Food on Caledonian Sky is available in two dining venues -- the alfresco Lido Deck on the Bridge Deck and the air-conditioned dining room on Castle Deck.

Breakfast is buffet style food and starts around 7 a.m. on the Lido Deck. Hot and cold selections include cereals, fresh-baked pastries, tropical fruits along with bacon, hash browns or pancakes. Eggs may be cooked to order.

Food at lunchtime is buffet style too and is served on the Lido Deck. Lunch is a casual affair (often between morning and afternoon excursions) and is accompanied by the soundtrack of a crew member on acoustic guitar. Salads and fresh tropical fruits are plentiful and there's always a selection of hot and cold meats followed by a desert selection.

Dinner is a three-course menu served a-la-carte in the air-conditioned dining room with an ever-changing selection. Seafood features heavily, and the Maitre D is on hand to help with any dietary requirements. Special dining events are held during each voyage such as island lovo feasts, where villagers prepare food cooked in a traditional fire pit.

Other nights there might be a BBQ buffet on the Lido Deck particularly when the ship is anchored in a picturesque anchorage. House wine, beer and standard spirits are included with lunch and dinner, plus there is the option to choose from a wine list at extra cost.

Meals may be delivered to your Suite at no additional cost.

Tea and coffee stations in the Caledonian and Panorama Lounges are available 24 hours.

Afternoon tea is served each day in the Caledonian Lounge with savory and sweet offerings available.

Cruise Critic Restaurant Picks on Caledonian Sky

Given the tropical environment, we enjoyed the casual nature of dining alfresco on the Lido Deck dining area. Lunches were our favourite meal when Manasa, who is part of the Expedition Crew, strummed his acoustic guitar and sang. It was the perfect accompaniment to dining with Fiji's tropical islands as a backdrop.

Dietary Restrictions on Caledonian Sky are Readily Attended To

Guests with dietary needs are recommended to advise any special requirements ahead of time. Most meals onboard include a component which are cooked to order so that dietary restrictions can be readily attended to by the Maître D who oversees each meal.

On our back-to-back voyages it was never a problem for guests who had special food requirements as the crew seemed happy to oblige without hesitation.