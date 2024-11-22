Photo Credit: DON91
Photo Credit: DON91
Photo Credit: DON91
Photo Credit: DON91
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
3.0
Poor
81 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Featured Review
Great staff and facilities, shame about some of the passengers
"Additionally, the number of children on board also detracted from the cruise if you are an older passenger seeking a quiet holiday but again not surprising based on a boat that caters for 6000 passengers.The staff on board were all highly professional, helpful and polite, and they were the highlight of our cruise...."Read More
MillyC avatar

MillyC

First Time Cruiser

Age 40s

Filters

1-10 of 81 MSC World Europa Cruise Reviews

MSC EUROPA

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on MSC World Europa

User Avatar
grkmama
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Hi there,I’m still on the msc europa 2more days to go.let me start on Monday we landed in Rome waited one hour for ur transfer to the port one and half hours away.when they finally arrived we’re told the ship changed ports and we now have a 2 1/2 hour drive to Napoli.We started at 2:30 got there 6:00 waited outside of the terminal for 3 hours first it was cold second they were really slow they ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2025

Never Again

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on MSC World Europa

User Avatar
Roba25
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

As I write this review, I am sitting in the coffee shop with my 4 year old son. The table next to us is three senior officers aggressively complaining about their own ship and the company of MSC. I am tempted to go over and ask them to pipe down or at least keep the language clean in front of my son. This really summed up our experience, the staff for the most part didn't care in the least. We ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2025

Traveled with children

Nice crew, beautiful ship but very bad food

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on MSC World Europa

User Avatar
HolgerKCH
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Most aspects of this new and beautiful ship are really positive and would lead us to a 4 star rating. But the food and most part of the entertainment on board is so poor that it barely would get 2 stars from us, so we chose to stay with 3 stars. We had a (comped) inside handicapped cabin. That was somehow lucky (we do not need a handicapped cabin) as this has a lot more space in bedroom and ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

MSC - Travel with them if suffering is your thing

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on MSC World Europa

User Avatar
Catherine Isabel
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

After two days on the boat, we counted the days until our trip was over. MSC has got to have the WORST customer service of any cruise line in the world. They accidentally canceled almost all of our excursions, even though we paid for them, then charged us higher prices to reinstate them. They still have not refunded our original payments. The food is served lukewarm if you’re lucky and ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Traveled with disabled person

Fantasic ship!

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on MSC World Europa

User Avatar
Ancymc251
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

Been thoroughly looking forward to this cruise and it didn't let us down. The ship is truly amazing. It's very big but at no point did you feel like you would get lost. So many choices for drinks and very little waiting time. The crew were lovely and always happy to help. The main dining room had great choices of food, as did the buffet and the pizza and burgers restaurant. We tried hola tacos and ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Europa-Why the negative reviews? We loved it!

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on MSC World Europa

User Avatar
Sthrncrusr
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

We are a family of seasoned cruisers. As Americans, we were a little concerned going into this trip as the reviews we’d read weren’t good. I’m not sure what ship those folks were on because we had a fabulous time. We sailed Aurea experience for reference which included drinks up to $9. The ship was fully booked but did not feel crowded to us. Buffet was the only time it could get really busy. All ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Traveled with children

Terrible Experience on MSC World Europa

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on MSC World Europa

User Avatar
JorgeJohn
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

Terrible Experience on MSC World Europa - Avoid at All Costs Our experience on MSC World Europa was absolutely appalling from start to finish. I had high expectations for the Yacht Club, but it turned into one of the worst vacations I have ever experienced. The most horrifying incident occurred in the Yacht Club restaurant. While dining with my wife, a visibly drunk guest approached our ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

bad and felt rip off

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on MSC World Europa

User Avatar
mtlcruiser10
10+ Cruises • Age 20s

We did over 35 cruises in the past 20 years with many company and in every part of the world . first Very nice ship , very modern , great room stewart excellent service very nice man that all for good , now the bad service is none existing , and dinning room food is very mediocre and the ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2024

Great family cruising experience

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on MSC World Europa

User Avatar
PeggyPeggy1967
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We travelled as a family of 8 adults and 1 infant and really enjoyed our experience on MSC World Europa. The ship was lovely, plenty of choice for bars and restaurants. Food in buffet very good, complimentary restaurants a bit disappointing, and meals were slow to arrive (not the waiters fault who were all very attentive). Speciality restaurants good but pricey. Premium drinks package great, ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2024

Traveled with children

Definitely not

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on MSC World Europa

User Avatar
MiddleAgedManFamilyOf4
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

Mcdonalds of the seas, 6.5K pax storming lunch-dinner buffet where main target of the crew is to sell you drinks (low-cost airline style - pay additional for everything). Enjoy drunks on the promenade 24-7. Moldy smell of 'new' alleyway carpets is a class lawsuit waiting to happen. Note ports are offering free shuttles but MSC wouldn't tell you about it but sell you and your kids expensive MSC ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2024

Traveled with children

Find a MSC World Europa Cruise from $436

Any Month
Other MSC Ship Cruise Reviews
MSC Opera Cruise Reviews
MSC Opera Cruise Reviews
MSC Euribia Cruise Reviews
MSC Seaside Cruise Reviews
MSC Grandiosa Cruise Reviews
MSC Fantasia Cruise Reviews
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.