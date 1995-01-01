Newsletter
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Gem Photos
Norwegian Gem Photos
Cabins
Balcony Cabin
43 photos
Owner's Suite
58 photos
Garden Villa
92 photos
Porthole Cabin
42 photos
Oceanview Cabin
35 photos
The Haven Suite
51 photos
Cabins - Member
262 photos
Restaurants And Bars
The Great Outdoors Buffet
52 photos
Bliss Ultra Lounge
42 photos
Teppanyaki
19 photos
Moderno Churrascaria
28 photos
Sake Bar
7 photos
Maltings Beer & Whiskey Bar
27 photos
Cagney's Steakhouse
36 photos
Le Bistro
30 photos
Garden Cafe
71 photos
O'Sheehan's Neighborhood Bar & Grill
36 photos
Sugarcane Mojito Bar
17 photos
Corona Cigar Club
11 photos
Topsiders Bar & Grill
38 photos
Spinnaker Lounge
105 photos
Bali Hai Bar and Grill
13 photos
La Cucina
31 photos
Grand Pacific
35 photos
Shakers Martini & Cocktail Bar
20 photos
Sushi Bar
8 photos
Orchid Garden
48 photos
Magnum's Champagne & Wine Bar
34 photos
Magenta
24 photos
More Bars and Dining
26 photos
Restaurants And Bars - Member
241 photos
Activities And Events
Rock Climbing Wall
11 photos
Deck Games
4 photos
Gem Club Casino
34 photos
Stardust Theater
39 photos
Photo Gallery
26 photos
Sailaway
17 photos
Crystal Atrium
64 photos
Activities And Events - Member
98 photos
Pools And Sun Decks
The Haven
20 photos
Sun Decks
64 photos
Tahitian Pool
172 photos
Kids Pool
15 photos
Promenade Deck
19 photos
Pools And Sun Decks - Member
40 photos
Family
Entourage Teen Club
25 photos
Splash Academy Kids Club
29 photos
Video Arcade
15 photos
Spa And Fitness
Jogging Track
27 photos
Pulse Fitness Center
37 photos
Mandara Spa & Salon
107 photos
Sports Complex
57 photos
The Ship
Boarding Area
6 photos
Exterior
11 photos
The Chapel
10 photos
Bridge Viewing Room
19 photos
Photo Studio
2 photos
Meeting Rooms
17 photos
Hallways, Stairways and More
54 photos
The Library
28 photos
Ship Services
19 photos
Art Gallery
43 photos
Card Room
7 photos
Shops
44 photos
The Ship - Member
225 photos
Other
Miscellaneous - Member
451 photos
Shore Excursion - Member
243 photos
