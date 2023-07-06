Entertainment & Activities

Entertainment is deliberately low-key and consists of the enrichment lectures and the pianist who plays in The Club. The two lecturers on my cruise delivered three talks each, all themed around the area in which we were cruising. An eminent historian talked about subjects including the crusades and the seven wonders of the ancient world, while a top Middle East correspondent for a British newspaper discussed the political situation in the region. Both speakers accompanied the excursions, and they added a lot of value to the tours.

Noble Caledonia's cruises are very much focused on the shore excursions, which are included in the price. Occasionally, there was a choice, but on most days, everybody went together in a fleet of three coaches. The standard of all the tours was excellent, from the free water that was offered before departure to the cool hand towels and fresh juice that greeted us on our return. When lunch was included, it was always superb. Tours I did included a day in the Bekaa Valley of Lebanon with a wine tasting, a visit to the amazing Roman remains at Baalbek, and a second full day on which we visited the antiquities at Byblos and the amazing cave systems at Jeita with lunch at a beachside restaurant. Both were pretty standard sightseeing fare in terms of the destination, but the guides were excellent (and frequently challenged or questioned by the passengers), and the lunches were outstanding and a chance to try genuine local food.

Passengers did comment by the end of the trip that they were tired. On our 14-night cruise, there were three sea days, but a lot of people spent two of these on an overnight trip to Cairo, which meant they'd been on the go every day for two weeks.

Many Noble Caledonia holidays include these extra overland options, as well as pre- and post-cruise tours. Some incur an additional charge, while others are included. The cruise I did actually started with passengers flying into the Jordanian capital, Amman, and opting either for two days at Petra or a day at Petra and one at Wadi Rum, included in the price, before joining the ship in Aqaba.

During the sea days, a gentle pace was kept up, with impromptu bridge, lectures, napkin-folding and a Q&A with the captain, chief engineer and hotel manager.