Another balcony view.
Sunrise, such as it was, sailing into Nassau. Gives an idea how huge the balcony actually was!
Theater seating (it got a lot more full - I took this right when we arrived). There is a reserved section for suite guests, but we preferred the center near the back regular seats.
Complimentary birthday cake and card delivered to the suite.
Featured Review
Amazing mid East venues, on an elderly ship that still comes through
"AND the disembarkment was horrible- three sets of exit groups AND self-exitters were called at the same time, but the exit hatches were still closed for half an hour- so a major bottle neck at the fourth deck gathering area (actually, lines up and down the hallways..Tour guides especially sensitive to what we needed to feel like we tasted a good sampling of the cultures (except for rest periods......"Read More
ofbp Walt

ofbp Walt

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Filters

1-10 of 2,095 Norwegian Jade Cruise Reviews

Good and some a little bad, mostly good though

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Norwegian Jade

User Avatar
emma elaine
First Time Cruiser • Age 20s

I wish I could rate 3.5. I would’ve given 4 stars if it wasn’t for the fact that we ported at 3 am last night instead of 7 so we woke up to louddd bangs (even with ear plugs) that continued for hours and then stopped and were replaced by a very loud suction/vaccum sound till I fell asleep at 5 ish till we got off at 7. I needed a good nights sleep that night due to travel so I’m a little ...
Sail Date: December 2024

Nice week away on the Jade

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Norwegian Jade

User Avatar
Mbcruiser704
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

While there were some things that could definitely use improvement, it was an enjoyable cruise. The staff we met were wonderful - especially Marly aka Miss Washy Washy who was also a server in the Grand Pacific. The cruise director staff kept everything fun. We did miss having a comedian onboard, but there was always something to do. Elements was AMAZING, even though it had to be stopped twice ...
Sail Date: December 2024

WASTE OF MONEY. WORST CRUISE EVERL

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Norwegian Jade

User Avatar
Steved7
6-10 Cruises • Age 100s

1st and LAST cruise on NCL. food was always cold. Ordered bang bang shrimp and chicken one night with only one shrimp piece and chicken was inedible. Expensive internet pkg NEVER worked despite standing in line every day for help.. Wouldn't refund me. Bought booze pkg but got charged $60 for wine. Dozens of unexplained $20.00 surcharge. WORST CRUISE EVER. Not enough waiters on ...
Sail Date: December 2024

Nearly perfect weekend trip on the NCL Jade

Review for a Bahamas Cruise on Norwegian Jade

User Avatar
Corbellen
10+ Cruises • Age 30s

This was the best weekend cruise I have ever been on! The service was extremely good, the food was very good, and especially for a short Cruise the night Time entertainment was incredible!!! The only big downsides I had were that the stateroom Steward that I had was the worst I have ever had on a cruise. And the daytime entertainment was lacking. Also O'Sheehans was completely terrible both ...
Sail Date: November 2024

Over-rated

Review for a Bahamas Cruise on Norwegian Jade

User Avatar
Will fly next time
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

The only thing good about this cruise was the staff...especially in fine dining. All staff was happy to answer questions and seemed happy to serve us. In fact, I had to ask the staff several times how to find my way around bc the ship has a weird design and elevators don't go directly to floor you want. Gota take one elevator to one level and then walk further to mid-ship to take another elevator ...
Sail Date: November 2024

The perfect short cruise getaway with tranquility

Review for a Bahamas Cruise on Norwegian Jade

User Avatar
DanielLL
10+ Cruises • Age 30s

I booked this cruise just a few days in advance. I was pleasantly surprised and the Gem class is one of my new favourite classes for the tranquility and relaxation it offered! This was cruise #11 for me, and also the shortest and cheapest cruise I’ve ever taken. I found an insider offer for double latitude points. A balcony room came to just $800 CAD for this 5 day cruise, which is exceptional ...
Sail Date: November 2024

New England Cruise

Review for a Canada & New England Cruise on Norwegian Jade

User Avatar
Traphill Cruisers
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

First let me start by saying this is the first time sailing out of Boston so not really sure what to expect. My wife who uses a walker and I got dropped off a block or so away from the terminal with absolutely no signs giving directions for drop off or pick up when we made it to the terminal even the port staff and porters told us this is one of the main complaints. Embarkation went smoothly and ...
Sail Date: October 2024

Traveled with disabled person

Only Average

Review for a Canada & New England Cruise on Norwegian Jade

User Avatar
DeeMarie325
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

This cruise was quite bland. The room was decent with enough room for clothing and space for personal items. We enjoyed the shows that were offered and attended all of them. We really loved Elements and Blazing Boots! I really think they could have had a show every night though. The food was average or below. The coffee was horrible! The food looked like it sat for quite awhile before being ...
Sail Date: October 2024

Good not Great

Review for a Canada & New England Cruise on Norwegian Jade

User Avatar
Irish Times
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Been on multiple NCL ships but this one left us flat. Staff were great as always as was the cabin. Unfortunately it went down hill from there. First the food was poor and best with little choice over the cruise. There were very very limited gluten free options and the coffee was horrible. There was an abundance of sales pitches and extras pitched on a daily basis, which got old fast. ...
Sail Date: October 2024

Cruise just "OK" on the NCL Jade.

Review for a Canada & New England Cruise on Norwegian Jade

User Avatar
Aubie2020
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We were big fans of NCL (2 other cruises last 4 years) but not anymore. Our room was great--quiet and comfortable on the 11th deck. The food was fair and very much lacking in choices. For the most part, the service was fair. The pool bar service was TERRIBLE. A beverage package doesn't mean anything when there are 10 people in line every time you try to get a drink. We were able to get table ...
Sail Date: September 2024

