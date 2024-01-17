What to Expect in Suites on Caledonian Sky

Caledonia Sky is an all-suite ship, with all cabins outward facing, some with small balconies accessed through sliding glass doors, others have picture windows or portholes. Suites are generally over-sized in comparison to newer ships with the smallest suites 215 square feet and the largest 786 square feet.

There are seven room categories with price variations mostly determined by position (forward or aft), deck level and whether they have a balcony or not. Most suites are double occupancy with twin or queen beds, though there are a handful of suites with a single sofa bed for triple occupancy.

Suites offer ample storage space (some have walk-in wardrobes), twin or queen beds, sitting area and desk with a mini fridge. Suites are equipped with hairdryer, electronic safe, wall-mounted TV and individual air-conditioning controls.

Suites are serviced daily and a nightly turndown service includes a chocolate and printed program for the following day. A laundry service is available (fees apply) on 24-hour turnaround.

All suites have sitting areas with upholstered twin chairs or a sofa which may be converted to a single bed. Plush cotton robes and slippers are complimentary. Power points are 110v three-pronged (type B) USA, there's a power bank beside the bed with USB ports and adaptors are available on loan.

The two Owner's Balcony Suites each have a massive forward-facing outdoor area large enough for a pair of sunlounges. Ensuite bathrooms are fitted out in marble and some have bathtubs with shower overhead.

Cabin Bathrooms on Caledonian Sky

Ensuite bathrooms are light and bright large mirrors and glass shower screens to bounce the light around marble-look tiled walls and floors. Walk-in corner showers are compact while some suites have large bathtubs with overhead showers.

Molton Brown amenities come in refillable bottles, there's a hairdryer and wall-mounted 220v razor socket. The bathroom feature we loved most is a heated towel rail which is perfect for drying wet swimsuits.

Cabins to Avoid on Caledonian Sky

As with any ocean-going ship, forward cabins tend to experience the most movement when encountering rough seas and Caledonian Sky is no exception. Anchoring noise is also more noticeable from lower forward cabins. If you're likely to be disturbed by such, we suggest you avoid Standard Forward Suites on Castle Deck (Deck 2).

Cruise Critic Cabin Picks on Caledonian Sky

There is quite some variation in room and balcony configuration between the same suite categories. In Premium Balcony Suites, 417 is the forward-most cabin on Deck 4 and has a larger balcony due to the ship's hull shape.

In Suite 509, passengers enjoy a bathroom with a bathtub, a large corner desk and a small balcony with enough sitting room for two.

Cruisers on a budget are not disadvantaged with room sizes as even Standard Suites (the cheapest category) are exceptionally large. These come with twin portholes rather than picture windows which add a definite nautical feel while still allowing a slightly restricted view and natural light.