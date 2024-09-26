Review for a Canada & New England Cruise on Norwegian Jade

First let me start by saying this is the first time sailing out of Boston so not really sure what to expect. My wife who uses a walker and I got dropped off a block or so away from the terminal with absolutely no signs giving directions for drop off or pick up when we made it to the terminal even the port staff and porters told us this is one of the main complaints. Embarkation went smoothly and ...