This sleek vessel was purpose-built for shallow coastal waters and river systems, so it avoids the high seas and favours remote areas that are inaccessible to big ships. Drilling down even closer to the action, there are six expedition boats for small-group, water-based sightseeing, fishing, diving, snorkelling and excursions ashore.

The relaxed ambience is evidenced by a barefoot rule onboard and an open-door policy that allows passengers to chat with the captain on the bridge, take a tour of the engine room with the chief engineer or visit the chefs in the ship's galley. The 22 young, all-Australian crew are friendly and enthusiastic and, with a maximum of 36 passengers, the service is personalised.

Every February this hardworking ship undergoes a six-week refit to maintain or upgrade the exterior, interiors and under the hood. Some of the furnishings could do with replacing, but there is plenty of interior space, comfy sofas and natural light to feel at home.

Rather than focusing on onboard luxuries, True North prides itself on the luxury of quality time immersed in amazing places to enjoy memorable experiences and learn new things. Its growing portfolio includes South Australia, Western Australia's Rowley Shoals, Montebello islands and Abrolhos islands, and four-night cruises out of Sydney over the festive season. Overseas, the ship explores parts of Papua New Guinea and Indonesia where tourists are rarely seen.

A new itinerary for 2019 ventures to the southwest from Esperance to Albany, Rottnest Island and Perth. An advantage when sailing in Australia is that this Australian-registered ship is not required to exit territorial waters -- a law that sees international ships forced to make a time-wasting detour to another country.

Scuba divers will get the most value out of True North because there is no extra charge for diving. On our West Papua cruise, for example, divers went exploring underwater three times a day and didn't pay any more than those who snorkelled; both activities are included in your fare and most equipment is provided.

Some high-end travellers may be disappointed by the lack of open deck space, no private balconies and no pool (which would be welcome in croc-infested waters of the Kimberley). Also, the fares are not fully inclusive; extra charges apply to laundry, internet, helicopter flights and alcohol. A selection of complimentary drinks is offered at some events held off the ship, such as picnics and beach outings.

Overall, a cruise on True North is an enriching experience. If you love soft adventure and getting off the beaten track with likeminded people who embrace the ship's community spirit, True North is the real deal.