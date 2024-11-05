"The pool lounge chairs were taken up by 6:30 am even though no one was using them and no crew member intervened.So while it was nice to get an occasional sliver of wifi data, all other perks in the Free at Sea package were totally bogus...."Read More
I normally love cruises. However, was really disappointed with this one and it's only on day 3:
1) Between 2 and 5 pm, you'll only be served high processed junk food. If you haven't had enough cancer, heart problems, obesity or inflammation, this is the cruise to do.
2) staff is overworked and needs more time to rest.
3) amazing house keeper.
4) food is in general really low ...
The vessel has a normal capacity of 2340 guests, on our cruise from Doha to Mauritius there had been 2458 guests on board. Everything was very crowdy and noisy on board and it was very difficult to find a quiet place.
The cabins had a bigger bed than it used to be on other vessels, but there is a TV, which is very small and situated, so that only one person can see the screen from the bed. The ...
Embarking was a debacle, it was like a rugby scrum with 2,000 passengers trying to board with no organisation.
We had stops cancelled without proper explanation. We still don't know why we couldn't do our second stop in Madagascar. It was supposed to be a port stop but changed to tender and was cancelled. No clear reason given.
People were furious and heckled the general manager. They ...
When we booked we were so excited to join this cruise. 2 of the ports of call were on our bucket list, Madagascar & Muscat in.Oman.
We were already disappointed before the cruise set sail when NCL post payment but before departure cancelled muscat completely & changed the Madagascar port from the beautiful Nosy Be to shabby capital Deigo Suarez. On checking out the pics on line our hearts ...
After nearly 40 cruises with NCL, we say adios! What a bad cruise. We booked it a year ago, excited with exploring the Indian Ocean region. First, the Oman port was cancelled. Next, the process of boarding in Mauritius was typical chaos, no organization. Next was the ship and the manage,ent of the ship. Poor food quality with limited choices. Staff that were undertrained (yet had ...
We can only agree with the last negative reviews and we were also on the Dawn cruise Mauritius-Doha in December 2024.
The ship itself is old but still OK, we knew what we were booking, the crew in housekeeping, the bars and the restaurants are very nice and work very hard and the food is OK, although the buffet is ALWAYS completely overcrowded.
The cruise line NCL, on the other hand, is an ...
1) Embarkation was delayed for several hours
2) More than 50% ports to be visited between embarkation and debarkation were cancelled. No compensation provided.
3) most of the restaurants are not included, additionally charge
4) At the time of embarkation room had old food and things left by previous passengers
5)Broken drawer in the room
6) Jewelry were stolen from the room
7) ...
The Norwegian Dawn cruise experience felt disorganized and disappointing in multiple ways. We've cruised with Azamara, Celebrity and Seabourn over the past 2 years and Norwegian ranks last from start to finish. Not recommended.
1. After booking, I was contacted by a Norwegian "personal cruise consultant" who offered to answer any questions. Yet, she never responded to the 4 emails I sent her ...
Where to begin?
Ports cancelled before the cruise
Awful embarkation with no organisation or communication
Ports cancelled on the cruise after waiting 3 hours with our tender tickets and again, shocking communication.
Instead of 3 sea days we spent 7 days out of 12 at sea.
Entertainment is abysmal throughout the day and doesn’t get much better at night
I got food poisoning ...
Embarktion - a totally disaster. We were travelling with another couple, one of which is almost blind. Despite his disability he was sent to the end of the extensive queue to wait to check in, outside, in the heat.
Restaurants - were very cold. We had to take a jumper to sit and eat. At times Service was terrible, 20 minutes for Starters to arrive and about the same time for main course. One ...