"AND the disembarkment was horrible- three sets of exit groups AND self-exitters were called at the same time, but the exit hatches were still closed for half an hour- so a major bottle neck at the fourth deck gathering area (actually, lines up and down the hallways..Tour guides especially sensitive to what we needed to feel like we tasted a good sampling of the cultures (except for rest periods......"Read More
I wish I could rate 3.5. I would’ve given 4 stars if it wasn’t for the fact that we ported at 3 am last night instead of 7 so we woke up to louddd bangs (even with ear plugs) that continued for hours and then stopped and were replaced by a very loud suction/vaccum sound till I fell asleep at 5 ish till we got off at 7. I needed a good nights sleep that night due to travel so I’m a little ...
While there were some things that could definitely use improvement, it was an enjoyable cruise. The staff we met were wonderful - especially Marly aka Miss Washy Washy who was also a server in the Grand Pacific. The cruise director staff kept everything fun. We did miss having a comedian onboard, but there was always something to do. Elements was AMAZING, even though it had to be stopped twice ...
1st and LAST cruise on NCL. food was always cold. Ordered bang bang shrimp and chicken one night with only one shrimp piece and chicken was inedible. Expensive internet pkg NEVER worked despite standing in line every day for help.. Wouldn't refund me. Bought booze pkg but got charged $60 for wine. Dozens of unexplained $20.00 surcharge. WORST CRUISE EVER. Not enough waiters on ...
This was the best weekend cruise I have ever been on! The service was extremely good, the food was very good, and especially for a short Cruise the night Time entertainment was incredible!!!
The only big downsides I had were that the stateroom Steward that I had was the worst I have ever had on a cruise. And the daytime entertainment was lacking. Also O'Sheehans was completely terrible both ...
The only thing good about this cruise was the staff...especially in fine dining. All staff was happy to answer questions and seemed happy to serve us. In fact, I had to ask the staff several times how to find my way around bc the ship has a weird design and elevators don't go directly to floor you want. Gota take one elevator to one level and then walk further to mid-ship to take another elevator ...
I booked this cruise just a few days in advance. I was pleasantly surprised and the Gem class is one of my new favourite classes for the tranquility and relaxation it offered! This was cruise #11 for me, and also the shortest and cheapest cruise I’ve ever taken. I found an insider offer for double latitude points. A balcony room came to just $800 CAD for this 5 day cruise, which is exceptional ...
First let me start by saying this is the first time sailing out of Boston so not really sure what to expect. My wife who uses a walker and I got dropped off a block or so away from the terminal with absolutely no signs giving directions for drop off or pick up when we made it to the terminal even the port staff and porters told us this is one of the main complaints. Embarkation went smoothly and ...
This cruise was quite bland. The room was decent with enough room for clothing and space for personal items. We enjoyed the shows that were offered and attended all of them. We really loved Elements and Blazing Boots! I really think they could have had a show every night though. The food was average or below. The coffee was horrible! The food looked like it sat for quite awhile before being ...
Been on multiple NCL ships but this one left us flat. Staff were great as always as was the cabin. Unfortunately it went down hill from there. First the food was poor and best with little choice over the cruise. There were very very limited gluten free options and the coffee was horrible. There was an abundance of sales pitches and extras pitched on a daily basis, which got old fast. ...
We were big fans of NCL (2 other cruises last 4 years) but not anymore. Our room was great--quiet and comfortable on the 11th deck. The food was fair and very much lacking in choices. For the most part, the service was fair. The pool bar service was TERRIBLE. A beverage package doesn't mean anything when there are 10 people in line every time you try to get a drink. We were able to get table ...