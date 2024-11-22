"Additionally, the number of children on board also detracted from the cruise if you are an older passenger seeking a quiet holiday but again not surprising based on a boat that caters for 6000 passengers.The staff on board were all highly professional, helpful and polite, and they were the highlight of our cruise...."Read More
Hi there,I’m still on the msc europa 2more days to go.let me start on Monday we landed in Rome waited one hour for ur transfer to the port one and half hours away.when they finally arrived we’re told the ship changed ports and we now have a 2 1/2 hour drive to Napoli.We started at 2:30 got there 6:00 waited outside of the terminal for 3 hours first it was cold second they were really slow they ...
As I write this review, I am sitting in the coffee shop with my 4 year old son. The table next to us is three senior officers aggressively complaining about their own ship and the company of MSC. I am tempted to go over and ask them to pipe down or at least keep the language clean in front of my son. This really summed up our experience, the staff for the most part didn't care in the least. We ...
Most aspects of this new and beautiful ship are really positive and would lead us to a 4 star rating. But the food and most part of the entertainment on board is so poor that it barely would get 2 stars from us, so we chose to stay with 3 stars.
We had a (comped) inside handicapped cabin. That was somehow lucky (we do not need a handicapped cabin) as this has a lot more space in bedroom and ...
After two days on the boat, we counted the days until our trip was over.
MSC has got to have the WORST customer service of any cruise line in the world.
They accidentally canceled almost all of our excursions, even though we paid for them, then charged us higher prices to reinstate them. They still have not refunded our original payments.
The food is served lukewarm if you’re lucky and ...
Been thoroughly looking forward to this cruise and it didn't let us down. The ship is truly amazing. It's very big but at no point did you feel like you would get lost. So many choices for drinks and very little waiting time. The crew were lovely and always happy to help. The main dining room had great choices of food, as did the buffet and the pizza and burgers restaurant. We tried hola tacos and ...
We are a family of seasoned cruisers. As Americans, we were a little concerned going into this trip as the reviews we’d read weren’t good. I’m not sure what ship those folks were on because we had a fabulous time. We sailed Aurea experience for reference which included drinks up to $9. The ship was fully booked but did not feel crowded to us. Buffet was the only time it could get really busy. All ...
Terrible Experience on MSC World Europa - Avoid at All Costs
Our experience on MSC World Europa was absolutely appalling from start to finish. I had high expectations for the Yacht Club, but it turned into one of the worst vacations I have ever experienced.
The most horrifying incident occurred in the Yacht Club restaurant. While dining with my wife, a visibly drunk guest approached our ...
We did over 35 cruises in the past 20 years with many company and in every part of the world . first Very nice ship , very modern , great room stewart excellent service very nice man that all for good , now the bad service is none existing , and dinning room food is very mediocre and the ...
We travelled as a family of 8 adults and 1 infant and really enjoyed our experience on MSC World Europa.
The ship was lovely, plenty of choice for bars and restaurants. Food in buffet very good, complimentary restaurants a bit disappointing, and meals were slow to arrive (not the waiters fault who were all very attentive). Speciality restaurants good but pricey. Premium drinks package great, ...
Mcdonalds of the seas, 6.5K pax storming lunch-dinner buffet where main target of the crew is to sell you drinks (low-cost airline style - pay additional for everything). Enjoy drunks on the promenade 24-7. Moldy smell of 'new' alleyway carpets is a class lawsuit waiting to happen. Note ports are offering free shuttles but MSC wouldn't tell you about it but sell you and your kids expensive MSC ...