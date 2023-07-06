Norwegian Getaway Rooms are Compact but Well-Appointed

Norwegian Getaway staterooms feature clean, modern decor with echoes of art deco in suites. The color palette is awash with jewel tones: ocean blue for oceanviews, pops of turquoise in balcony cabins and purple in mini-suites. Cheerful orange accents brighten up insides. Glossy dark-wood closets, tan carpeting and light walls are featured in most cabins, and color-saturated panoramic photos of nature liven up neutral colors.

Two twin beds can be converted into a queen-sized bed in any cabin in any category. Each cabin is equipped with a hair dryer, safe, flat-screen TV, writing desk with four outlets (two U.S. standard and two European) and minibar. Closets and shelving around the room provide plentiful storage.

All Norwegian Getaway cabins are designed to be energy efficient, utilizing keycard access to control the lighting. Of note: Electronics will not charge unless a keycard is in use to activate the outlet; any type of card -- even those without magnetic strips -- can be used to activate the lights and electrical outlets.

All cabin bathrooms feature sinks with tile backsplashes and storage underneath, toilets and showers with glass doors. Shower dispensers have shampoo and body wash. Elemis bath products are available in The Haven and Spa cabins.

Interior: Norwegian Getaway interior cabins offer between 119 and 194 square feet of space. Many inside cabins are connecting and sleep up to four with the help of pull-down bunks. For families, 129-square-foot inside cabins are available near children’s facilities.

Oceanview: Outside, or oceanview, cabins come with large windows and 150 to 334 square feet of space. A couple dozen cabins in this category are Family Oceanviews that sleep five people. These larger staterooms are all located on Deck 5.

The Standard Norwegian Getaway Balcony Room Offers More Indoor Space

Balcony: Norwegian Getaway's balcony cabins are 194 to 550 square feet and feature sofa beds with large drawers underneath for extra storage. In the bathrooms, showers offer shaving bars for women. On each balcony, you'll find two blue mesh chairs and a small metal table.

Aft-Facing Balcony Cabins on Norwegian Getaway offer 247 square feet of outdoor space. Midship balcony cabins, on Deck 13, offer balconies that are about 22 square feet. Family Balcony cabins on Getaway are the same size as regular balcony staterooms but are all located on decks 13 and 14, offering easy access to the pools and the kids’ club.

Mini-suites: Mini-suites (a.k.a. Spa Club Balcony Suites) are essentially slightly roomier versions of balcony cabins, with better bathrooms. Large double sinks are set against mosaic glass tile backsplashes. Multiple body spray jets, along with handheld showerheads, are also included in the oversized showers. (Note: Be careful with the body jets. They're powerful and can hit you where it hurts, depending on your height.)

A king-sized bed that can be separated into two singles, a sofa bed with additional storage, full-sized closet with sliding doors and the bathroom compose the 237-square-foot room. Balcony furniture includes the same two blue mesh chairs and small metal table.

Norwegian Getaway Suites Come with 24-Hour Butler Service

Norwegian Getaway offers a wide range of suite categories, ranging from 226-square-foot Club Balcony Suites to huge Deluxe Owner’s Suite with Large Balcony. These cabins feature a number of great extras, including private concierge services, free sparkling wine on embarkation, and priority reservations at specialty restaurants. All suites feature a balcony.

Although Norwegian Getaway’s Haven is the place to be for those who want additional perks such as a private sun deck and private restaurant, there are non-Haven suites as well, all of which are labelled Club. These suites are located outside of The Haven and start at 226 square feet, which is about 80 square feet smaller than the smallest Haven suites on Norwegian Getaway.

Norwegian Getaway Club Balcony Suites are further divided into five sub-categories. The largest of these non-Haven suites is the Aft-Facing Club Balcony Suite, which offers 581 square feet of indoor space, plus up to 280 square feet outdoors.

Norwegian Getaway Haven Suites Offer Exclusive Access to a Restaurant and Sun Deck

The best cabins on Norwegian Getaway are hands down the Haven Suites, all located on the top decks of the ship, except for a handful of aft- and forward-facing suites on decks 9 and up. These suites feature king beds, jetted tubs and separate showers. Many also have separate living rooms with dining areas and additional bathrooms.

Regardless of location, all Haven passengers get access to a private restaurant, a cocktail bar and a concierge desk. Additional amenities for Haven passengers include 24-hour butler service; priority embarkation and disembarkation; priority boarding of tenders to shore; priority seating at shows; in-suite espresso/cappuccino machines; daily gourmet treats; upgraded bedding, and plush bathrobes, slippers and oversized towels.

At the heart of The Haven on Norwegian Getaway is a two-story courtyard area that features a pool, two whirlpools and a private sun deck, along with two private massage rooms, changing areas and a sauna. Haven passengers also have direct access to the ship's spa and fitness center. We found some of the best views in port to be all the way forward on the upper level of the courtyard.

Norwegian Getaway suites in The Haven fall into four main categories:

The Haven Spa Suites: These suites sleep up to 2 guests and offer 302 square feet of indoor space, along with 54 square feet of outdoor space. They are all located on Deck 14 and offer free access to the thermal Suite. These units have a king-sized bed, dining area, and hardwood floors. Each suite bathroom features an oversized shower with a waterfall showerhead and multiple body spray jets, along with a separate handheld shower head and two vanity sinks. A balcony in a Haven Spa Suite measures roughly 54 square feet.

The Haven Penthouse Suites with Balcony: These cabins are further divided into three main categories, including 323-square-foot Courtyard, 410-aquare-foot Forward-Facing, and 646-square-foot Aft-Facing. The walk-in closets in all of them are humongous. Each balcony features two camel-colored wicker chairs with tan cushions and a small, circular wicker table. Balconies range in size between 22 and 290 square feet.

The Haven Two-Bedroom Family Villas: Each feature two bedrooms and two bathrooms with separate living room and dining area, single sofa bed and bar. These cabins can sleep five or six and make the Haven popular with families.

The master bedroom contains a king-sized bed, floor-to-ceiling windows and a private balcony. The master bath features a shower, an oversized oval tub with sea views and two vanity sinks. The second bedroom includes either a single or double sofa bed, a Pullman bed and bathroom. These villas run 538 square feet. A balcony in a Family Villa cabin is about 43 square feet.

The Haven Deluxe Owner's Suites: These, to many, are the best cabins on Norwegian Getaway. Located on Deck 16, they run 572 to 926 square feet each. Each suite includes a living room, dining area and vanity, plus a wet bar for entertaining. In the bedroom, there is a king-sized bed that faces floor-to-ceiling windows, a large walk-in closet area and a large balcony.

Each master bathroom features a large bathtub, luxurious cocoa-colored vanity sinks and a shower. Balconies in these suites are a highlight, measuring between 86 and 194 square feet.

Norwegian Getaway Studios, Spa Cabins and Accessible Staterooms

Studios: At 99 square feet, Studios are specifically designed to accommodate solo travelers. Most of the Studios connect, and these rooms have private keycard access to the Studio complex and exclusive two-story Studio Lounge (with a bar). Cabins feature full-sized beds and have windows to the corridor.

The lounge is staffed with crew who help arrange group meals and activities with passengers staying in Studio cabins, making it a social and comfortable environment for singles.

Spa: For those looking to bliss out, Getaway has Spa Balconies, Spa Mini Suites and Haven Spa Suites, all located on Deck 14, adjacent to the spa and fitness center. Passengers sailing in all spa categories get complimentary access to the Thermal Spa Suite, as well as plush bathrobes and slippers for use onboard.

At 207 and 239 square feet, respectively, Spa Balconies and Mini Suites are laid out like standard cabins but feature tranquil, nature-inspired spa decor. (See The Haven section above for details on Haven Spa Suites.)

Accessible: There are a few dozen wheelchair-accessible staterooms and suites onboard. Each deck features accessible cabins, but Deck 5 has the widest hallways if you're concerned about navigating with a wheelchair or scooter. The balcony in an Accessible Balcony cabin is about 16.5 feet across but only 3 feet wide. The room and bathroom offer plenty of space, but without push-button access, we found the balcony door could be difficult to open from a wheelchair.

All cabins feature collapsible shower benches mounted on shower walls, toilets with collapsible arm guards and lowered ADA-height wash basins.

Norwegian Getaways amenities for the deaf include vibrating alarm clocks, door beacons (light flashes when someone knocks on the door), televisions with closed caption decoders and flashing-light fire alarms. Each cabin has permanently lit emergency lights in the living area and bathroom. Braille text is available in all cabins and elevators. Kits for those with hearing impairments are available by request.