The 114-passenger Island Sky differs slightly in internal configuration to her external twin, Caledonian Sky, with The Club and bar above reception on the third (Marco Polo) deck (where premium suites are located on Caledonian Sky). Island Sky's Owner Suites are on the top (Explorer) deck (where the Panorama Lounge is on Caledonian Sky).

Seven categories of cabins, spread across five passenger decks, range from Standard Suites (with portholes) to Deluxe Balcony Suites and Owner's Balcony Suites. All of these rooms are almost the same size, but prices vary according to location on the ship and the size of the windows.

Cruisers embark and disembark for Zodiac excursions from the rear transom/marina.

In 2012, APT purchased an almost 50 percent strategic stake in UK-based Noble Caledonia. The deal saw Noble Caledonia retain control of Island Sky, while APT operates most itineraries for sister ship Caledonian Sky in the South Pacific.