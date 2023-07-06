My Premium Suite, in green and gold, had wood-panelled walls with a walnut dressing table area, subtle damask curtains and a walnut dresser with glass doors, housing the flat-screen TV at the centre and a mini-bar hidden behind a door. A pale green and gold sofa and coffee table fit nicely in the corner, while the king-sized bed was exceptionally comfortable. There was a lot of storage, including a giant, walk-in wardrobe with a chest of drawers in it. All the cabins in this grade have large picture windows looking out onto the promenade deck; I kept opening the curtains in the morning, forgetting that people were pounding the deck on their early morning walks.

The bathroom, which was new (all the bathrooms were replaced in the recent refit), included travertine wall tiles, a walk-in, glass-enclosed shower (none of the cabins has a bath) and marble vanity. The list of amenities goes on and on: shampoo, conditioner, moisturiser, hand soap, shaving kit, shower caps, nail files, vanity kit, toothbrush and toothpaste, and a loofah. None of the cabins, however, is wheelchair accessible.

Twelve cabins have private balconies: eight Deluxe Balcony Suites on Erikson Deck, and four Owners Balcony Suites on Explorer Deck. Balcony furniture in each cabin includes a table and two chairs, or table and two steamer chairs. Is it worth booking a balcony cabin? Only if you think you'll use it on sea days. The itineraries on this ship are pretty intensive, and there was very little down time in the cabin on my cruise.