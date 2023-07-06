Entertainment & Activities

Norwegian Getaway Shows and Theater

For more performance-based entertainment options, start with the main theater. With an art deco-inspired entrance and box office area, the venue hosts the majority of Norwegian Getaway’s shows, including the Broadway musical "Million Dollar Quartet." The show follows a night in the recording studio with Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Johnny Cash, and features many of their crowd-pleasing hits.

Passengers can also watch "Burn the Floor" on Norwegian Getaway. This Havana-themed dance revue is a riveting 45-minute production offering a mix of rhythms, from tango to salsa and Latin pop.

Game shows are held in the Getaway Theater on select evenings.

Norwegian Getaway Daily Things to Do

Norwegian Getaway activities range from the standard bingo and art auctions held during the day at Headliners comedy club, to towel animal-folding and fruit-carving demonstrations shown on big screens in the atrium.

Dance classes, casino raffles, arts and crafts, behind-the-scenes tours and other free events rotate throughout the cruise. Cupcake- and cake-decorating classes are for-fee and held during select times.

Nightlife on Norwegian Getaway

At night, Levity Entertainment Group's comedians perform 12 shows per week at Headliners, a combination of scripted standup and improv sessions by Second City. Warning: These are not necessarily kid-friendly, so make sure you check beforehand about the content if you are thinking of bringing children. Reservations are necessary for the show, but we easily got seats several times by showing up early and waiting to see if empty seats were available.

Headliners also doubles as home to the impressive "Howl at the Moon" dueling piano show, which pits two pianists against each other as they play passengers' requests. The show generally lasts for several hours, allowing you to come and go as you please. The piano players perform a variety of classic songs across the ages and invite requests and participation in the form of dancing. It can get pretty raucous.

The sprawling 18,000-square-foot Norwegian Getaway Casino on Deck 7 fans out around the main staircase at 678 Ocean Place. But rather than being contained in one room, it stretches from just outside the bar of O'Sheehan's all the way to Shanghai's Noodle Bar, so you'll find slots and tables lining the corridor and spaces as you walk along the ship.

Although smoking is only allowed in the center area of the casino (and not in the corridors leading to O'Sheehan's and Shanghai's) during gaming hours, the smell still permeates the midsection of the ship. The casino has more than 300 slot machines and 26 gaming tables, featuring poker, blackjack, roulette and craps.

Bliss Ultra Lounge on Norwegian Getaway's Deck 7, gets a nod as the best place to bump and grind until 4 a.m., should that be your activity of choice. In the evenings, Bliss hosts karaoke, but after dinner, it turns into a trendy lounge with funky chairs and tables, purple and blue lighting, and a DJ who plays lots of hip-hop. Nights are themed, ranging from '50s and '60s to hits of the '90s. Be sure to check your Freestyle Daily for the night's music selection.

Each night seemed to end at the sun-deck-by-day Spice H2O, with a variety of themed dance parties. The most popular, by far, was the Glow Party. (Get there early for glow face painting.) We were surprised to find it was appropriate for all ages, and having cruisers ages 2 to 82 getting down makes the event that much more fun for families. An '80s party, complete with flash mob of Michael Jackson's "Thriller," was also a night of nonstop dancing and "This is my song!"

Syd Norman's Pour House often becomes standing room only with its fun live rock performances.

Bars and Lounges on Norwegian Getaway

If you're in search of a beer or a cocktail, you have plenty of choice on Getaway, which has nearly 20 bars. Deck 8 is a hotspot, including a Syd Norman’s Pour House, a mojito bar, ice bar and cigar bar. The Waterfront is also a fantastic place to sip a drink among the ocean breezes. Bars and venues on Deck 8 spill outside, providing an entirely new nightlife scene.

The Bar at the Atrium (Deck 6): Ideal for a tipple in the middle of it all. Positioned centrally in the main atrium -- near the guest services and shore excursions desks, and a giant movie screen -- you can absorb your surroundings, drink in hand, while watching your fellow passengers come and go or participate in activities like "sing it if you know it" karaoke.

Syd Norman’s Pour House (Deck 8): Located across the way from La Cucina, this bar is a lively spot for a drink and some live music. There is a small stage, and a long bar that keeps drinks flowing until late at night.

Mixx (Deck 6 aft): Located between Getaway's two main dining rooms, Taste and Savor, Mixx is pretty standard as far as bars go, but its proximity to both restaurants makes it a good choice for after-dinner drinks.

O'Sheehan's (Deck 7): This spot is the place to go for beer (it's on tap) and an order of wings, burgers, and fish and chips while watching one of several TVs positioned throughout the restaurant and bar areas, which span a large portion of the atrium. If your team isn't playing, you can also bowl, test your skill at arcade basketball or enjoy video games like PAC-MAN. Note: Food is free at this 24-hour venue, but drinks and game play cost extra.

Bar 21 (Deck 7): This bar gives off an upscale ambience in spite of its location in the Getaway Casino. Easily accessible and done up in light, neutral colors, it's a nice spot to sip a drink, whether you're betting the night away or just passing through. Amid the gorgeous tile work, individual betting machines are embedded within the bar so you're never too far away from the action.

Sugarcane Mojito Bar (Deck 8): Sugarcane offers plenty of Latin flavor. With palm tree decor, live music, aqua-blue lighting, tropical chairs and, of course, mojitos served with raw sugarcane, this cozy bar is reminiscent of what you might find at an upscale Miami resort. We recommend getting a flight -- six sweet and savory varieties -- to select your favorite for the remainder of the cruise. It's a lot to drink for one person; try sharing among friends. Outdoor seating is available.

Sunset Bar (Deck 8): Sunset Bar channels the spirit of Hemingway with dark woods, plush seating and a literary theme, just across from La Cucina. It's quiet and intimate -- perfect for chatting without having to shout. Note, however, that it also leads to the Humidor Cigar Lounge, so you might get an occasional whiff of smoke. An outdoor bar extends onto the Waterfront.

The Skyy Vodka Ice Bar (Deck 8): The Ice Bar offers a change of pace for anyone who has had it up to here with the standard bar scene. Ice bargoers gain admittance for a limited time, as well as two drinks from a predetermined list and the use of oversized silver parkas and mittens to keep them toasty while sitting on giant ice cubes.

Prime Meridian (Deck 8 aft): Prime Meridian is a relaxing, dark-wood bar, located smack in the middle of the giant room that houses Cagney's Steakhouse and Moderno Churrascaria, the ship's Brazilian steakhouse. If you'd like pre-dinner drinks while you wait to be seated or after-dinner drinks to chase your filet mignon, it's the perfect spot. It is large, and was never crowded during our sailings.

Waves Pool Bar (Deck 15): Waves is the ideal choice for sunbathers who need only walk a few steps to snag a pina colada or a bucket of beer.