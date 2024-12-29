As I write this review, I am sitting in the coffee shop with my 4 year old son. The table next to us is three senior officers aggressively complaining about their own ship and the company of MSC. I am tempted to go over and ask them to pipe down or at least keep the language clean in front of my son. This really summed up our experience, the staff for the most part didn't care in the least. We ...
The ship is old and in need of maintenance. It felt like the crew was short staffed. Most of the crew seemed tired and irritated to be speaking to me.
The bartenders would roll there eyes and slump when I ordered the cocktails off the menu. I ordered the same drink a dozen times over 5 days. It came out white, pink, red, orange, and one time green! Don't waste money upgrading the drink package ...
We had an amazing time on the seaside! Denmark in the seashore restaurant was an amazing waiter! Nio at the front desk was also such a helpful person when we needed questions answered! Our housekeeper was another amazing person. We had a great experience on the MSC. We switched from NCL cruise line to MSC cruise line and we are so happy with the switch! Thank you MSC Seaside for making our cruise ...
This ship is more state rooms and hallways it is not an open concept with the size of this ship. The front 1/3 of the ship is shut off for msc yacht club. There is no walking track or anywhere you can walk all the way around the ship. They put up all the chairs by pool as soon as it gets dark. The food is extremely plane tasting and the excursions are more expensive than other cruise lines. Also ...
This was my first cruise with MSC and I loved it so much!!! Food quality and diversity was great, lots of choices for different types of cuisine and the late night pizza had to be the best pizza I have ever tried truthfully. The staff was absolutely the best, so incredibly nice, every single one of them, so excited to write them the best reviews. All were overly kind, enthusiastic and helpful. ...
As background, we have sailed around two dozen times on various cruise ships. We have Platinum status on NCL and Diamond status on MSC which are our most frequent cruise partners. Our last cruise on MSC was not good. Food was poor, the ship was crowded, and shows were average at best. When I saw this cruise at a reasonable price for the Aurea experience, we decided to give MSC one more chance. ...
Never again with MSC Virtuosa.
Our experience on MSC Virtuosa was extremely disappointing. The staff, from bartenders to restaurant and reception managers, were highly incompetent, unresponsive, and unwelcoming. There was a consistent lack of professionalism and care for guests throughout the entire cruise.
The food quality was another major letdown. The buffet offered low-quality products ...
Buffet was always crowded. Always lines. Cutting in. Son has Celiac but there "gluten free corner" had no food he liked. Black crab was only open for dinner, but food was good and so was service except for drinks. Hardly anyone spoke English which lead to many misunderstandings which were frustrating and time consuming. Cabin tiny. Bed uncomfortable. Island beautiful but not much to do. ...
We have just done the MSC Musica new years cruise.
This was one of those cruises where you are so happy to get off the ship at different ports.
I have done many cruises and this was the worst. Children running absolutely wild. Knocking on doors, pressing all lift buttons and screaming up and down passages. Absolutely no control.
You cannot get into the jacuzzis on deck 13 as children ...
Most aspects of this new and beautiful ship are really positive and would lead us to a 4 star rating. But the food and most part of the entertainment on board is so poor that it barely would get 2 stars from us, so we chose to stay with 3 stars.
We had a (comped) inside handicapped cabin. That was somehow lucky (we do not need a handicapped cabin) as this has a lot more space in bedroom and ...