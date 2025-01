Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Norwegian Joy

Me and my family had a great time on the Joy. After the first day my son said "I know why it is called the Joy. It is because of all the fun activities they have!". The staff was great as usual with NCL. The food was delicious. I specially enjoyed the menu on the last Sea Day at Taste and Savour with the Eggs Benedict. We also enjoyed The Local often, their Fish and Chips are great! I really ...