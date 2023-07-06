Room categories include: inside, The Studio for solo travelers, ocean view, balcony, mini-suite, spa and suites

Families have multiple options, such as connecting rooms, rooms near the kids' club, ocean-view cabins that fit up to five and dedicated Family Villas that sleep up to six

Accessible versions of inside, ocean-view, balcony, mini-suite and suite categories are available

Excellent suite offerings, particularly The Haven, a private enclave accessible only by keycard, with a pool and sun deck, restaurant, concierge service and other perks

Norwegian Cruise Line has opted for a contemporary, sophisticated design with the 2,175 cabins on Escape, giving the rooms on the ship an upscale feel, similar to that found in a modern business hotel in a city center. That said, standard cabins are just that; Norwegian opts for uniformity over wow factor and reserves any surprises for the suites and above.

All cabins (except studios) have two lower beds that can be converted to a queen-sized bed and are outfitted with a safe, hair dryer, desk with a small stool, three power sockets above the desk and a large flat-screen TV. Each room also has a wardrobe and bedside cabinets, with plenty of shelving to help reduce clutter. There is a small reading light above each bed. All cabins, other than studios, include mini-bars, as well.

Bathrooms have a shower with a glass door and shaving bar, as well as a single sink and toilet. A small fixed cabinet underneath the sink houses the trash can and additional storage. The shower has a drawstring for drying wet clothes. Toiletries are generic in the standard cabins, with soap from a dispenser over the sinks and gel and shampoo dispensers in the showers. Suites and above enjoy Bulgari products.

Interior: There are 408 inside cabins on the ship, which each run between 135 and 201 square feet. Many are connecting and sleep up to four passengers. The inside rooms on Deck 5 are near the children's facilities, so they're ideal for families.

Studio: For solo travelers, Escape offers 82 inside cabins of 100 square feet, all located in a complex on Decks 10, 11 and 12, complete with an exclusive lounge with a bar, tea- and coffee-making facilities and wine-dispensing machines, as well as plenty of seating. (Tea, coffee and snacks are free; booze costs extra.). The cabins are small, but they're well laid out to maximize space, and the entire complex is only accessible by keycard.

Ocean View: The 114 ocean-view cabins have large picture windows and range from 161 to 252 square feet. Forty are Family Ocean Views that sleep up to five people and have bathrooms with modern double sinks and bathtubs, as well as second wardrobes for added storage.

Balcony: The 1,150 balcony cabins range from about 207 to 239 square feet. The balconies are narrow (43 square feet), with just enough space for two chairs (not a lounger).

Mini-Suite: The 308 mini-suites offer more space than balcony cabins, coming in at 239 to 513 square feet. A sofa bed in the living area converts to a king-sized bed. The 40 Family mini-suites are the same size and layout, but they come with bathtubs and are nearer to the kids' club.

Spa: Spa cabins come in two variations -- Spa Balcony and Spa Mini-Suite. They share the same layout and size (208 to 239 square feet) as a standard balcony and mini-suite. The difference is the decor, which is more tranquil. The cabins offer easy access to the adjacent spa and fitness center (all on Deck 16), and passengers receive complimentary passes to the Thermal Spa Suite.

Suites: Norwegian Escape has 95 suites -- spread out among five categories. There are 55 suites within The Haven and a further 40 suites (specifically, the Spa Suites and Aft and Forward Penthouses) outside it. Passengers in all suites receive access to The Haven, among other perks such as priority embarkation and disembarkation; priority boarding of tender boats; en-suite espresso/cappuccino machines; gourmet treats delivered each evening; Bliss Bed Collection by Norwegian pillow-top mattress; fine linens, feather duvets and pillow menus; plush bathrobes and slippers; and oversized towels and beach towels.

Spa Suite: The 13 Spa Suites (and one Deluxe Spa Suite) feature an oval-shaped hot tub in the bedroom, and a bathroom with an oversized waterfall shower and twin sinks. All Spa Suites span 309 square feet, though the Deluxe Spa Suite has a different layout. As with the other spa cabins, Spa Suites and the Deluxe Spa Suite include easy access to the adjacent Mandara Spa and fitness center, as well as complimentary access to the Thermal Spa Suites during regular spa hours.

Forward-/Aft-Facing Penthouse: Each penthouse includes a square-shaped living room and dining area with a small dining table, a double sofa bed, a chair, a coffee table and writing desk. The bedroom is a similar size and shape with a king-sized bed. Adjoining it is a beautiful bathroom that's ultramodern with double bowl sinks, a curved oval bathtub and a separate shower. A huge balcony offers space for several loungers, a table and chairs, plus drinks tables. Some penthouses have interconnecting doors to other cabins, making it ideal for large families. The 26 penthouses (14 aft-facing, 12 forward-facing) are all outside The Haven. The aft-facing suites are larger at 534 square feet with 78-square-foot balconies; forward-facing penthouses are 451 square feet with 32-square-foot balconies.

Courtyard Penthouse: Each of the 22 Courtyard Penthouses accommodates three passengers and includes a king-sized bed and a living area with a small, round dining table with two chairs, a single sofa bed and a desk. A dressing/closet area leads into the bathroom, which has a tub/shower combo. Courtyard Penthouses range from 328 to 540 square feet, with balconies of 48 to 58 square feet.

Owner's Suite: Four Owner's Suites sleep up to four passengers each. Each measures 572 square feet and is laid out with a living/dining area, master bedroom, bathroom, second smaller bedroom and shower room. The living room leads out to a standard-size balcony, which is not big enough for a sun lounger. The second bedroom is off the living room and is ideal for kids. The bathroom has twin sinks, a standalone shower and an oval corner bath, complete with a massive picture window.

Deluxe Owner's Suite: There are four Deluxe Owner's Suites on the ship, each located at the front of the ship and measuring 1,345 square feet. Highlights include a large living/dining room with floor-to-ceiling windows running the length of the room, a dining table and chairs, wet bar, large sofa, chairs and a coffee table; a massive balcony with almost the same square footage as the suite; and a master bedroom with a marble bathroom, walk-in closet and separate balcony.