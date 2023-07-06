Norwegian Getaway offers 20 dining options, including a 24-hour bar and grill, three main dining rooms, a raw bar, and a steakhouse. As with other ships in the fleet, Getaway practices Freestyle dining, meaning there's no early or late assigned seating, and reservations are not allowed in the complimentary dining rooms, except for Norwegian Getaway Haven passengers.

Norwegian Getaway Reviews for Dining Vary, But Options Abound

Norwegian Getaway restaurants offer a wide range of cuisine options, from American to Asian and French. While we found quality varies depending on the venue, dining options were upgraded during the ship’s 2020 refurbishment and food has overall improved in the last few years. Think innovations like Vietnamese pho soup for lunch or a vegetarian Indian curry for dinner. The options now extend beyond cruise-ship standards like steak and fish, expanding the menus in line with cruisers' more adventurous palates.

Free Dining on Norwegian Getaway

Savor and Taste (Deck 6): Getaway has three complimentary main dining rooms, including Savor, Taste and Tropicana Room. Located on Deck 6, across from one another, Savor and Taste share the same kitchen and same rotating menu but are broken up into two spaces to provide a more intimate experience. Decor is similar with slight color variations. Both dining rooms are furnished with dark woods and glass accents, but Savor's color scheme incorporates blue tones, while Taste's includes red ones.

On our cruise, Savor served breakfast and lunch on sea days. Both restaurants serve dinner.

Expect dinner entrees that include pork loin, chimichurri skirt steak salad, Szechuan chicken and Indian curry; lunch offerings like salmon burgers, meatball subs, shrimp and arugula salad, and even Vietnamese chicken pho (soup); and desserts like pecan pie, creme caramel, Caribbean pineapples or a warm chocolate volcano.

Breakfast items are a traditional mix of eggs Benedict, biscuits and gravy, pancakes, French toast and waffles. Hot and cold cereals, pastries and fruit are also available.

Tropicana Room (Deck 7): The third complimentary dining room, the Tropicana Room, has the same main dining menu, enhanced with the feel of a 1940s supper club -- and Norwegian nailed it. The Tropicana Room features floor-to ceiling windows and a central stage with a dance floor. The Latin jazz band playing at the front of the room helps to cement that 1940s feel. Dinner is served nightly, and the space also hosts smaller performances of the "Burn the Floor" Latin dance show.

Garden Cafe (Deck 15): The ship's main buffet serves breakfast, lunch and dinner. A smaller breakfast selection is available for early risers, and snacks are served for a couple of hours in the afternoon.

The space is open, with floor-to-ceiling windows that allow ocean views. It's where you'll find buffet staples like made-to-order omelets and waffles, pasta and carving stations, grilled items and dessert. We enjoyed many of the premade cold salads like curried chicken salad with apples.

The popular soft-serve ice cream machine is up there, too (with a hard ice cream station at mealtimes). The counters wind around, stations like the salad bars and sandwich-making areas are repeated. Still, walk as far down as you can to weigh your options before filling your plate.

O'Sheehan's Bar & Grill (Deck 7): O'Sheehan's is the de facto place for late-night munchies, with pizza, hamburgers and other comfort food available 24/7. With a two-story TV screen, a miniature bowling lane, pool tables and arcade games, the venue tempts you to never leave -- unless you're sensitive to noise. The decibel level there can be deafening. It's a good option for breakfast, with standards like omelets and French toast, and around 8 a.m. on the first sea day, it was a ghost town.

Each night one special entree is featured -- such as prime rib, fried chicken or chicken and waffles -- in addition to regular menu items. This is also the place for tap beer; if you order one from anywhere on the ship, chances are it's coming from O'Sheehan's.

Shanghai's Noodle Bar (Deck 7): With long counter seating around an open kitchen, you'll find traditional Chinese noodles, wok-fried dishes and dim sum at the Noodle Bar. Tucked back behind the casino, Shanghai's is unassuming but authentic, hot, fresh and delicious. If you can snag a seat facing the kitchen, it becomes a meal and a show as you watch the chefs expertly prepare your meal pulling noodles from a refrigerated door, chopping the vegetables and putting things in and out of large, steaming pots.

Our favorites were the spring roll, char siu noodles in broth (the Chinese barbecue pork was deliciously melty), vegetarian fried rice and fried pork dumplings (or steamed if you prefer), but really everything on the limited menu seemed well done.

Haven Restaurant (Deck 16): Haven passengers have their own separate main dining room within the enclave, where breakfast, and dinner are served. The Haven does take reservations for its passengers, which is a nice perk, particularly if the ship is at capacity.

The quality of the food in the Haven Restaurant is a standout. The fettuccine with porcini mushrooms in a truffle sauce (served at lunch) is one of the best things we had all cruise.

Standard breakfast items include steak and eggs, Tahitian vanilla challah French toast, buttermilk hot cakes with walnut butter and caramelized bananas, a smoked salmon frittata and fruits de mer in brioche. Coffee comes in a French press, but you'll still pay more for fresh-squeezed juice. In addition, a breakfast buffet with a variety of fresh fruit and accouterments is available each morning.

One chef's special is featured each evening for dinner, in addition to menu items like roasted salmon, beef short ribs and wild mushroom ravioli.

Haven's lounge and pool also have their own menus, which don't change during the cruise. Menu items include homemade potato chips with warm blue cheese; grilled asparagus and prosciutto; house smoked salmon; Serrano ham, Manchego cheese and marinated olives with grilled country bread; and a tunatini (ginger soy tuna tartare, seaweed salad and sesame seeds).

Room Service: In-cabin dining is available any time. With the exception of Haven and suite guests, all passengers are subject to a convenience fee per order. Breakfast is continental with fruit, yogurt, pastries and cereals; other menu items include chicken soup, sandwiches, salads and a few dessert offerings.

Norwegian Getaway Specialty Dining

There are 20 restaurants on Getaway, meaning diners are spoiled for choice, especially if they don't mind paying extra for meals. Our favorites were seafood standout Ocean Blue and the ship's two steakhouses, Cagney's (classic) and Moderno Churrascaria (Brazilian). Other highlights include outdoor dining along The Waterfront and a choice of ethnic cuisines.

Foodies might want to look into Norwegian's dining packages, which allow passengers to dine at different specialty restaurants for a set discounted price.

Keep in mind that popular extra-fee spots like Cagney's and Teppanyaki fill up fast, so if you have your heart set on a particular venue at a particular time, reservations are essential. Make them well before you board the ship. Teppanaki receives high marks for entertainment value, while Le Bistro and Cagney's deliver a more "foodie" experience.

Teppanyaki (Deck 6); prix fixe: If you like some patter with your dinner, you'll love the hibachi-style Teppanyaki. You'll probably sit with people you don't know, but conversations start flowing pretty quick as the "show" begins. Diners are entertained as the two chefs make chit-chat, tell bad jokes and send onions, eggs and vegetables flying through the air (and into the passengers' mouths).

Miso soup is served as the starter; entrees include combinations of chicken, beef and seafood (including lobster), as well as a vegetarian option, all served with ginza salad, vegetables and garlic fried rice. Ice cream or fresh fruit serve as dessert.

Le Bistro (Deck 6); prix fixe: Le Bistro is the place for Francophiles to get their escargot fix; they arrive swimming in garlic butter, with baguettes for sopping. Diners can enjoy a variety of French fare and a better-than-average wine list. The executive chef mentioned Le Bistro is the most popular venue for celebrating special occasions.

Located midship, the restaurant has seats outside in 678 Ocean Place that are meant to evoke a sidewalk cafe; be warned that this option can get noisy and smoky from the casino above. We prefer the more romantic indoor seating.

Les quatre cornets (four cones) was an appetizer of tiny cones containing a variety of fillings like duck confit, smoked chicken salad, salad Provencal, and blue cheese and walnuts; everyone at the table wanted to know what they were, and they were a great choice for an indecisive diner.

Our roast rack of lamb was cooked to perfection -- no easy task -- and we heard good things about the duck and coq au vin, as well. Three bistro specials, including fruits de mer, are listed at an additional charge per diner. Dessert features a two-person fondue (more chocolate than we knew what to do with) and an exceptional cheese plate.

La Cucina (Deck 8); a la carte: Italian food is always a crowd-pleaser, yet La Cucina never seems to receive the accolades that other Norwegian specialty restaurants get. The Tuscan-influenced space is charming, with wooden beams, twinkling lanterns and outdoor tables on the Waterfront. The indoor/outdoor atmosphere seemed to be a draw for both couples and large parties. (We have it from a good source that this is the favorite restaurant of Rune, the ship's captain at our time of sailing.) Choose from a range of antipastos, soups, salads, meat dishes and, of course, pizza and pasta.

Cagney's (Deck 8); a la carte: Cagney's has the traditional steakhouse feel, with warm wood and leather. The most popular dining venue onboard Getaway, the steakhouse sticks to basics with four varieties of certified Angus beef from 5 to 18 ounces with seven toppings and four sauces to choose from. From the five starters, the shrimp cocktail with Jack Daniel's cocktail sauce was a popular choice; two soups and three salads round out the pre-entree dishes.

Chicken and ribs are available as alternatives to steak, and three options are listed under Fisherman's Corner, with the grilled sea bass drawing our attention as a potential hidden gem. If you're vegetarian, be sure to request ahead there -- there are no listed options. The highlight of Cagney's is its addicting truffle fries, but don't overlook the other sides. The grilled beetroots and shallots were expertly prepared and a nice break for the palate from the heavier fare.

Desserts lure even the most meat-stuffed diners with a popular raspberry creme brulee and a rich Oreo cheesecake. Other options include a brownie, fruit salad, ice cream sandwich and apple crisp.

Moderno Churrascaria (Deck 8); prix fixe: Moderno serves grilled and roasted meat tableside via roving waiters (called passadors) in a manner meant to evoke a Brazilian experience. You can try all 10 options, including garlic beef, lamb chops, marinated pork ribs and bacon-wrapped chicken. There's a huge salad bar, too, for those who need some greens to accompany all that meat, but it's also stocked with a range of cold pasta salads, cheeses, meats and ceviche.

Be warned: Four sides (mashed potatoes, fried bananas, beans, etc.) will arrive at your table just after you've dug into the salad bar. Combined with the delicious pao de queijo (cheesy bread) that's offered, it's easy to fill up before you've even selected your first piece of meat.

Ocean Blue (Deck 8); a la carte: Ocean Blue is a seafood restaurant located in the heart of the action on Deck 8. Although the space is small, it's cleverly shielded from the hubbub of the 678 Ocean Place; a meal there does indeed feel like a meal at an upscale restaurant. Service is also impeccable, complete with waiters who know their wines. Even kids benefit from the upscale atmosphere -- they're given tablets to play with for the length of the meal.

You'll also find an Ocean Blue on the Waterfront takeout window that serves a la carte "beachy" favorites like lobster rolls during the day.

The Raw Bar (Deck 8); a la carte: Adjacent to Ocean Blue, this casual spot focuses on crustaceans and wines by the glass at a la carte prices. Seating is on padded stools that wrap around a brightly lit bar.

Wasabi (Deck 8); a la carte: Wasabi is a bar, rather than a restaurant, and it's located in a great spot at the top of the spiral stairs and directly opposite Ocean Blue. Sushi, nigiri, sashimi and combos are all available here. If you're after hot food, try delicious yakitori chicken, prawns and our favorite, boneless beef short ribs. It's great for a quick lunch and one of the best restaurants on Norwegian Getaway if you’re looking for a good value specialty meal.

If you're feeling adventurous, ask the chef to prepare something special according to your tastes. We received something called a volcano roll with tuna, cucumber and scallions covered in tempura crumbles and tobiko (roe) with a spicy chili mayo and Sriracha sauce, all topped with seaweed salad -- excellent.

American Diner (Deck 16); a la carte: Located adjacent to Spice H2O and the teens’ club, American Diner is a casual spot for comfort food, including nachos, sliders, mozzarella sticks, salads, burgers and fries. It’s not cheap if you add gratuities and service charges, but a decent respite is you just want something casual that’s not the buffet.

Illusionarium (Deck 6); prix fixe: The Illusionarium on Getaway is a for-fee dinner experience with a show. Currently running is JunNk, a Stomp-style show in which a band plays instruments made with recycled materials.

The Bake Shop (Deck 8); a la carte: Dessert-lovers will seek out this bakery, located adjacent to Moderno Churrascaria. The shop has cupcakes that come in two sizes, over a dozen different French macaron flavors, and other sweet treats.

Dolce Gelato (Deck 8); a la carte: The Waterfront has a Dolce Gelato bar (connected to The Bake Shop) that serves up the Italian treat. Flavors range from vanilla, strawberry and chocolate to blackberry and pink grapefruit. Baked goods and coffee are available at Dolce in addition to its frozen desserts.

Starbucks (Deck 6), a la carte: If you crave something fancier than the cofree coffee served in the main dining room and the buffet, you can get Starbucks coffee and sweets in this small café, located right in the heart of the atrium. The experience is comparable to that on land.