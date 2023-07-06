All rooms feature queen beds that can be separated into two twins, a mini-fridge stocked with extra-fee drinks, a smallish flat-screen TV, reading lights with USB outlets above the bed on either side, three 110V and one 220V outlets on the desk, a safe in the closet and lighted mirror.

Storage is at a premium in standard rooms with, we think, less than enough for two people packing large suitcases. Closets in standard ocean-view and balcony rooms have two sections -- one with shelving and the second with hanging space. In inside rooms, there's only one section with hanging space and no shelving.

In ocean-view and balcony rooms, there are two large pull-out drawers beneath the platform couch and two cabinets along the wall that each have two shelves; the cabinet closest to the desk has deeper shelves than the one beneath the TV, which are quite narrow. There's a narrow ledge beneath the mirror above the desk as well. There is no pull-out drawer beneath the desk space. In inside rooms, there's virtually no extra storage beyond the small closet space, with no pull-out drawers and no cabinets at all.

We love the bathrooms on Norwegian Bliss, even in the standard rooms. They're roomy, have plenty of shelf space (if you count what's under the counter too), showers with glass doors (!) and showerheads with plenty of water pressure. (You can also press the button on the knob and then push it past the environmentally friendly setting to get even more water pressure.) We especially love that the air vents are located directly above the shower so it's never steamy in the bathroom when you step out of the shower and the mirror never fogs up.

Toiletries are limited to a dispenser of liquid soap by the sink and dual dispensers in the shower -- one with a shampoo/body gel combo and the other with conditioner. Cruisers with higher loyalty status or those staying in spa cabins or any suite get Bulgari toiletries, as well as comfy slippers and bathrobes.

Also onboard is a series of interconnecting rooms designed for groups traveling together.

Solo: Brand-new on Norwegian Bliss is a category of 82 99-square-foot inside cabins designed and priced for solo travelers that feature virtual "windows" with ocean views. There's not a whole lot of storage space, but it should be enough for one person traveling alone. One quirk of the room, the sink is located in the main living space

As on other Norwegian ships with solo cabins, these cabins are part of a dedicated space for solo cruisers that is key card accessible only and features the private Studio Lounge. The rooms, which are all located on Decks 10, 11 and 12, have a full-sized bed; some on Deck 10 have connecting doors.

Inside: Three categories of inside rooms (374 total) are available on Norwegian Bliss: family inside (135 square feet), midship inside (135 to 201 square feet) and standard inside (135 square feet). All have two twin beds that can convert to a queen-sized bed. Almost all have room for just two people, but family insides also have two pull-down beds, while a handful of the midship insides have room for one additional occupant.

Oceanview: Like the inside cabins, there are three categories of oceanview rooms (111 total) on Norwegian Bliss: family oceanview with large picture window (240 to 372 square feet), midship oceanview with large picture window (160 to 245 square feet) and standard ocean view (197 square feet). Some of the smaller midship oceanview rooms have connecting doors. Family oceanviews have a bathtub and bedding for up to three more passengers.

Balcony: Five balcony cabins (1,088 total) are available on Norwegian Bliss: aft-facing (216 to 425 square feet with 40- to 149-square-foot balconies); large balcony (331 square feet with a 155-square-foot balcony); midship (207 square feet with 32-square-foot balcony); spa balcony (217 square feet with 42- to 58-square foot balconies); and standard (213 to 367 square feet with 38- to 90-square foot balconies). Balcony cabins of all types have a couch; in some rooms the couch is a full sofa bed, while in others it's a platform and the main cushion can be kitted out in bedding to function as a bed. Most balcony rooms on Bliss can accommodate two to four people, except for the aft-facing, which can hold two to three people. Balconies have a small glass cocktail table and two chairs.

Twenty-eight of the balcony cabins on Bliss are designated as spa balconies. These rooms are located close to the Mandara Spa and fitness center and include complimentary access to the Thermal Spa. The showers in these cabins have a shave bar.

Mini-suite: You'll find three types of mini-suites (308 total): midship (249 square feet with 42-square foot balcony); large balcony (329 to 439 square feet with 102- to 140-square-foot balcony); and spa (249 square feet with 42-square-foot balcony). Mini-suites have the same basic furnishings as balcony rooms but are, generally speaking, bigger and have nicer bathrooms with oversized sinks and more shelf space

Several of the midship mini-suites connect with another mini-suite or a balcony cabin. Most mini-suites can hold two to four people. Spa mini-suites have bathrooms with oversized waterfall shower and multiple body spray jets.

Suite: There are seven categories of suites (80 total) on Norwegian Bliss, all with access to The Haven, which is double the size on Bliss as it is on Norwegian Escape. Here it's two decks high (Decks 17 and 18) and features 80 suites; a private restaurant with indoor and outdoor dining; a lounge with dedicated mixologist; two-story Observation Lounge; plus a courtyard with retractable roof, a private pool, four whirlpools, a sauna and single spa treatment room. All suites come with concierge and 24-hour butler service, feather duvets and pillows, 600-thread count linen and upgraded Bulgari bath amenities. Suite balconies have, at minimum, two chairs, two loungers and a table.

Suites either inside The Haven or with access to The Haven include:

Deluxe Owner's w/Large Balcony: The two 1,458-square-feet suites have two balconies totaling 487-square feet, and feature two bedrooms (one with king-sized bed, the other with double sofa bed), two bathrooms (one with a whirlpool tub, separate shower and dual sinks), a living area with coffee table and armchairs, a wet bar, large sofa and plenty of storage.

Aft-Facing Penthouse: Located on Decks 9 through 15, the 570 to 667 square foot aft-facing penthouses have balconies that range from 151 to 248 square feet. They feature a king-sized bed; a master bathroom with separate bathtub and luxury shower, as well as two sinks; a guest bathroom with shower; and dining and sitting area with table for four and double sofa bed. They can hold up to four people. There are 14 aft-facing penthouses on Bliss.

Two-Bedroom Family Villa: Perfect for families, these suites are 538 square feet and have 43- to 127-square-foot balconies. Holding up to six people, the two-bathroom suites have two bedrooms, one with a king-sized bed and bathroom with shower (with a glass window overlooking the ocean), oval tub and his and her sinks. The second bedroom has a double sofa bed and bathroom. The living room and dining area also has a table for four, single sofa bed, writing desk, bar, refrigerator and Nespresso maker. There are five two-bedroom family villas on Bliss.

Spa Suite: The 430-square-foot Spa suites in The Haven include a king-sized bed and bathroom with hot tub, oversized waterfall shower, multiple body spray jets and dual sinks. The rooms have relaxing spa decor and are located near the ship's Mandara Spa and fitness center for easy access. The living area features a single pull-out bed; balconies are 84 to 87 square feet. Like all spa accommodations on Norwegian Bliss, The Haven Spa Suites come with complimentary access to the Thermal Spa during regular spa hours. There are six Haven spa suites.

Courtyard Penthouse: Located on Decks 17 and 18, the 324- to 620-square-foot Courtyard Penthouses come with 54- to 138-square-foot balconies. Bedrooms have a king-sized bed with feather pillows, and there's a single sofa bed and writing desk in the sitting room. The bathroom has a shower, bathtub, double sink and a pretty glass tile mosaic backsplash. There are 24 Courtyard Penthouses on Bliss, all of which can accommodate up to three people.

Forward-Facing Penthouse: Holding three to four people, these 414- to 466-square-foot suites have balconies ranging in size from 27 to 45 square feet. Features include a king-sized bed, plus dining and sitting areas. There are 14 forward-facing penthouse suites.

Haven Suite w/Connecting Balcony Room: These 420-square-foot suites have forward views, connect to a balcony stateroom next door and have access to The Haven. Balconies are 86 square feet. There are five Haven connecting suites on Bliss.