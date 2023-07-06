Room categories include: solo, inside, balcony, mini-suite, spa, The Haven suites

Families have limited options: cramped family insides (128 square feet), connecting balcony rooms, mini-suites and two-bedroom Family Suites in The Haven suite complex

Epic has 42 wheelchair-accessible rooms with collapsible shower stools, arm guards and lowered sinks

Extensive suite offerings via the exclusive The Haven complex; lots of suite perks make Epic attractive to suite cruisers

Epic's cabin design is unique within the cruise industry. For starters, every outside cabin has a balcony; it also boasts 128 Studios, inside rooms sized and priced for solo cruisers. Most of the cabins (the exception being insides, villas and some suites) also feature a funky "wave" design that people either love or hate -- think curvy walls and rounded queen-sized beds.

The revolutionary bathrooms -- which split the toilet and shower into two separate units, and put the stand-alone wash basin in the main cabin space -- aren't particularly popular (and the line never repeated the design on any other ships). With doors that are translucent, it's a bit awkward if you're traveling with anyone who is not your partner, though couples and traveling companions of a nervous disposition can pull across a drape that effectively shuts off the bathroom area from the rest of the cabin.

One note: Cabins feature a range of lovely lighting effects, including concealed LEDs and back lights. These can appear baffling at first, so check the helpful information card placed in every cabin.

Standard amenities in all cabins include daily steward service and evening turn-down, two twin beds that convert to a queen (except in Studio rooms), a TV, good quality hair dryer, coffee maker, vanity/writing desk and stool. There is ample wardrobe and storage space, along with plenty of mirrors. All rooms have both U.S. and European electrical sockets, but note the plugs are hidden in a cupboard beneath the desk/vanity unit.

Bathrooms feature fixed dispensers filled with liquid soap and combined shampoo/conditioner. A nifty design touch in the bathroom is a concealed basket for used towels beneath the sink (so well hidden that it took us a couple of days to discover it).

Suite passengers have additional benefits, including enhanced toiletries, a bathrobe and slippers, Champagne on arrival and priority embarkation and disembarkation.

Solo: The 128 Studio cabins are each 100 square feet, have a full-sized bed, full bathroom and plenty of storage space for a solo cruiser. The Studio rooms are all located in a two-deck complex (Decks 11 and 12) that also features an exclusive lounge, all of which can only be accessed by keycard.

Interior: The inside cabins all measure 128 square feet. Family inside cabins are located on Decks 13 and 14, near the children's area, and have two pull-down beds.

Balcony: These cabins measure 188 to 251 square feet and can accommodate up to four people. They have panoramic floor-to-ceiling windows leading to balconies that range in size from 37 to 100 square feet. Particularly attractive are the aft cabins with views over the ship's wake.

Mini-suite: These cabins measure 241 to 245 square feet, with balconies measuring 52 to 56 square feet. They feature a luxury bathroom with shower or tub, and a drape can be drawn to separate the sleeping and living areas.

Spa: People staying in Epic's spa cabins get complimentary access to the ship's thermal suite, located inside the spa. Situated on Deck 14, the balcony spa cabins measure 203 to 230 square feet, with 52- to 79-square-foot balconies. Mini-suite spa staterooms are 241 to 245 square feet, with 52- to 56-square-foot balconies. Both of these cabin categories can accommodate up to three people, but it should be noted that passengers under the age of 18 are not allowed in the ship's thermal suite.

At 322 square feet, The Haven spa suites are the largest spa cabins and accommodate two passengers. They feature a queen-sized circular bed, an ensuite hot tub, butler and concierge service and access to The Haven's private pool, lounge, restaurant and bar.

The Haven: The Haven is a 60-suite "ship-within-a-ship" complex and an oasis of calm away from the hustle and bustle of the main decks. Located on Decks 16 and 17, the space also includes a private pool, two whirlpools, a gym, a sun deck and a private restaurant. All Haven passengers benefit from butler service and private amenities including a pool, a sun deck, a lounge, a restaurant, a bar and a gym.

Courtyard Penthouse: The smallest suites in The Haven, these cabins are 319 to 322 square feet, have balconies that measure 81 to 84 square feet and hold just two people.

Family Villas: These two-bedroom suites are 504 square feet, have two bathrooms, a living room and a dining area and can accommodate up to six people. The balcony measures 54 square feet.

Owner's Suite: The ultimate splurge is the Owner's Suite, which accommodates up to four people and measures 852 square feet with a balcony of 121 square feet. It features a separate bedroom with a king-sized bed, a living room, a separate dining area and a bathroom with a separate shower and a whirlpool tub.