All cabins have picture windows or portholes, an adequate wardrobe with drawers and hanging space, a laundry basket, extra blankets and pillows, flat-screen TVs with movies loaded on USBs (there's no cable), satellite telephones and 240 V and 110 V Australian plugs. Beds have a reading light, storage drawers underneath and two bedside tables.

Bathrooms comprise a walk-in shower with a shower curtain, toilet and basin with storage in the vanity unit. Towels, face cloths, hair dryer and complimentary L'Occitane shampoo, conditioner, shower gel, soap and body lotion are provided. Passengers should bring any other required toiletries or medications as there is no shop onboard and most itineraries don't offer shopping options except for local arts and crafts in some villages.

There are no family cabins or interconnecting staterooms but a mattress can be placed on the floor for a child to share their parent's room; a separate cabin can be purchased for teenagers. Due to the number of stairs and doorway sills that rise an inch from the floor, True North is not wheelchair-accessible.

Ocean Class (Lower Deck): The eight Ocean Class Twin staterooms are the lowest category, with six located on the Lower Deck and two on the Main Deck. They're not as pokey as you'd imagine, even if they are sparsely furnished. At about 129 square feet in size (12 square metres), they're each configured with two single beds. They have two oval-shaped portholes with deadlights, which bring in plenty of daylight but offer no view unless you're happy to stand up at the foot of your bed. The decor is bright and airy, however, with local artworks on the walls. Storage is decent, with a good-sized closet and large drawers beneath each bed, but there is nowhere to sit beyond your bed. The bathrooms are what you would expect on a ship of this size: small, practical and nicely appointed, with L'Occitane toiletries and a hair dryer.

River Class (Main Deck): Better views and natural light are provided through two larger windows in the six River Class double cabins located on the Main Deck. They're also roughly 129 square feet in size (12 square metres) and have the bonus of being configured with a king size or twin beds. They have a slightly different decor from the twin staterooms but the same facilities as the Ocean Class twins, with good storage space and compact bathrooms and no sitting area.

Explorer Class (Upper Deck): At the top end are four Explorer Class staterooms, located on the Upper Deck, offering the best view through three picture windows. In terms of size, they shape up at about 161 square feet (15 square metres), with beds that can be configured as a king or twins. Besides more space and a view through three windows, these pricier cabins have a larger bathroom with twin basins, as well as a fridge that doubles as a complimentary minibar. There's also a small table with chairs.