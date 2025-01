Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Norwegian Breakaway

I was on this ship in 2016. The ship shows its age. Stained carpets all the chairs need to be replaced. The app was spotty and there's two different ones, download both, if you go into the elevator or on the balcony or even your bathroom in your cabin you will have to log back in. The service was average at best in most of the venues, all the little things are gone no towel animals, turn down ...