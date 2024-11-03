"The common areas were in great condition, my inside stateroom was very clean, and multiple times a day I'd see the crew doing upkeep - painting different areas of the ship, common areas and bathrooms being cleaned, windows being washed, etc.However, if you have a lot of days in ports, not sure the Vibe would be worth it as you wouldn't be on the ship during the day (hours were 9 a...."Read More
Basically, this was a nice ship with a good-size balcony stateroom and great excurions... with pretty awful food. We're a good mix of four people: in our group of four, we had a diabetic, someone with Celiac Disease and an egg allergy, a vegetarian, and me... I can eat anything. This cruise was pretty bad about options for vegetarians and gluten free people and not great for the quality of food ...
Extremely mediocre. For beginners, multiple passengers including myself got food poisoning from undercooked chicken that is no longer deep fried. The food on the ship is bland, very mediocre and the lack of options was disappointing. On the NCL app the specialty restaurants said reservations not required, however, every restaurant was filled and so using your specialty dining credit was ...
This cruise was a gift to our adult children and a special way to bring in 2025. We have cruised NCL a few times before and have also cruised Royal Caribbean, Celebrity, and Carnival. When cruising on our own, my husband and I prefer Celebrity, but we chose NCL Getaway because of the activities and entertainment that would appeal to our kids.
First let me make reference to the entertainment. I ...
Our balcony cabin was not billed as obstructed view, but as you can see from the attached photos you can see that it is overlooking the crane and some tent. It was also lit up so brightly at night, that start watching from our balcony was impossible. So many little things that just didn't quite measure up to our previous Norwegian Escape this time last year. Cleanliness of the ship is never a ...
Just off 7 day Caribbean cruise in 'The Haven". Never again! Penthouse Aft Cabin - nice cabin but bathroom had raw sewage smell, Butler incompetent poor service, no turn down service or any service after 5pm and this was the Haven! Haven Lounge OK, but there were no snacks like on Celebrity and Holland, the public bathrooms quality was like a gas station and the little Haven pool is a joke - ...
Boarding:
Our first time as Platinum Latitudes and the boarding process was great. We were able to board right after those needing special assistance. We had selected the earliest possible check in time and were on the ship soon after. Stopped to check in at our muster station on the way to O'Sheehan's. Everything went smoothly.
Had lunch and went straight to the hot tub while we waited ...
We just got off the Getaway yesterday.
47, 40, and a 12 year old - first time cruisers.
The embarkation process was super smooth. We got in line at 11:30 (apparently a popular time) and were on the ship in about 30 minutes. Disembarkation was equally as smooth. We had an airport transfer and made it to the airport in plenty of time.
Food:
Savor and Taste were fantastic. We actually ...
NCL has changed and not for the better. I have cruised with NCL since 2009 and have done closes to 25 cruise and I'm at their Sapphire status. I say all that to lay the ground work so you know I have seen them change and it just keeps getting worse. Customer service from anyone outside of your room Stuart is normal 50/50 if you will get a polite person that acts like they want to be there. They ...
We flew in a few days early from the midwest and stayed at the Historic Streetcar Inn on St. Charles St. in New Orleans. It was right on the trolley path so we rode on it all day to see the sights and hop on and off. We boarded the Getaway, my favorite NCL ship, for our Western Caribbean cruise. Of course arrival at the cruise terminal is crowded and crazy, everybody yelling, a little confusing ...
We recently cruised aboard the Norwegian Getaway with Haven status, and while we were excited about the promises of a premium, elevated experience, the reality fell disappointingly short. Haven status, which cost double the price of the cabin we originally considered, was marketed as providing superior amenities, priority access, and unparalleled service—but many of these promises remained ...