Daytime schedules are packed with trivia, circus skills workshops, dance classes, towel-folding demos and other similar activities

Three-lane, extra-fee bowling alley

The nighttime bar scene is happening and lively (don't miss The Beatles cover band in the Cavern Club)

Shows, such as "Priscilla, Queen of the Desert" and "Burn the Floor," are outstanding but perhaps generally not for children

Busy casino with a variety of table games, slot machines and tournaments

During the day, cruisers have plenty of choices inside and out. Inside, you'll find everything from trivia and dance classes to an extra-fee bowling alley near O'Sheehan's. Outside are traditional cruise pastimes including shuffleboard, Ping-Pong, basketball challenges and pool games. There's also occasionally movies screened on the large screen in the atrium.

The main theatrical event on the ship is the Broadway show, "Priscilla, Queen of the Desert." Based on the Oscar-winning movie, it's a dazzling production with fabulous costumes and a hit parade of toe-tapping dance floor favorites. Note: It contains adult themes and is not recommended for children or the easily offended.

A second show is "Burn the Floor," with dazzling dance numbers, mainly of the Latin variety; as with "Priscilla," this show may not be for children.

You'll need to book tickets (they're free) for the theater's headline shows before sailing; any empty seats will be opened to stand-by passengers about 10 minutes before showtime.

When not enjoying main theater entertainment, Epic's cruisers hit up the bars and lounges in large numbers. The Cavern Club, a recreation of the legendary Liverpool club made famous by The Beatles, is one of the most popular venues; its standing room only when The Beatles tribute band is playing.

For those looking for some dinner theater action, the colorful Spiegel Tent hosts the nightly Cirque Dreams and Dinner Show for an extra fee. You'll want to go for theatrical entertainment and gravity-defying acrobatics; the food is pretty dull and forgettable.

Other nighttime activities include ballroom dancing, karaoke, comedy, live music and nightclub dancing in the later hours.

Norwegian Epic Bars and Lounges

With a dozen bars and lounges onboard, you'll easily be able to find a spot to suit your needs. There's even an ice bar to cool you down after a hot day in the sun.

Highlights include:

O'Sheehan's Neighborhood Bar & Grill (Deck 6): The sun is always over the yardarm at this 24/7 pub.

Humidor Cigar Lounge (Deck 7): This cozy dark-red lounge has the feel of a gentlemen's club and has a humidor stocked with premium-brand and hand-rolled cigars. It tends to be used in the evening, and the cigar-lovers don't like it if cigarette smokers slip in for a sneaky puff.

Maltings Whiskey Bar (Deck 7): Next to the cigar lounge, this intimate bar has an old-fashioned feel and offers dozens of varieties of Canadian, Irish, American, Welsh or Scotch single malts and blends.

Wasabi Sake Bar (Deck 7): To work up an appetite for dinner at the adjoining sushi restaurant, sip some hot sake or go kamikaze with an Ichi, Ni, San (one, two, three) sake "bomb" downed in one swallow.

Shaker's Martini Bar (Deck 7): This piano bar is a sophisticated spot to unwind with a cocktail or a flute of Champagne.

Svedka and Inniskillin Ice Bar (Deck 7): Undoubtedly the coolest spot on the ship, passengers can literally grab a cold one in the bar where everything -- bar, glasses and stools – is made from ice. Bar-goers are outfitted with cold-weather capes and woolen gloves, and the cover charge gives you a choice of two vodka-based drinks.

Norwegian Epic Outside Recreation

Epic has two pools, a kids' splash area and a private pool just for suite passengers

Adults-only Spice H20 space

Plenty of outdoor fun with a three-water slide water park, rock climbing wall and mini-golf

Norwegian Epic's outdoor decks are busy and noisy, particularly on sunny sea days. Cruisers of all ages flock to the main pool, with its four whirlpools, while kids love the Splash and Play Zone, a shaded oasis of fountains, wading pools and animal sculptures tucked under the Aqua Park water slides. Note: No diapers of any kind, including those marketed as "swimmers," are permitted in the swimming pools or hot tubs.

Speaking of the Aqua Park, here you'll find the Epic Plunge, in which riders step into a giant funnel before dropping suddenly through a 200-foot-long chute into a pool below. Two other slides are just as wet -- maybe not as wild, but worth the wait.

Loungers around the main pool fill up quickly. There are more located on balconies around the pool, accessed via a staircase, but there is no shade. (Tip: Head further aft to find available seating or check out the nearly hidden -- and frequently uncrowded -- sun deck on Deck 18.)

Those looking to escape the hustle and bustle of the main pool area should check out Spice H2O, a tiered stage-like adults-only space with a pool, two hot tubs and plenty of loungers at the back of the ship. The Haven suite passengers have their own private pool on Deck 16.

Other outdoor diversions include a rock climbing wall (33 feet high and 64 feet wide) and an industry-first rappelling wall. The sports complex, on Deck 17, has a full-sized basketball court, bungee trampoline and Slide Spider Mountain, a two-deck climbing cage.

And don't forget the SplashGolf attraction, located in the Splash and Play Zone. This interactive water-based game combines two age-old elements of fun -- water and mini-golf -- and is a top pick for families.

