bar City. This strip of four continuous bars includes Corona, Maltings, Shakers and Magnums. Here, at the Bar City stage, you'll find a pianist offering up a few evening tunes or possibly a band playing oldies. The setup makes barhopping a breeze, but Pearl also offers drinks on the outer decks as well as tipples tucked into restaurants. Chances are, a drink isn't very far away.

For late-night dancing and karaoke (on select nights only) head to the nightclub Bliss Ultra Lounge on Deck 7.

Even when the ship isn't operating a full-charter music cruise, musical acts perform throughout the ship: a calypso band on the pool deck, steel drums at the Great Outdoors and a trio who plays the dance hits of the '40s and '50s in the atrium.

Separate passenger and crew talent shows showcase the skills of the cruisers onboard, as well as the multinational service staff (with more than 60 nationalities represented).

On a theme cruise, expect live performances, dance parties, bar crawls and more.

Norwegian Pearl Bars and Lounges

This ship features a wide array of bars and lounges, ranging from mellow café-style venues for a beer or a cup of joe to a hopping nightclub open until the wee hours. Beverages aren’t cheap onboard, and even with the automatic gratuities and surcharges, Norwegian Pearl drink packages are often a good deal if you want to indulge in some cocktails, beer or wine. Beverage plans range from the Premium Plus Package, which includes everything (even Starbucks coffees), to the Pepsi-branded Soda Package.

Atrium Cafe & Bar (Deck 7): From pints and pina coladas to your morning latte, the cafe and bar in the atrium has you covered. Open 24/7, it's a popular place to spike a coffee, socialize or simply grab a drink on your way through. During our sailing, the atrium was a social hub, so stools at this spot were rarely empty.

Casino Bar (Deck 6): To get a drink mid-slot, head to the wraparound bar at the back of the Pearl Casino, with two small TVs and seating for about 10. Bar-top electronic gaming screens mean you're never far from a gamble.

Corona Cigar Bar (Deck 6): Corona is a small lounge, where smokers can light up their favorite cigar. Brown leather seating invites you to stay awhile.

Maltings Beer & Whiskey Bar (Deck 6): Plush brown chairs, crushed velvet couches and framed whiskey bottles set the scene at this '20s-style retreat. Tucked among Art Deco murals of city-slick revelers, this bar encourages you to sit and converse over your favorite whiskey.

Shakers Martini & Cocktail Bar (Deck 6): Specializing in Bond's favorite poison, Shakers serves up martinis as well as other drinks. Plenty of flat-screen TVs (here and throughout Bar City), make it a prime place to watch sporting events. (NFL playoffs were in full swing during our January sailing, and cruisers seemed happy with the availability of the games.)

Magnum's Champagne & Wine Bar (Deck 6): Effervescent bottles along the bar's facade tell you Magnum's is the bar for bubbly. Directly facing the Bar City stage and across from Le Bistro, this is a classy place to grab a pre-dinner drink.

Bliss Ultra Lounge (Deck 7): Filled with beds and pillows, loungers and divans, silky fabrics and low lighting, Bliss gives new meaning to the word "nightclub." The dance club becomes an after-party hot spot (18 and over after 11 p.m.) later at night. (Oddly enough, bowling lanes occupy families here during the day.) A small stage allows for karaoke nights.

Sake Bar (Deck 7): In the same enclave that houses Lotus Garden and Sushi Bar, you'll find the Sake Bar. It's just that -- a place, with just a few chairs, to find a sampling of Japanese rice wine, served hot or cold.

O'Sheehan's (Deck 8): Although it's technically a bar, this area at the back of the restaurant is more of a place to have a drink order filled than a place to socialize. That being said, if an event is taking place on the stage in the atrium below, the area right in front of the bar has a great vantage point.

Spinnaker Lounge (Deck 13): Decor throughout Norwegian Pearl’s Spinnaker Lounge is bright, tropical and fun. Teal crushed velvet double-loungers are surrounded by white high-impact plastic bucket chairs ... with holes where one expects a seat. And guess what? They're comfortable. The lounge plays host to Norwegian's signature late-night event, the Norwegian Night Out, a club scene where everyone dresses in white and dances along with members of the Norwegian staff. There are some magnificent ice sculptures at this event, too. (The party is held twice with the earlier one being kid-friendly.)

Sugarcane Mojito Bar (Deck 13, inside Moderno): While we love this freestanding Miami/Cuban concept on some of Norwegian's newest ships, it's a bit of an afterthought on Pearl. It's literally just a counter (with Sugarcane etched in the glass behind it), confusingly located inside of Moderno's Churrascaria. Mojitos are a must, but the atmosphere is a bust. Caipirinhas (not mojitos) are the traditional Brazilian cocktail, so we're not sure what the thought process behind putting it in a Brazilian restaurant was.

Sky High Bar (Deck 13): While Sky High is a popular spot to watch the game -- with two flat-screen TVs and swivel high-top seats -- you can settle in and make it an early dinner spot, too. Burgers, hot dogs and fries are cooked to order and condiments and side items like potato salad and coleslaw are self-serve.