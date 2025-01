Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Hebridean Sky (Noble Caledonia)

This is a review of our Andalucian Odyssey cruise on Noble Caledonia from November 12 to 22, 2021. This was our second cruise on Noble Caledonia in three months, and it was just as good as the first – so most of this section is adapted from my blog of that cruise. We were attracted to Noble by their itineraries, small ships, and the interesting and welcoming ...