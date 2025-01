" However once on board we were very disappointed, the cabin was very dark, only 2 small portholes facing front, a sliding glass door onto the balcony, which was not really private having access to the other owner's suite and also to the crew when they came up from deck 3.Being in the front of the shop it was noisy due to anchor etc, and had a solid wall in front of the door which meant to see anything you had to physically walk onto the balcony. ..." Read More