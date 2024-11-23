Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Norwegian Epic

This should be called Norwegian Epic Line. It will be your best cruise if you like waiting in line. You have to wait in line for drinks. You have to wait in line to get off or on the ship. You have to wait in line for the restaurants. If you want to use the slide if it’s open you have to wait in 2 lines. First you have to wait for inflatable then you have to wait to use the slide. Have to wait in ...