Generally, cabins are decorated in a light-colored palette, with dark wood finishes, and feature 26-inch flat-screen TVs, tufted leather headboards, minibars and hair dryers. Each cabin comes with two lower beds that can be converted into a queen-sized bed. One nitpick: While cabins, shelves and nooks abound for clothing and gadgets, you won't find drawers. Still, we didn't run out of room to stow our stuff, instead stowing our T-shirts and delicates on shelves in the closet.

In the name of energy-efficiency, all Norwegian Breakaway cabins require key cards to operate lighting and power, which makes it difficult to charge devices while you're away from your cabin. (Tip: The key cards are credit card-sized, so just slip any card inside should you need to charge gadgets while you are out. Just beware that some stewards might remove the renegade cards.) All cabins also feature an intriguing lighting system that notifies stewards when passengers don't want to be disturbed, are ready for their cabins to be made up or are away.

In general, bathrooms are spacious. Shampoo/conditioner and body wash dispensers are available in all showers. Lotion is not provided, so pack your own. Those staying in balcony cabins and above receive robes for use during their cruises.

Norwegian Breakaway Rooms Start at 151 Square Feet

Interior: Norwegian Breakaway Interior cabins start at 151 square feet and are located on various decks throughout the ship. Each Family Inside cabin, also 151 square feet, can accommodate up to four passengers with two twin beds and one or two pull-down beds, a bathroom with shower and little living space. A number of these cabins offer connecting options, for larger families. Norwegian was thinking ahead here; most of these cabins are located on Decks 12 and 13, near the kids' areas.

Oceanview: At 161 square feet, Oceanview cabins aren't much different than Inside cabins except, of course, they feature picture windows. Family Oceanview staterooms on Norwegian Breakaway sacrifice living space for large bathtubs.

Balcony: Balcony staterooms on Norwegian Breakaway offer slightly more space, at 226 square feet. Balconies are small, but each comes with a stool-sized table and two chairs. Those who yearn for larger balconies should book the aptly named Large Balcony cabins (245 square feet), located on Deck 9. Norwegian Breakaway Family Balcony cabins are located on decks 13 and 14 and feature two beds plus a bunk bed and a sofa bed.

Spa: Spa cabins come in three categories; all offer complimentary access to the spa's thermal suite. Norwegian Breakaway Spa Balcony cabins (208 square feet) are located on Deck 14, adjacent to the Mandara Spa. They are decorated in soothing spa tones (browns and beiges). Norwegian Breakaway Spa Club Balcony Suites have more space at 239 square feet. At 309 square feet, Spa Suites are located inside the Haven, on Deck 14. They have in-suite whirlpools and give access to all Haven perks and privileges. Spa Suites also include oversized showers with waterfall showerheads and body jet sprays.

Club Balcony Suites: Formerly known as Mini Suites on Norwegian Breakaway, this cabin category provides slightly more space than standard balcony cabins, though balconies are still on the small side. Square footage varies greatly depending on deck location and category; it ranges from 239 square feet to 585 square feet. Norwegian Breakaway Club Balcony Suite passengers have king-sized beds and larger bathrooms that feature double sinks and oversized showers with fabulous body spray jets. Mini-Suites with Large Balconies are also available. Aft-Facing Mini-Suites are 513 to 585 square feet, with larger balconies.

The Norwegian Breakaway Haven Is a Private Suite Complex Packed with Extra Perks

Passengers who seek privacy -- even on a 4,000-passenger ship -- will get just that in The Haven, which requires a key card for exclusive access. Norwegian Breakaway Haven perks include 24-hour butler service, concierge service and access to a private courtyard area with a small pool. An exclusive lounge and restaurant serves breakfast, lunch and dinner. Note: Not all Haven suites are located within the facility; 22 are in other parts of the ship. Those who stay in either Forward-Facing (452 square feet) or Aft-Facing (655 to 824 square feet) Penthouses, located outside The Haven, will also have access to Haven amenities.

Courtyard Penthouses (366 square feet) are also located inside the Haven area. The highlights of these cabins might be the huge walk-in closets. They also include a little space to sprawl: living and dining rooms and single sofa beds.

We were surprised to see that most of the Haven's suites, save for the most high-end categories, have comparatively small balconies.

Families looking to spread out can book one of Norwegian Breakaway’s Two-Bedroom Family Villas. At 543 square feet, each features two bedrooms and two bathrooms, along with separate living and dining rooms. Each master bathroom has an oversized oval tub that looks out over the sea. Family Villas can accommodate six passengers.

The Haven's two Owner's Suites come in at 572 square feet. These accommodate four passengers and have oversized tubs, freestanding showers, king-sized beds and separate cloakrooms in the living/dining areas.

The two Deluxe Owner's Suites, which also accommodate four, are 932 square feet and include wraparound balconies. Passengers can book one Owner's Suite and one Deluxe Owner's Suite and adjoin them to create one grand suite, which can accommodate up to eight people.

Norwegian Breakaway Solo Cabins Offer Access to a Private Lounge

Banking on its solo success on Epic, Norwegian built 59 Studio cabins on this ship. Norwegian Breakaway Studios are even cozier than insides -- 100 square feet -- and feature just enough space for one passenger. The funky layout puts the sink in the living area to maximize square footage, and the circular shower is separate from the toilet space. Cabin decor is deep purple and white and also features a window looking out into the hall. For such a compact cabin, storage is pretty generous, whether in a pair of closets or in baskets tucked underneath the bed. There is a small desk/vanity.

Solo travelers staying in Studio cabins get the perk of access to the exclusive Norwegian Breakaway Studio Lounge on Decks 10 and 11. The shared private area has a 50-inch TV and a self-service wine bar, as well as a tea and coffee machine. Passengers who stay in this area tend to intermingle in the two-deck lounge and often form on-ship friendships with one another.