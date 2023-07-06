Entertainment & Activities

Day & Night

• Daytime schedules are packed with trivia, pub games, animal towel-folding demos, drink tastings, live music performances, water park and ropes course open hours, and other activities

• Evenings are full of energy, with Broadway-caliber shows, a plethora of bars, game shows and Norwegian's popular top-deck dance parties

• Massive casino with a variety of table games, slot machines and tournaments

• O'Sheehan's features two duckpin bowling lanes, open throughout the day

You'll find various forms of entertainment going on all over the ship at any time of day. During the day, passengers who aren't outside sunbathing or cooling off at the Aqua Park have their fair share of indoor activities, most of which are free of charge. The buzzing, glowing arcade, on the other hand, with its vast array of games, costs extra.

At night, activity centers around the main atrium and other lounges, where you'll find trivia, music, dancing, the hilarious "Perfect Couple Game Show" and live bands. Evening karaoke is another popular activity.

Norwegian Cruise Line offers some of the best theater productions in the industry, and Escape is no exception. The two-deck Escape Theater hosts the bulk of formal entertainment options onboard, including the Broadway show, "After Midnight" and the comedic adults-only "For the Record: The Brat Pack," a musical that's based on John Hughes movies from the '80s. Reservations for the shows, which are free, can be made by visiting the adjacent box office or using your in-cabin TV or touch-screen monitors located throughout the ship.

There is no disco onboard, so dance action takes place in Spice H2O, where the resident DJ spins dance tracks into the wee hours of the morning. Norwegian is famous for its Glow Parties, which take place in Spice H2O on select nights and are sometimes family-centric.

Norwegian Escape Bars and Lounges

Whether you're in the mood for handcrafted cocktails or craft beer, Norwegian Escape offers a place for every taste, each with a personality of its own.

Highlights include:

Skyline Bar (Deck 7): Located adjacent to the Escape Casino, the Skyline Bar is a wide-open space with multiple LED screens projecting cityscapes on the walls. It is the largest of the lounges onboard and features in-bar video poker and live entertainment at night.

O'Sheehan's Neighborhood Bar & Grill (Deck 7): The centrally located pub is a popular spot for food and drinks onboard. In the bar area, you'll also find pool, darts, Skee-Ball, video games and two duckpin bowling lanes. All games require an additional fee. TVs abound in all areas, and sports are broadcast throughout.

Prime Meridian Bar (Deck 8): Sitting gracefully between the ship's two steakhouses is Prime Meridian, a compass-shaped bar. It's ideal for those looking to imbibe in a low-key atmosphere, as the space never tends to get too crowded.

Sugarcane Mojito Bar (Deck 8): Next to Bayamo, you'll see the Cuban-inspired Sugarcane glowing green under enchanting palm tree pillars. It's a relatively small bar, so the wait time can get extremely long at night -- but it's worth it, for a unique-flavored mojito such as pineapple coconut, raspberry guava and jalapeno cucumber.

Cellars Wine Bar (Deck 8): Through the line's partnership with the Michael Mondavi family, Cellars Wine Bar is an oenophile's dream, with a curated wine list that includes 35 varietals from all over the world, as well as service from a certified sommelier. The refined venue also offers tastings and courses for a fee.

Tobacco Road Liquor Bar (Deck 8): Norwegian features an at-sea version of Tobacco Road, once Miami's oldest bar -- now sadly defunct -- that's a seductive place to hang out among leather couches and try a handcrafted cocktail.

The Humidor (Deck 8): Adjacent to Tobacco Road, this aptly named venue is simply the indoor smoking area and cigar bar, which also leads out onto the open Waterfront.

5 O'Clock Somewhere Bar (Deck 8): The 5 O'Clock Somewhere Bar is part of the iconic Jimmy Buffett franchise. It exudes a laid-back Caribbean-inspired atmosphere, both indoors and outdoors on The Waterfront. A stage in the back is home to a house band that plays a mixture of reggae and up-tempo tunes.

District Brew House (Deck 8): Norwegian Cruise Line nailed the draft pub concept with District Brew House, which is complete with a keg room (though nothing is brewed onsite), 24 draft beers on tap and more than 50 bottled beers, including some from Miami-based Wynwood Brewing Co. Nights see either a piano player or live band; there's also a photo booth (photos cost $5).

Norwegian Escape Outside Recreation

• Just two pools to service the entire ship; one additional pool for guests staying in The Haven

• Top-deck recreation is an adrenaline junkie's dream, with two free-fall water slides, a racing-style water slide and a challenging ropes course

Norwegian Escape's outdoor offerings provide something for everyone -- and every mood, whether that's being lazy by the pool or facing your fears on the free-fall slide.

There are three swimming pools, including the main pool with a shaded hot tub on each side, a smaller all-ages pool with a waterfall feature (not to be confused with the kids' splash area) and one reserved for suite passengers in The Haven. (A quieter hydrotherapy pool can be found in the spa's thermal suite, which requires a day- or weeklong pass.)

Spice H2O (Deck 17), the line's adults-only sun deck, does not have a pool; though passengers can cool off in a walkthrough grotto, by wading in shallow water. Vibe Beach Club (Deck 19) is another adults-only sun deck, but it comes with a fee.

You'll find plenty of other spots for sunning yourself on decks 16, 18 and 20, as well as another hot tub on Deck 19.

Other recreational activities include a mini-golf course, sports courts and the hard-to-miss ropes course, one of the largest at sea. Standout ropes course features include sky rails (akin to ziplines) and two planks that jut out over the side of the ship, 172 feet above the water.

Perhaps the biggest draw to the top deck is the water park on Deck 16. The Aqua Park includes two freefall water slides, where each rider waits in a capsule for the bottom to drop, starting a twisting, heart-pounding plunge. It also includes a tube slide called the Aqua Racer, in which competitors can race side by side in tubes; there's even a clear portion that extends over the side of the ship. An open yellow slide makes for a tamer ride.

Norwegian Escape Services

• Guest and shore excursion services

• Future cruise sales

• Small library and card room

• Photo gallery

• Internet cafe (find Norwegian Cruise Line prices here)

• Shops: designer accessories and clothing, fine jewelry, Norwegian-branded items, toiletries, snacks, duty-free alcohol and tobacco products

• Laundry service (no self-serve facilities)

• ATM

• Medical center