Entertainment & Activities

Theater and Shows on Norwegian Breakaway

The 800-seat Breakaway Theater hosts the ship's most elaborate singing and dancing extravaganzas. It's here you'll find the Broadway musical "Six," the pop retelling of Henry XIII's wives. The super-popular "Burn the Floor" is a dance revue show that is slickly choreographed and extremely energetic (the sweat literally flies off the male dancers), taking in a variety of different genres and styles that range from Latin and Rock to '50s. The 55-minute show has no storyline or dialogue, but the dancers are backed with a live band and a singer. Note: "Burn the Floor" is also performed, one night, in the Manhattan Room.

While there's no charge for any performance in the Breakaway Theater, it does operate on a ticket system. Shows are offered at varying times -- and on varying dates -- to ensure that anyone who wants to go has a chance. (We liked "Burn the Floor" so much we went twice.) The ticket office is just outside the theater, and operating hours are posted in the Freestyle Daily.

Daily Things to Do on Norwegian Breakaway

The ship's three-deck Atrium is abuzz with activity throughout the day. There's morning trivia, a Nintendo U Dance 4 competition, towel animal folding and cooking demonstrations, dance classes and a "Deal or No Deal" game.

Elsewhere, other activities include wine tastings, seminars for detoxing and puffy eyes, bingo, an international crew talent show, art auctions and solo travelers' meet and greets. The once-a-cruise "Wine Lovers The Musical," offers a wine tasting event, with lunch, framed in a Broadway-esque musical-comedy setting (see Dining section).

Nightlife on Norwegian Breakaway

Evenings are punctuated by music all over Norwegian Breakaway. Hotspots include the Atrium, where a duet sings pop tunes; Maltings, where you can listen to guitar music; and Shakers, the ship's martini bar, host to yet another duo.

A highlight onboard is the fabulous Howl at the Moon, a dueling piano show, where singing along and making requests is encouraged.

Modeled after influential rock houses such as CBGB's, The Rainbow and the Fillmore, Syd Norman's Pour House features vintage decor, diner-style seating and a playlist of classic rock from the late 1960s to 1980s. Three times a week, cast members from "Rock of Ages" treat passengers to specialty cocktails during an interactive Syd Norman's Experience. Six nights a week a five-person rock band plays classic rock 'n' roll hits

Gamblers will find all the usual slot machines (303 in total) and table games on Breakaway, though the layout is a bit different than it is on other ships. Rather than just one large square area, the Breakaway casino is centered on the 678 Ocean Place circular staircase and expands out in several directions.

Post-dinner, Spice H2O, on Deck 16 aft, is transformed from an adults-only pool area to an adults-only entertainment venue with a massive television screen, dance floor and bar. Themed events include a 1970s "disco groove" bash, a "glow" party where everyone is given light sticks to wave around, and a tribute to the 1980s dance party.

Norwegian Breakaway Bars and Lounges

At night, more than a dozen bars and lounges hum with activity. On pleasant evenings, there's nowhere more special to be than outside on The Waterfront on Deck 8, where Maltings Beer and Whiskey Bar and Shaker's Cocktail Bar have alfresco seating. (A heads-up: These are very popular with passengers who wish to smoke.)

During the day, one of the quietest spots to have a drink is at the Uptown Bar and Grill; we also love the Atrium Bar when there is no entertainment going on (fairly rare, alas). It's got a handful of tables and a key location near a bakery stocked with delicious pastries. Another find away from crowds was the bar located within the adult-only Spice H20.

Norwegian Breakaway offers a variety of beverage packages, from sodas to wine to cocktails and these can be a good value. In general, the wine selection was rather utilitarian though bottles were priced fairly.

Mixx Bar (Deck 6): A great place to meet-up before dinner, Mixx Bar is located in the center of the hallway between the Savor and Taste dining rooms.

O'Sheehans Bar (Deck 7): O'Sheehans Bar, adjacent to the casual eatery of the same name, serves up casual bites and the ship's best selection of beers. The most fun bar at sea, it's the place for games, from a pared-down pair of bowling lanes to carnival games and darts. (Note, though, that most charge a fee to play.) O'Sheehans also offers fantastic atrium viewing; its circular bar and stools face directly onto the atrium's two-deck-high flat screen.

Bliss Ultra Lounge (Deck 7): Located in a dark, inside room illuminated only by crazy, colorful light installations, Bliss Ultra Lounge serves as the ship's late night disco.

Prime Meridian (Deck 8): Located in between Moderno Churascarria and Cagney's Steakhouse, Prime Meridian offers a clubby ambience and a quiet respite at its circular bar. We particularly love the comfy armchairs scattered around.

Maltings Beer and Whiskey Bar (Deck 8): A convivial spot along the Waterfront, Maltings offers indoor and outdoor seating. Inside, the bar features dark leather chairs and two large-screen TVs. The theme continues outside, with wooden barstools and a black marble bar. One downside to Maltings -- for those sensitive to smoke, anyway -- is that its outdoor bar is a smoker-friendly spot and inside, where smoking is not permitted, passengers might still catch a whiff from the adjacent Humidor Cigar Lounge.

Shakers Cocktail Bar (Deck 8): It's no secret that Shaker's is the ship's best martini spot. It's also an indoor-outdoor venue.

Svedka Ice Bar (Deck 8): Inside the Svedka Ice Bar, the temperature's a frosty 17 degrees Fahrenheit. The bar features New York-inspired drinks made of vodka and/or Inniskillen ice wine; nonalcoholic beverages are offered as well. The cover charge ($20 per person) includes two drinks -- and the use of a warm parka.

Waves Pool Bar and Waves Bar (Deck 15): These bars serve passengers in the pool area and also those who patronize the ship's Garden Cafe buffet venue.

Uptown Bar & Grill (Deck 16): The grill is a terrific casual alternative to the Garden Cafe, while the bar itself is under cover -- and thus offers a place to get out of the sun.

Vibe Beach Club Bar (Deck 16): At this fee-extra beach club bar, tucked away forward, the bar serves a full range of cocktails and specializes in festive beach drinks.

Spice H20 (Deck 16): This corner bar is part of the adults-only Spice H20 pool area and is open day and night.

The Haven Lounge (Deck 16): Open only for residents of Breakaway's exclusive Haven area, the lounge has a full bar and a particularly good selection of wine and Champagne,

Pools, Waterslides and Hot Tubs on Norwegian Breakaway

Breakaway's main pool is on Deck 15, midship, and it's flanked by four hot tubs. On a ship packed with families, we found the pool -- and the deck space around it -- to be cramped and insufficient for the capacity. Deckchair saving was rampant.

The Haven, the ship's luxury area, has its own pool on Deck 16, and two decks of lounge seating. It's available only to residents of the Haven.

Kids must be potty trained to use onboard pools.

Adjacent to the main pool, the Aqua Park offers Norwegian's largest variety of waterslides, including two that send you into a 360-degree spin before spitting you into the pool and two side-by-side Free Fall slides in which daredevils are plunged 250 feet (when a trapdoor beneath their feet opens) into a looping tunnel.

A splash area for kids is located next door to the main water park. Kids may wear swim diapers here.

Ropes Course, Rock Climbing and More on Norwegian Breakaway

The ship packs a lot of outdoor action into decks 15 through 18. One of the ship's absolute highlights is its fabulous Sky Trail, a vertigo-inducing ropes course that includes a bungee trampoline, zip-line and an 8-foot-long "plank" that extends over the side of the ship -- with nothing between you and the lifeboats 10 decks below. Kids must be at least 48 inches tall to climb Sky Trail.

A rock-climbing wall, also with height restrictions, and nine-hole miniature golf course are located next to the Sky Trail. Climb a set of stairs to Deck 18, and the Sports Court provides a spot for basketball and soccer. Tucked away in a corner is the Spider Web, a six-story crawl space that requires a slide ride down. Little ones will love it.

Sun Decks and Vibe Beach Club on Norwegian Breakaway

As noted, prime pool-adjacent sun deck areas are cramped and crowded, and a lawless spirit of deck chair hogs pervades. But there are numerous areas, especially on decks 16 and 17, where chaise lounges are often available. They're still packed in like sardines, but you can usually find one, even during prime time on sea days. One nice touch: Crewmembers offer cool towels on hot days.

SpiceH2O on Deck 16 is a lovely space with a two-deck-high flat screen that during sunbathing hours is fairly tame. It's off-limits for kids, and crew enforced the policy. It's free to use at all hours of the day. At night, it heats up; this is where most of the ship's theme parties take place.

Vibe Beach Club, on Deck 16, is another adults-only space with a pair of whirlpools, cozy wicker chair/sofa set-ups, and a handful of extra-fee cabanas. It sells only a limited number of daily and weekly passes, so deck chairs are always available for all. The fee ($79 for the week; $20 per day) to use Vibe includes water spritzers, chilled towels and fruit skewers.

Norwegian Breakaway Services and WiFi

Passenger service areas such as the shore excursion desk and the purser's desk are located on Deck 6, adjacent to the atrium. Also here is a restaurant reservation desk, open throughout the day. Menus are available to help you make your choice.

The library and card room are tucked away behind the atrium on Deck 6. In the card room, you'll find old standards like Yahtzee, Trivial Pursuit and other games, while the library offers a very small selection of books and e-books for borrowing. Both rooms also host the Rockettes mini-museum as a nod to Breakaway's godmothers; in the card room, you'll find photo timelines, and in the library is a display of costumes.

A small Internet cafe with 12 workstations is nestled into a corner of the atrium, also on Deck 6. WiFi packages are available at different levels.

Click Photo Gallery and shopping are on Deck 8. Breakaway features traditional cruise-ship shopping, including fine jewelry, duty-free alcohol and cigarettes, various sundries, clothing and accessories, and lots of Breakaway-branded items.

There are no self-service laundry facilities on Breakaway.