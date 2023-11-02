Building on the legacy of Prima class vessels Norwegian Prima and Norwegian Viva, the 3,571-passenger Norwegian Aqua is Norwegian Cruise Line's first next-generation Prima Plus class vessel. Slated to launch in spring 2025, it will be NCL's 20th ship and unveil new-to-brand features including the most spacious accommodations in the fleet and the world's first hybrid coaster.

Norwegian Aqua Deck Plans Will Feature New Duplex Suites and the Line’s Largest Haven

Norwegian Aqua will debut NCL's first-ever three-bedroom Duplex Haven Suites. Situated in The Haven, the exclusive all-suite ship within a ship complex, the four two-story suites feature separate living and dining areas, three bathrooms and a large balcony. Two of the three bedrooms have king size beds, and the master bedroom has panoramic floor-to-ceiling windows.

The Haven on Norwegian Aqua will be the largest in the fleet, with 123 suites all with butler service. Perks for Haven passengers include a private sun deck with an infinity pool overlooking the ship's stern, an outdoor spa and a private lounge.

Norwegian Aqua will offer a variety of spacious accommodations in the fleet including inside, oceanview and balcony category staterooms. The ship will also feature the latest solo stateroom expanded categories for single travelers; solo inside, solo oceanview and solo balcony.

In public areas, Norwegian Aqua's infinity edge pool will feature the first day beds in the fleet and the adult-only expanded Vibe Beach Club will have more lounge seating. Outdoor spaces also include NCL's largest Ocean Boulevard; a wraparound walkway with the Oceanwalk glass bridge situated on each side of the ship. Other familiar features on Norwegian Aqua include Infinity Beach, with pools overlooking each side of the ship. La Terrazza open-air lounge, the Splash Academy for youngsters and a teen club.

The new Glow Court, a digital sports complex with an interactive LED floor, will offer a variety of interactive guest activities by day and transform into a nightclub in the evening.

Under construction at Italy's Fincantieri shipyard, Norwegian Aqua is 10% larger than its sister Prima class ships. NCL says the vessel will offer more outdoor space and the highest staffing levels of any new contemporary cruise ship.

Other new and additional features aboard Norwegian Aqua will be announced at a later date.

Norwegian Aqua Will Boast the First-ever Hybrid Coaster

Billed as world first, a hybrid rollercoaster and waterslide will debut on Norwegian Aqua. The Aqua Slidecoaster features dual slides and a magnetic lift that propels thrill seekers through two different courses that are up to three stories high and wind around the ship's funnel.

Norwegian Aqua will also feature popular Prima Class top deck experiences including the 10-story free-fall slide The Drop.

Norwegian Aqua Will Showcase the Work of Artist Allison Hueman

Continuing the line's tradition for eye-catching hull art, Norwegian Aqua will feature the work of Allison Hueman. The Filipino-American multidisciplinary artist from California is NCL's first-ever major female hull artist.

She describes her art style as "etherealism" -- a blend of ethereal realism -- and Norwegian Aqua's design is entitled "Where the Sky Meets the Sea" and depicts modern mythology through abstract and figurative representations of the sea and sky ruled by ancient goddesses. Hueman is known for her street art and has collaborated with some of the world's top brands including Nike, Google, L'Oreal, Sony Music, Adobe and the Golden State Warriors basketball team.

When is the Norwegian Aqua Launch Date?

Norwegian Aqua will enter service in 2025 and the maiden voyage will be a seven-night Caribbean itinerary departing from Port Canaveral on April 26.

Norwegian Aqua Itineraries Will Focus on the Caribbean

Following a series of seven-day Caribbean sailings from Port Canaveral, Norwegian Aqua will offer five and seven-day cruises to Bermuda from New York City from August 2025 through October 2025. Norwegian Aqua will then sail five and seven-day Eastern Caribbean itineraries from Miami beginning October 2025 through April 2026. Voyages include calls to Great Stirrup Cay, NCL’s private island in the Bahamas.

Norwegian Aqua Stats

The ship will be 156,300 gross tons and will carry 3,571 passengers at full occupancy with 1,388 crew members.