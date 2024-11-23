Most of the negative reviews that I read prior to our trip were vastly overblown. While the Epic is showing its age, you can still have a blast on your cruise. We traveled with a group of about 25. While there were negatives, there were also many positives.
Positives?
The Staff is very helpful, esp the bar staff who were very busy. During peak times, you may have a line for a drink but ...
As someone who has been on 6 prior cruises (Carnival, RC, Holland & MSC) and had a very good time on most, my experience on the Norwegian Epic was so bad that it has caused me to "re-think" an Alaska cruise I was planning for this summer and take a break from cruising for awhile. This was my first experience on Norwegian and I should have heeded the negative reviews. I thought it was just people ...
This was my second time cruising and I had a wonderful time. It had a bumpy start weather-wise, so we missed the first port, but I trust that they had our safety and best interests in mind. The food was delicious, the arcade and pools were fun, and there were plenty of bars where I could try new drinks. There were a wide range of activities and events where we got to dance, play games, and more. ...
I was with my husband and another couple on the Dec 13 sailing to DR, St. Thomas, Tortola, and Great Stirrup Cay (private island).
I generally believe that most people who give poor reviews have unrealistic expectations and complain about stuff that doesn't really matter. However, I have read thru numerous negative reviews about this ship and I have to agree with the vast majority of people's ...
I cruised with my longtime best friend and overall we had a great time...until you see what happened the week after. My friend and I each had a solo cabin and it was really spacious for 1 person. Now I think some people complain about everything because we spoke to a few people who weren't happy with the food but I thought it was high quality in both the main dining rooms and particularly in the ...
I agree with some other reviews -- the ship is quirky --- when you walk in the balcony room there is a shower on one side and a toilet on the other, both behind frosted glass doors with a privacy curtain separating from the bedroom area. The sink is IN the bedroom area. So, you watch TV while your partner brushes teeth and shaves? Really weird. The room is small and includes a curved couch that is ...
EPIC – 12/7/24-12/14/24 (Eastern Caribbean)
We’ve cruised about 25 cruises and this was our 2nd time on NCL. After reading bad reviews I was worried but we really had a great time. We were pleasantly surprised with the cruise on the EPIC. I would sail on this ship again (although there was an issue with excursion reimbursement which I’m not happy with NCL about – see ...
There are some good things about this ship, but the bad things overshadow them. The entertainment was poor. Not even close to the level of the two past NCL cruises I have been on. Get ready to stand in line for food and drinks for this cruise. Always lines for drinks. The bartenders do not care about the line and take their sweet old time to get you a drink. Very overcrowded most days in ...
Where do I start. Maybe the good things. The restaurant O'Sheheen's food was pretty good and the only ok place to eat. Great menu. Disembarking was simple. Thats all! The remaining comments are bad from start to finish. The boarding was easy, but the staff was rude, unconcerned and uncaring. Once on the ship, no guidance or assistance as to our next move. We found out the next day that we were ...
This should be called Norwegian Epic Line. It will be your best cruise if you like waiting in line. You have to wait in line for drinks. You have to wait in line to get off or on the ship. You have to wait in line for the restaurants. If you want to use the slide if it’s open you have to wait in 2 lines. First you have to wait for inflatable then you have to wait to use the slide. Have to wait in ...