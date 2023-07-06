Norwegian Joy Cabins

Room categories include: inside, ocean view, balcony, mini-suite, Concierge, The Haven suites

All cabin categories offer room choices capable of fitting two to four people, while the Family Oceanview can fit up to five and the Concierge Family Inside Suite can fit up to six

Dozens of connecting rooms, perfect for families or groups traveling together

38 wheelchair-accessible rooms, representing most cabin categories onboard

Excellent ship for suite-lovers: More than 90 suites, almost all with access to The Haven for private dining, lounging and sunbathing

Only ship with Concierge-class cabins, which are larger than most other rooms, and come with private breakfast and lunch, as well as dedicated concierge service

Most cabins have two twin beds that can be pushed together to form a queen, a desk/vanity with ottoman-style seat, a flat-screen TV, closet with hanging space and shelves, hair dryer and a safety deposit box in the closet. Many rooms also have a sofa bed that can convert to a one- or two-person bed.

There is a mini-bar in all rooms, stocked with extra-fee items. Feel free to ask your room attendant to remove the items, if you don't want them. The TV comes with about a dozen or so channels, including three free movie channels.

You'll also find one or two 110 and 220 power outlets in all rooms, along with the aforementioned USB ports.

Our favorite aspect of all the rooms, regardless of category, are the bathrooms, which we found to be comfortable sized, with more than enough storage space for two to four people. The shower stall has small metal baskets; travel-sized toiletries will fit fine, but full-sized bottles will not. Standard rooms come with a bar of soap and shampoo and body wash dispensers in the showers. Concierge-class rooms come with L'Occitane bath products, while suites come with Elemis bath products.

Cabin Categories

Interior (135 square feet): Many of these rooms can fit up to four people using two beds that pull down from the ceiling for additional bedding. However, at just 135 square feet, it's a tight fit, and there's not much storage space at all.

Oceanview (160 to 372 square feet): Most ocean-view rooms hold just two people, but Family Oceanview With Large Picture Window cabins (ranging in size from 240 to 372 square feet) can hold four to five people and have a tub/shower combo in the bathroom.

Balcony (175 to 276 square feet, with 38- to 155-square-foot balconies): Most balcony rooms are 175 square feet inside, with 42- to 108-square-foot balconies. Aft-Facing rooms are 276 square feet inside and have 40- to 149-square-foot balconies, while the Large Balcony version is small inside but has 155-square-foot verandas; all come with two chairs and a drinks table on the balconies. Passengers in balcony cabins may request a robe for use during their cruise. Balcony cabins hold two to four people, depending on configuration.

Mini-Suite (165 to 299 square feet, with 84- to 140-square-foot balconies): Mini-suites have a bathroom with double sink and a shower with body jets. Cruisers staying in mini-suites may request a robe for use during their cruise. Mini-suites can hold two to four people, depending on configuration.

Concierge (274 to 352 square feet, with 61- to 100-square-foot balconies): Our pick for the best value on the ship, Concierge-class rooms are found exclusively on Norwegian Joy, are larger than any of the standard room types, have extra storage space and come with dedicated concierge service, private breakfast and lunch in La Cucina and priority embarkation and disembarkation. Bathrooms have double sinks and full tubs, and cruisers get slippers and robes for use during the cruise. There are four types of Concierge-class cabins, including 26 Villa Suites, 16 Concierge Penthouses and 14 Concierge Family Suites (all with balconies and holding two to four people), plus 33 two-bedroom/two-bath Family Inside with virtual balcony (512 to 561 square feet) that can hold six.

Suites

Norwegian Joy offers eight suite categories. Not all are located within the private, keycard-accessible The Haven enclave, but all, nevertheless, have access to it and all The Haven perks. Inside is a private dining room, serving breakfast lunch and dinner; a small bar, cozy library and two lounges, including The Haven Observation Lounge with massive two-deck floor-to-ceiling windows offering stunning views. Snacks are served in the Observation Lounge all day long. There's also The Haven Courtyard with small pool, hot tub and plenty of lounge space; the entire area is covered with a glass roof that can be retracted in good weather. A private sun deck is also part of The Haven perks, including several first-come, first-served cabanas.

Other perks include butler and concierge service, priority embarkation and debarkation, reserved seating in the main theater, plush slippers and robes for in-cabin use, and ensuite espresso machines.

The Haven Connecting Suite (420 square feet, with 27- to 46-square-foot balconies): Not located within The Haven complex proper, these rooms have a forward view, connect to a balcony room and can hold three to four people.

The Haven Family Villa (333 square feet, with 84-square-foot balconies): This one room-suite comes with a king-size bed, a walk-in closet and a sitting/sleep area that can be separated from the rest of the room by a thick curtain. It can hold up to five people. All Family Villas are located outside of The Haven complex.

The Haven Forward-Facing Penthouse (387 to 421 square feet, with 27- to 45-square-foot balconies): These suites, all of which are located outside of The Haven complex, come with a king-size bed, plus dining and sitting areas and can hold three to four people, depending on configuration.

The Haven Penthouse (417 square feet with 83-square-foot balcony): Also located outside of The Haven complex, these suites come with a king-size bed, living and dining areas and can hold up to three people.

The Haven Courtyard Penthouse (270 to 482 square feet, with 54- to 138-square-foot balconies): This one-room suite, all of which are located within The Haven complex, features a king-size bed, bathroom with separate shower and tub, sitting area with single sofa bed and walk-in closet. There's also a small dining area; up to three people can fit in this suite.

The Haven Two-Bedroom Family Villa (495 square feet with 43- to 127-square-foot balconies): Located inside The Haven complex, these suites offer two bedrooms (both with private bathroom) and a living/dining area with a single sofa bed. The gorgeous master bathroom has a separate shower and an oval tub next to a nearly floor-to-ceiling window. This room can hold up to six people.

The Haven Aft-Facing Penthouse (517 to 521 square feet, with 53- to 146-square-foot balconies): The second largest suites on the ship, these suites are not actually located within The Haven complex. They come with a king-size bed, plus dinning and sitting areas and can hold four people.

The Haven Deluxe Owner's Suite (917 square feet with 487-square-feet of balcony space): There are only two of these suites onboard Norwegian Joy, both located within The Haven complex. The suite has two bedrooms, each with its own bathroom, though the master bedroom has a master bath with double sinks, separate shower and oval tub. There are also two balconies, a smaller one by the smaller bedroom and a massive balcony that has room for two loungers and a dining set up for four people. Other features are a living/dining area with wet bar and large walk-in closet. The Deluxe Owner's Suites can hold up to six people.