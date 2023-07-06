Cabins also feature coffeemakers, minibars and hair dryers. Each cabin comes with two lower beds that can be converted into a queen-sized bed; many also have Pullman beds, and some have rollaway cots. Most cabins feature one closet with enough room for the clothes of three, maybe four, adults; there's plenty of room to hang items, plus shelves. The closets and bathrooms in inside, oceanview and balcony cabins are identical, but outside cabins and above also offer at least three drawers.

Bathrooms are perfectly sized for one person at a time, with separate toilet and shower areas, and they have ample shelf space for toiletries. Combination shampoo/conditioner and body wash dispensers are available in all cabins, as is bar soap. Those staying in balcony cabins and above receive robes and slippers for use during their cruise. Passengers in minisuite cabins and above will find individual bottles of Elemis shampoo, conditioner and body lotion.

Jewel has five accommodation categories, including 37 wheelchair-accessible cabins. Families can choose from 141 interconnecting cabins in a range of categories, from standard insides to suites. Different grades of cabins can be linked to create two- to five-bedroom areas for immediate families, extended families and family reunion groups.

Interior: Inside cabins start at 143 square feet. Though a bit snug, they can accommodate two to three people.

Oceanview: At 161 square feet, oceanview cabins are roomier than inside cabins and feature picture or porthole windows.

Balcony: Balcony cabins offer slightly more space, starting at 205 square feet, and have small sitting areas. Balconies, which feature two chairs apiece, are comfortable for two adults, though three would not be too much of a squeeze.

Minisuites: Starting at 284 square feet, minisuites provide a lot more space -- and bigger balconies -- than standard balcony cabins. They come with larger bathrooms equipped with tubs. Comfortable sitting areas offer convertible sofas. Minisuites do not come with any suite-level services.

Suites: Even larger are the 20 Penthouse Suites, which can be up to 572 square feet. These cabins each feature a separate bedroom with queen-sized bed and flat-screen TV with CD/DVD player and library, separate living and dining areas, a bathroom with either a separate or combination shower and tub, a larger sized balcony and a walk-in closet. Penthouse suites come with butler and concierge services.

Similar to the penthouse suites are 10 two-bedroom, 546-square-foot family suites, which sleep up to six passengers in two bedrooms.

Passengers who seek privacy should think about booking The Haven, which requires a key card for exclusive access and features 24-hour butler service, concierge service and access to a private courtyard area with pool, hot tub and small gym. Haven cabins come with flat-screen TVs with CD/DVD players and espresso/cappuccino coffeemakers.

The two Haven Courtyard Penthouses, up to 440 square feet, each feature a bedroom with queen-sized bed, an oversized bath and shower, a living area with an entertainment system, a dining room and a large balcony. A bit larger is The Haven's two-bedroom family villa, 572 square feet, which has two bedrooms (one with a queen-sized bed), separate living and dining spaces, an oversized bath and a separate shower.

Norwegian Jewel's largest accommodations are the two 4,891-square-foot Haven Garden Villas and four 823-square-foot Haven Owner's Suites. The Garden Villas are multiroom suites, each with panoramic ocean views, oversized balcony with whirlpool, steam room, private sunning area and outdoor dining space, living room with piano, entertainment system, bar and three bedrooms with king- or queen-sized beds and a private bathroom. The Owner's Suites are two-room suites and include two balconies apiece, a private bedroom with king-sized bed and walk-in closet, full bath with separate shower and powder room, and a living room with dining space and an entertainment system.

Deluxe Owner’s Suites were added in 2018. Each of the two suites have a total size of 1,197 square feet, plus a 567-square-foot balcony, and accommodate up to four guests, making them suitable for a family or two couples traveling together.