Each cabin (except the Norwegian Encore Studio) has the following amenities: two beds that convert into one queen; a fixed desk with three 110v and one 220v outlets; interactive flat-screen TV; nightstands with shelves and a closet with hanging and shelf space; fixed touch-operated lights either side of the bed, complete with USB ports; a hair dryer; a for-fee mini-fridge and a safe in the closet.

Bathrooms in most basic cabins feature toilets, stall showers with glass doors and fixed dispensers of shower gel and shampoo/conditioner combo, sinks with upper and lower shelves for storage, bar soap and body lotion.

The ship has more than 200 pairs of connecting cabins for groups and families; cabins marked as "family" might have extra space and a bathtub, or might simply feature extra berths, so check before booking. There are 43 accessible cabins in a range of categories from inside through suite.

The Haven is Norwegian Encore’s suite complex with 50 cabins located in a keycard-protected area that also includes exclusive public spaces for residents; another 25 suites outside the Haven have access to its lounges, restaurant, sun deck and perks.

Booking a Sail Away rate on Norwegian Encore is a good option for those looking to save some money and don’t really care the type of cabin they get. This rate only guarantees passengers a general type of cabin or higher, but not its location on the ship. So, for example, someone who books a Sail Away Balcony on Norwegian Encore may get a balcony cabin anywhere on the ship or even an upgrade (at no extra cost), depending on availability.

Norwegian Encore Rooms Range from Single Studios to Mini-Suites with Balconies

Interior: There are 371 inside cabins, which measure 135 square feet. Most sleep two to three people, but Family Inside cabins on Norwegian Encore sleep four with two pulldown bunkbed-style berths. Prepare to be cramped if you squeeze four into one of these windowless spaces. Norwegian Encore interior cabins have a desk but no sitting area.

Studio: Eighty-two solo cabins are designed and priced for single cruisers and are unique to Norwegian. They are similar to Japanese-style capsule hotels, though not quite as small, coming in at 99 square feet. They each have a twin bed. The bathroom is divided in half, with one stall for the toilet and sink, and another for the shower.

A nice feature of the rooms is a virtual window, which offers some light. The window displays images piped in from cameras mounted on the outside of the ship, so you’re seeing exactly what you’d be seeing if you had a "real" window.

A separate keycard entrance offers access to the studio enclave and the Norwegian Encore Studio Lounge, where solo cruisers can hang out and meet one another, have a light breakfast or snack, and even have a drink, from for-fee wine dispensers.

Oceanview: Of the 111 outside cabins with picture window, Deck 5 midship cabins measure 160 square feet, with forward cabins on higher decks measuring 197 square feet. Most sleep two but some sleep up to five. Family oceanview cabins range from 240 to 372 square feet and can sleep four or five; some have shower-bathtub combos. Oceanview cabins are generally laid out identically to inside cabins, though family oceanviews have pullout sofas.

Balcony: There is a total of 1,090 balcony staterooms on Norwegian Encore, ranging from 213 to 425 square feet, with balconies ranging from 38 to 155 square feet, depending on category booked. From this category and above you'll find a pullout sofa bed that can sleep two. Balconies are furnished with two chairs and a small table.

Most Aft-Facing Balcony cabins on Norwegian Encore have bigger, less windy balconies – but vibration from the ship’s thrusters is more noticeable in this section. Family Balcony units can accommodate up to 4 guests, but some are a bit of a tight squeeze when at full capacity.

Club Balcony Suites: Formerly known as mini-suites, Norwegian Encore Club Balcony Suites can sleep up to four guests. There are 306 of these, and most are 249 square feet, with 42-square-foot balconies. However, Club Balcony Suites with Larger Balconies are 329 to 439 square feet with balconies ranging from 102 to 140 square feet. If you're expecting an industry-standard mini-suite with extra floor space between bed and sitting area, you will be surprised; Encore's Club Balcony Suites are largely the same as Norwegian Encore Balcony staterooms with the same narrow layout.

The main difference is in the larger bathroom, where you'll find a single oblong basin with two taps at either side; and a much larger shower stall complete with a rain showerhead and various fittings that allow you to shoot six jets at various heights. These cabins also include a coffee machine on the desk.

Spa: Outside the Haven, spa-lovers can choose from spa-themed balcony and mini-suite cabins. They are located on Deck 15 aft near the Mandara Spa and offer complimentary thermal suite access. Norwegian Encore Spa Balcony cabins are the same size as standard balconies but with more tranquil decor; spa mini-suites are the same size as standard mini-suites and include oversized waterfall showers with spray jets.

The Norwegian Encore Haven Has Its Own Lounge, a Private Pool, and 24-hour Butler Service

The Haven is a keycard-protected ship-within-a-ship. As well as suites, The Haven on Norwegian Encore has a number of other perks for cruisers including a separate concierge and reception area, a gorgeous lounge that serves as a mini Observation Deck, a private indoor pool and a private restaurant, bar with a special cocktail menu and terrace. Haven guests qualify for all of Norwegian's booking perks so will receive beverage and dining packages, free Wi-Fi and shore excursion credits.

While most of the Norwegian Encore Haven suites are located within the enclave, there are a few outside the key-carded area, most notably spa and aft-facing suites. Passengers booking these cabins still have all the perks and access to The Haven amenities.

There are four main types of suites that comprise The Haven, including three different types of penthouse:

Spa Suite: There are just six Haven Spa Suites on Norwegian Encore, ranging from 339 to 343 square feet with an 85-square-foot balcony and sleeping just two guests. These rooms have a king-sized bed, a large jetted hot tub within the room and an oversized waterfall shower with body spray jets. One thing to note is that these suites are actually outside the Haven complex to be close to the fitness center and Mandara Spa; passengers booking these cabins have passes to the thermal suite included in their fare.

Penthouse: There are three different types of penthouse onboard -- Forward Facing, Aft Facing and Courtyard -- ranging from 324 to 667 square feet, with balconies of 27 to 247 square feet. They can sleep three to four guests. The aft- and forward-facing suites are not within the actual Haven complex, but have spectacular views.

The aft-facing penthouse we viewed had a king-sized bed with a pillow-top mattress in a separate bedroom (making it a true suite); a living and dining area with a double sofa bed, a master bathroom with a separate tub and luxury shower; and a separate guest bathroom with its own shower. Layouts vary by location and category.

Two-Bedroom Family Villa: There are 24 two-bedroom Family Haven suites on Norwegian Encore, which range from 538 to 622 square feet and which can accommodate up to six people. The second bedroom, with a fold-out sofa bed, actually seems a bit small and lacks natural light; the space definitely seems meant for children, as opposed to another set of adults (although the second room does have its own bathroom). The master bath in the villa is sumptuously spacious, with a separate tub and shower. The living area, too, has plenty of space to spread out. Balconies measure 43 to 127 square feet.

Deluxe Owner's Suite: The two Norwegian Encore Owner’s Suites come in at a whopping 1,458 square feet and accommode up to six people. Two balconies total an impressive 487 square feet. The suite features a master bedroom with a king-sized bed, walk-in closet and master bath with whirlpool tub, separate shower and dual vanity. A second smaller bedroom has a double sofa bed and its own bathroom. The large living area contains a sofa, armchairs and coffee table, wet bar, dining table for four and lots of storage.