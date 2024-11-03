Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Norwegian Getaway

NCL has changed and not for the better. I have cruised with NCL since 2009 and have done closes to 25 cruise and I'm at their Sapphire status. I say all that to lay the ground work so you know I have seen them change and it just keeps getting worse. Customer service from anyone outside of your room Stuart is normal 50/50 if you will get a polite person that acts like they want to be there. They ...