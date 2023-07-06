  • Write a Review
Caledonian Sky Review

Caledonian Sky began life as one of the Renaissance octuplets, a family of eight virtually identical small, luxury expedition ships laid down in the late '80s. When Renaissance Cruises went bankrupt, the ships were dispersed to various operators and have been in continuous service ever since.

This 91-metre-long ship joined Noble Caledonia in 2012 after an extensive refurbishment to bring it into line with Island Sky. This was at the time of Noble Caledonia's merger with Australian travel company APT, which still charters the ship several times a year. It had previously operated under the name of Hebridean Spirit with other companies.

Of the original eight Renaissance small ships, Caledonian Sky is widely considered to be one of the best maintained vessels, offering a level of appointment and comfort in line with much newer ships in this niche and highly competitive market segment.

A maximum of 114 passengers are accommodated on five passenger decks, with cabins arranged in various configurations on four of those decks. Cabins are divided into seven categories, ranging from Standards (with portholes) on the lowest deck to Deluxe Balcony Suites on Bridge deck.

The aft sections are devoted to public areas and dining, with the main restaurant on the lower (Castle) deck, the lounge and presentation space on Caledonian Deck and the alfresco dining (buffet) on the Bridge Deck.

Cruisers embark and disembark for Zodiac excursions from the rear transom/marina.

Pros

Small, luxury expedition vessel which has undergone extensive renovation

Cons

Cheaper cabins have portholes rather than windows

Bottom Line

Offers a level of comfort in line with much newer ships

About

Passengers: 114
Crew: 71
Passenger to Crew: 1.61:1
Launched: 1991

Caledonian Sky Cruiser Reviews

Caledonian Sky Kimberley Coastal Cruise

30am for a zodiac trip up King George river and gorge, with a hard hike up to the top of King George Falls.Everyday had a different stunning view with a zodiac trip ashore.Read More
SuziOz

6-10 Cruises

Age 60s

Not as good as it should be

The nature of these excursions off the beaten track does mean that things can go awry but I have travelled with Noble Caledonia on similar cruises in this region before and I thought these trips had been better organised, maybe because the NC staff seemed more hands-on rather than leaving a lot of the arrangements to local agents.This cruise was operated by Noble Caledonia who have chartered the ship for several years from APT who apparently have a share in NC.Read More
allesca

6-10 Cruises

Age 70s

Adventure Cruising the Kinberley

On borad entertainment was terrific - Thanks Fran and Gus (Amazon Blue) There were no children on Board and to my knowledge no facilities for them.We loaded the zodiacs everyday to places many have never heard of much less travelled to - Lacepede Islands for turtles and boobies, Montgomery reef - a unique natural wonder, Talbot Bay and the Horizontal Waterfall, the Hunter River to crocodile spot, Raft point for ancient Gwion Gwion rock art, Vansittart Bay to cross the salt flats to see the remains of US Air Force DC3 (WWII)- still in remarkable condition, the King George Falls, and a flight from Wyndam to the Argyle Diamond Mine - no folks they did not give samples.Read More
Goingagin

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

