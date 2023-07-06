Expedition Experiences on Caledonian Sky

While Captain Cook Cruises has been cruising Fiji's islands since the 1990s, expedition-style cruising is a new direction for the family-owned cruise company. An Expedition Team leads the expedition program which focuses on Fiji's marine and cultural environments through science and sustainability. Lectures are held in the Caledonian Lounge and aim to enhance the guest experience through the local expertise of Fijians.

Twice daily excursions are on offer most days and vary between beach activities (kayaks and SUP boards are complimentary), snorkelling, village visits which may include a school visit, cultural presentations including a meke (traditional dance) performance, Sunday church services, hiking or town visits. For water babies, there's also the opportunity for early morning ocean swimming when Caledonian Sky is anchored at a suitable location.

Excursions and activities are complimentary except for tours and activities run by outside operators. For example, there's a scuba dive team onboard offering scuba dives, certification and refresher courses (fees apply). Additional shore excursion tours are offered in some destination which attract a fee, such as a Levuka Historical Walking Tour or Hunter Pearl Farm Tour at Savusavu on our Remote North voyage.

Captain Cook Cruises runs an Ocean Ambassador program which helps preserve Fiji's environment and raising awareness with passengers, crew and communities visited. Joining in a beach cleanup is one way that passengers can get involved.

by cleaning up beaches. Their program sorts and recycles collected rubbish and tracks data, taking note of branded rubbish (from resorts or commercial businesses, for example) to help preserve and protect Fiji's waterways.

Expedition Gear on Caledonian Sky

The complimentary use of single and double glass bottom kayaks, inflatable SUP boards and snorkeling gear are available to all guests.

A dive team is on hand and offers scuba dives, PADI certification and refresher courses for an additional fee, which includes scuba gear hire.

Zodiacs and Kayaks on Caledonian Sky

A fleet of Zodiacs seating up to ten passengers are utilised for shore excursions. Boarding is from the aft transom where crew members are on hand to assist passengers disembarking and embarking.

Single and double glass bottom kayaks along with inflatable SUP boards are complimentary for guest use and are launched whenever there's a beach activity excursion.

Lectures on Caledonian Sky

Lectures are presented by the Fijian Expedition Team and focus on topics covering Fiji's marine and cultural environments through science and sustainability. During our back-to-back voyages there were four and five lectures presented respectively on our Ultimate Lau and Kadavu and Remote North Discovery itineraries. As we were on just the second and third cruises, lectures were not quite as polished as you'd see on other long-established expedition cruise companies.

Daily Things to Do on Caledonian Sky

Days onboard Caledonian Sky are jampacked with activities both on and off the ship. Early rising water babies will enjoy ocean swimming excursions, which are offered pre-breakfast when the ship is anchored at appropriately safe locations. In between shore excursions, or on longer passages, the entertainment program (in addition to Expedition Team lectures) includes activities such as charades, quizzes, cooking demonstrations and cultural shows with song and dance by the Fijian crew. There's a massage therapist offering massage treatments, facials, manicures and pedicures (fees apply). The gym is open all hours.

Afternoon tea is served daily in the Caledonian Lounge and there's an extensive library and board games in the Panorama Lounge. On our Remote North Cruise a Yoga Instructor was onboard offering daily yoga classes along with breathwork and guided meditation sessions.

Nightlife on Caledonian Sky

As with most expedition style voyages, nightlife is not a big feature onboard Caledonian Sky. That said, there are definitely some nighttime entertainment highlights with a distinct Fijian flavour.

One night there might be a crew fashion show which shows traditional and contemporary Fijian costumes. Crew dress in outfits which showcase the country's history including contemporary fashion and warrior dress and their weapon. On another night, particularly after a lovo feast ashore, the crew bring out the kava bowl and guests are welcomed to join them on a woven mat on the floor to partake in this traditional social activity.

Quiz nights, trivia nights and special lectures focusing on Fiji's culture and marine environment are held on other nights. Daily briefings are held at dusk each evening before dinner to recap the days' activities and provide an outline of the following days schedule.

Caledonian Sky Bars and Lounges

Our Picks

For a chat with the expedition crew: Any time the kava bowl is brought out provides an exceptional fun opportunity to get to know the expedition crew. It's also a great opportunity to partake in this uniquely Fijian ritual as the kava drink is passed around communally, which is for adults only.

For afternoon tea: Join fellow passengers in the Caledonian Lounge each afternoon for sandwiches, pastries and cakes along with tea and coffee (there's an automated coffee machine for latte lovers).

For a cozy cocktail: Order the cocktail of the day at dusk in the Caledonian Lounge where guests gather for the daily briefing before dinner. After dinner, order a cocktail and take it up to the Panorama Deck to enjoy balmy tropical nights beneath star-spangled skies.

Outdoor Decks and Viewing Space on Caledonian Sky

Panorama Deck has a two-tiered outdoor deck with sun lounges and market umbrellas adjacent to the curved windows of the air-conditioned Panorama lounge which is the best place for reading, playing games and socializing.

Services and Wi-Fi on Caledonian Sky

WI-FI is complimentary for all guests and is available throughout the ship, including in guest cabins. Guests log on in three-hour intervals, and though it's not lightning fast, it's perfectly adequate for web browsing and emails.

Gift shop items such as souvenirs and personal toiletries are available for purchase. A laundry service may be utilized with an estimated 24-hour turnaround (costs apply).

Spa on Caledonian Sky

There's a small massage room on the Promenade Deck with one spa therapist. Treatments should be booked in advance and include massage, facials, pedicure and manicure with prices starting from FJD95.

Fitness and Gym on Caledonian Sky

At the aft on the Promenade Deck is a small gym, which is ironically located adjacent to the ship's only smoking area. With a treadmill, spin bike, stepper and some free weights tightly packed into the room leaving little floor space, it's a utilitarian workout space. Go there for a cardio workout but you probably won't linger too long in the cramped space.

Is Caledonian Sky Family Friendly?

While there are no special inclusions or activities that are specifically for families, Caledonian Sky works for families. The ambience onboard is relaxed and casual so that families with children will find plenty of things to do and places to occupy themselves. Shore excursions to villages often include school visits or meke (dance performances) by young children so that families travelling with young kids will find much in common with the Fijians.

On our Ultimate Lau and Kadavu voyage, a family were travelling with a nanny, which ensured the kids were constantly entertained. Babysitters and nannies may be engaged by prior arrangement, dependent upon the voyage duration and destination.

Buffet style breakfast and lunch make it easy to cater for children's sometimes fussy food needs, and with the option for evening meals to enjoyed in your cabin, there's little need to stress about children sitting down to three course dinners in the dining room.